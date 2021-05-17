On Married at First Sight's Season 12 "Decision Day" broadcast that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime, Chris tearfully revealed to his wife Paige Banks and the three show experts that Mercedes, whom Chris had been engaged to three months prior to marrying a stranger, suffered a miscarriage.
Shortly after the broadcast aired, Mercedes took to her Instagram Stories and bashed anyone claiming she and Chris had faked or lied about her pregnancy.
"Since it's out there and the season is over, my miscarriage was a very personal and tragic matter that I did not want shared on national TV, but ratings right?" Mercedes wrote.
"And for anyone who questioned it y'all can all go to hell respectfully."
Several photos and videos of Chris and Mercedes vacationing together in Cancun, Mexico circulated on social media in February 2021, and Mercedes did not appear pregnant and was also allegedly repeatedly seen drinking alcohol.
Given Married at First Sight's twelfth season began filming in August 2020 when Mercedes was said to only be about six weeks pregnant, it appeared not enough time had elapsed for Mercedes to have carried a pregnancy to full term before the Cancun vacation.
According to online postings, Chris had allegedly told inquiring vacationers Mercedes had tragically suffered a miscarriage.
Many MAFS followers believed Chris' miscarriage explanation while others voiced skepticism and suggested Chris and Mercedes may have faked the pregnancy to get Chris out of his unhappy marriage to Paige.
Mercedes confirmed in her Wednesday Instagram-Stories posting her miscarriage happened "last year" and she's "doing much better" now.
"Thank you guys, even if I haven't responded back, I see you," Mercedes wrote.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And back in February, Mercedes alluded to multiple "losses," seemingly referring to her baby and her father. (Chris said on Married at First Sight he had attended the funeral arrangements for Mercedes' father after their Spring 2020 split, which resulted in the pair sleeping together again).
"The last year has been full of ups and downs, fear and tremendous losses, but a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor," Mercedes shared at the time.
"God said the weapon would form but also that it wouldn't prosper. I'm still standing."
She added, "And she laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25."
Chris posted a photo of Mercedes' hospital bracelet with the date "10/28/2020" on it.
"I wrestled with this but here it goes........." Chris began the caption to his post.
"August 2020 I found out some of the greatest news I had heard ever. I would be a dad. Even though this was the case it was unfortunate given certain circumstances! I just wanted to be the best Dad I could be."
Chris continued in his Instagram post, "It was the most confused period I had ever experienced! My family was happy because there was going to be an addition to our family. Well during the latter part of October Mercedes would complain about stomach pains that gradually got worse."
"On 10/28/2020 we rushed her to the hospital. Because I wasn't the husband I couldn't go to the room due to covid, but after a time I managed to get to the back. When I got there I was met with cold silence. I found out that she had a miscarriage!"
Chris suggested the loss came as a total shock to him and he had experienced a lot of pain.
"I had never been through this before so I didn't know what feelings were normal and what was abnormal, all I know is it felt like a funeral. We were devastated that a baby that made a grand entrance this big in my life now has made a grand exit!" Chris wrote.
"I instantly hated this for Mercedes as she had already been through a lot but she demonstrated the strength and fortitude to get through this."
Chris acknowledged in his post "this is real life."
"Not that an explanation is owed, but we do have my chart documents that detail the day the pregnancy results came back from the doctor on 8/31/2020 and all paperwork regarding the miscarriage on 10/28/2020," Chris explained, adding that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage.
"I pray for all women who have experienced this! Tough, tough situation to be in. Little Nugget I hate that I will never meet you, but I will always love you!" Chris concluded.
Chris told Paige during their Las Vegas honeymoon it had been six weeks since he last interacted with his ex.
Chris -- who repeatedly called Mercedes' pregnancy "devastating" and "disturbing" news when he initially revealed it to Paige and his Married at First Sight co-stars -- claimed he and Mercedes had split in May 2020, but he told his buddy and fellow MAFS star Vincent Morales, "That wasn't the last time we had sex, for sure."
As Married at First Sight viewers saw in an earlier episode, Mercedes was hurt to find out Chris had chosen to marry another woman only several months after their breakup and not long after their last sexual encounter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes also appeared stunned when Paige -- during a face-to-face meeting -- admitted she and Chris had been having unprotected sex ever since their wedding and Paige also had a pregnancy scare as well.
Chris therefore went into Decision Day "undecided" with lingering feelings for Paige, but Paige chose to end their marriage because she never really felt valued or respected in the relationship. She was also upset Chris had put little to no effort into their marriage for weeks.
Due to the fact Chris seemed sincerely apologetic and regretful of his actions, Paige suggested at the end of the episode she'd be open to reconciling with Chris in the future.
However, Chris and Mercedes' time together in Cancun seemed to indicate the pair did in fact try to work things out and were having some type of intimate relationship following Chris' stint on Married at First Sight.