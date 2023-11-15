'Married at First Sight' star Clare: Cameron complained off-camera he'd wanted a "slender" wife and didn't get one
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/15/2023
Married at First Sight star Clare has revealed that Cameron complained off-camera he had told producers he wanted to be matched with a "slender" wife, suggesting Clare didn't fit the bill.
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Clare watched back a Season 17 clip of an interaction she had with her stranger husband, Cameron, at the start of their honeymoon in Mexico.
"I know we're kind of, like, comfortable with each other but not to the point where, like, we don't see each other romantically at this moment. Right?" Clare tells Cameron.
After Cameron hesitates to respond, Clare asks again, "Right?"
"Sure," Cameron replies.
Cameron proceeds to tell the cameras, "I have been asking if Clare would be open to more physical touch, and I've been getting a pretty strong, 'No.' And so to hear her say that she wants physical intimacy now, all I can say is I'm just confused."
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Clare if she thought Cameron was "hearing" her in that moment.
"This right here is all just pent up conversation," Clare revealed.
When Keshia asked Clare what viewers were missing, Clare explained, "This was off-camera. The day after the wedding, we were having a conversation and he immediately was like, 'I asked for someone slender and for someone tall. And I didn't get that.'"
Keshia looked confused and bewildered as Clare told her story, and she interjected, "I'm sorry?!"
"He said he prefers a slender woman," Clare's Married at First Sight co-star Becca, who also appeared on Afterparty, reiterated.
"Yeah," Clare confirmed. "And so he wasn't [pleased]."
Clare expressed how she thought she's a fit woman and so she was also confused.
"I don't know is this is a New Zealand [thing] -- again with the culture, I'm trying to understand. I don't know," Clare vented.
Cameron therefore told Clare that she wasn't his type.
"Are you open to seeing where this could go?" Keshia asked Clare.
"A hundred percent," Clare responded. "Yes. Mhmm."
Cameron seemed a bit cold towards Clare on their wedding night and there seemed to be some awkward tension between them.
"I feel like I'm a pretty good read of sexual energy, and Clare is not exhibiting any right now," Cameron lamented in a confessional.
Clare explained how she had been alone for so long that she didn't even know what it was going to be like to sleep next to a man. Clare shared how she was excited to just snuggle with Cameron and get to know him better that evening.
"I don't know if he's fully attracted to me at this point because he has not said that," Clare noted to the Married at First Sight cameras. "So for me, it's like, I don't want to make a move or cuddle if you're not there. It's confusing."
Once the couple got into bed and Clare attempted to talk to her new husband, Cameron said he just wanted her to be quiet so he could go to sleep, which appeared to rub Clare the wrong way.
The next day, Clare confirmed she and Cameron hadn't talked or snuggled at all. However, she was still optimistic that "sparks" were present and could develop into a romantic connection.
The pair soon discovered that Clare is an empath who enjoys good communication and talking about her feelings, while Cameron was used to expressing himself physically rather than verbally.
Cameron admitted their different love languages could become a problem because they were probably going to continue to do a little "dance" when trying to figure out how to interact with each other.
And then at the start of the couple's honeymoon, Clare complained about how Cameron hadn't helped her with her bags at all when going through the airport.
"I'm sorry, are you not able?" Cameron asked.
"I'm very capable, but I'm just saying it's a kind gesture to help -- and you definitely were not helping me," Clare said.
"You weren't helping me with my bag!" Cameron clapped back. "I'm just saying."
Clare went on to note, "I think it's common knowledge that you help a woman with their bags."
"I've been told it's rude to assume a woman can't do things," Cameron explained.
"It would've been nice to have assistance with that large back," Clare responded.
Even though she's an independent woman, Clare wished that Cameron would've asked her if she needed help and been a bit more thoughtful.
But in order to take the heat off Cameron, Clare asked if she was doing anything annoying or could do something better in his eyes.
"No, I think you're amazing," Cameron said in a sarcastic tone.