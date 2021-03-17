Clara even joked weeks into the process that she had yet to see Ryan without a shirt on, (although Clara did confirm the couple participated in some sexual activities, just not sex).
During the March 10 episode ofMarried at First Sight: Unfiltered, Clara and two of her MAFS co-stars, Virginia Coombs and Haley Harris, watched back a Season 12 clip of Clara telling her fellow brides that she was still waiting to have sex with Ryan.
"For the first couple of days, we didn't even kiss. I don't want to fall too fast and then feel like I'm waiting around or pressuring him into saying or doing anything too early," Clara laments in the clip.
Clara subsequently tells the cameras, "I appreciate he's not wanting to rush into things and wanting to make sure we are emotionally connected, but I feel like we ARE emotionally connected. So I don't understand all of it."
On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked Clara if the lack of intimacy in her relationship with Ryan was making her feel insecure.
"I don't know if insecure would be the feeling," Clara replied.
"I was in a long-term relationship with a guy who made it very blatantly clear, 'You are not desired.' Ryan has said very clearly that he does desire me and he does find my attractive. He is just taking things slower, and I very much understand where he's coming from."
While Clara tried to be understanding and patient with Ryan, she admittedly had needs of her own that weren't being met.
"Am I frustrated? Yeah! I'm attracted to my husband!" Clara exclaimed with a laugh. "I want to have sex with him. I don't think there is anything wrong with that!"
Clara acknowledged intimacy has always been a big thing for her in relationships.
"I definitely tend to jump into relationships physically first," Clara shared.
"And then the physical falters and you're like, 'Okay, why are we still here?' And so when I went into this experience, I very blatantly said, 'I want someone whom I'm not necessarily going to fall into bed with on Night 1.'"
But Clara owned up to the fact she has "low patience."
"So it sounded better [during the matchmaking process]!" Clara joked. "I'm like, 'Okay, I meant like two days, not like two months.'"
Haley and Virginia, however, had both consummated their respective marriages by Week 3 of the experiment.
Virginia appeared to be very handsy with her husband Erik Lake from Day 1 of the process, but Jamie asked Virginia on Unfiltered whether she or Erik tended to be more affectionate in their marriage.
Jacob even complained on a previous episode of Unfiltered how Haley had been willing to hug male cast and crew members but said she didn't feel comfortable hugging her own husband.
When asked whether Haley struggled to show affection in past relationships or if it's new behavior, Haley explained, "Yeah, behind closed doors is one thing but in public, I'm like, 'Whoa! I'm not trying to make out with you in front of all my friends and family -- I'm not really comfortable.'"
"I don't want to see that! They don't want to see that!" Haley added.
But Ryan tried to show he cared about Clara and was listening to her by taking her on a date in which they tasted about a dozen mini-donuts.
Ryan asked Clara to be patient with him and give him time to fall in love with her, but Clara was frustrated the pair had yet to establish a physical connection and everything seemed to be on Ryan's terms.