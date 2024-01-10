'Married at First Sight' star Clare: Cameron and I wanted "different outcomes" after separation
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/10/2024
Married at First Sight star Clare has revealed that she and Cameron wanted different things at the time they had decided to live apart and try out a marriage separation.
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight's seventeenth season, Clare and Cameron decided to separate about one month into marriage because they apparently lacked a physical connection and also disagreed over how to raise their future children when it comes to religion.
While Cameron was shown moving out of the pair's shared apartment in Denver, he and Clare were respectful of each other and remained cordial, which had many Married at First Sight fans wondering if this separation was just going to be a temporary one.
And according to Clare, she still had hope her marriage could work out after a trial separation.
"The conversations that led up to [our agreement to separate], he made it seem like it wasn't a big deal, like, us separating or taking time apart wasn't a big deal for him," Clare explained on the January 3 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty.
"And so I was like, 'Well, if it's not a big deal for him, then I guess I need to have that same energy.'"
When Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Clare to explain the difference between a separation and a divorce, in her mind, Clare explained, "For me, I was like, 'We're going to take time away... and maybe work on ourselves and do some more reflecting and then come back together.'"
"And for him," she continued, "it was like he wanted a divorce. It was very clear. I was like, 'I want to continue to try,' but I don't think he was there."
Clare and Cameron's Married at First Sight co-star Becca joined Clare on the Afterparty episode, and Becca admitted she "definitely wasn't expecting" to hear that her friends were on the verge of a divorce just over a month into the extreme marriage experiment.
"It was definitely surprising," Becca noted.
Keshia went on to ask Clare if there was a moment or breaking point when Clare realized she and Cameron wouldn't be able to "come back" from it.
"There was a whole buildup of things -- between the unalignment of our values, between the chemistry and intimacy issue, and I think a lot of it was just the conversations that weren't had," Clare shared.
"There were things that just were really, really difficult for me. And yeah, I think the attraction thing really, really set me off from the beginning."
Clare previously claimed that, only one day after the couple's Married at First Sight wedding, Cameron allegedly complained off-camera that he had wanted to be matched with a "slender" and tall wife and didn't get one.
Clare therefore wasn't convinced that Cameron was physically attracted to her.
"I tried to keep an open mind and realize that attraction can grow, but when you close that door immediately, it makes it hard for me to trust you when you say that you are attracted [to me]," Clare reasoned on Afterparty.
"When you're saying it in group settings or you're repeating it to me, in the back of my head, there's still a [thought] of, 'I don't believe this person.'"
The main reason why Clare didn't believe that Cameron was attracted to her was because she said she had tried to have sex with him during the extreme experiment, only to be brutally rejected, allegedly.
Clare even claimed that Cameron had said, "Eww," when she attempted to make a move on him in the bedroom.
Keshia acknowledged, "[Clare] did make a comment about how you said something regarding women who you normally date being more slender... It made her feel as though you weren't attracted to her."
Cameron said he appreciated Clare's "interpretation" of that conversation but it's not accurate.
"That's not what I said. Clare is my type and she's exactly what I asked for. I asked for a slender, attractive girl. I got exactly what I wanted, and honestly, to this day, I'm still not sure why she's not attracted to me," Cameron claimed.
Keshia interjected, "I don't know if she's not, though."
Cameron explained how Clare allegedly shot down any of his attempts at physical touch or relations, even when it came to just holding hands or kissing.
"Off-camera, I was told that's strictly not okay," Cameron alleged.
Married at First Sight stars Brennan and Lauren also appeared on that Afterparty episode, and Brennan voiced how Cameron had told the guys "multiple times" how attracted he was to Clare.
"Wow, this is crazy!" Lauren stated. "[Lauren has said] the complete opposite [to me]."
Lauren announced, "Clare let us know plainly that you made very negative comments about the shape of her body very early on. I'm not saying you did or didn't -- I wasn't there."
"But from her perspective," Lauren continued, "when you made those comments so very early on, that made her want to pull back. And it seemed like it was a lot of positive-positive magnets pushing each other away."
But after hearing Cameron's side, Lauren said she didn't know what to think anymore.
Cameron attempted to speak and probably defend himself, and then Lauren interrupted him and declared, "Please just let me get it out. Clare said you said her butt was too big!"
Cameron had a shocked look on his face, and said, "That -- that -- okay, okay..."
Lauren then noted, "That's what she said. I'm just keeping it real. She said that you said her butt was too big and that if y'all had sex, you would never [climax]. I'm just saying! I'm going to keep it real!"
Lauren said that's what she heard Cameron had said to Clare only one day after their wedding.
"This is all still confusing to me to this day. I just want to be upfront. Clare told me that she was only into dark, large..." Cameron began.
"Black men," Keshia stated.
"But also specifically well-built, large, athletic men," Cameron elaborated. "Now what's weird is that that's not true... because all of her exes are white. So, I assume that's not true."
After all those crazy revelations, Keshia admitted, "I don't know what the hell is going on!"