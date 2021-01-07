Chris -- who was shown grooming his hair, boasting about his designer suits and shoes, and claiming to spend $3,000 to $4,000 a month on food delivery -- said his future wife needs to be "intelligent, submissive, sexy, good in bed, and a freak."
"I want a max of seven kids. Your last name is your brand. Your last name is your business," Chris told the cameras. "If you have kids, your job is to train them and to replicate yourself... [I want to] be a power couple and build an empire."
"I'm a little bit worried about Chris," Jamie confessed.
"I'll just be honest, like... he's very much in his own lane. He knows what he wants and he's going after it. I think he said he's really nit-picky and particular about stuff, so if he can relax [it could work]."
Elizabeth, however, who gushed about how she's "obsessed" with Paige, expressed, "Paige is going to bring that out of him."
"Paige is going to be his center point," Elizabeth said. "She's going to be a nice, you know, breath of fresh air in his life... I couldn't see myself dealing with [Jamie's ways on the show] either, but I did!"
"There you go," Jamie responded. "He's just got to be open to it, that's it."
Kevin pointed out there seem to be similarities in how Jamie and Chris approached the Married at First Sight experiment because they're both very sex-driven.
"I can see [the similarity], yeah," Jamie noted. "I'm just going to tell him, like, 'Man, just have some patience and let it happen naturally.'"
On whether Chris and Paige will be attracted to one another, Elizabeth replied, "Absolutely."
"She's got a sexiness about her," Elizabeth noted.
"She's got a body; that's what I like about her," Jamie added.
"And I hope that Chris can get to know that sexy body," Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth gushed, "I love Paige... I think she reminds me of myself a little bit. She knows what she wants. The whole time, that girl has had an open mind about everything. Nothing phased her, and that is a perfect place to be in life for this experiment."
But Jamie isn't the only person with reservations about Chris and his needs or desires.
"The one thing that scares me though is he is so particular and so darn persnickety about everything, from his hair to his clothing, everything has to be perfect," Pastor Cal told his fellow Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles during last week's Matchmaking Special.
"And I don't know if she's going to fit into his perfect image of what a wife looks like."
Pepper reasoned that both individuals have great things to give each other, and Pastor Cal agreed, "Love is discovering who you are and how beautiful you are inside and out."
"I think she's attractive. I think she has a really nice bod," Pepper shared.
"I think they're going to find each other very attractive if they give each other the right time to understand actually that they're outstanding individuals."
Many Married at First Sight fans have bashed Chris before the show has even premiered its twelfth season for being contradictory and a bit narcissistic.
But Pastor Cal, Pepper and Viviana apparently had many reasons for matching Chris with the seemingly sweet and sincere Paige.
"They both have a serious spiritual foundation and a strong conviction that God brought this entire opportunity to them," Pastor Cal explained.
Pepper said Paige has a "great personality" and she's also "a very sexual kind of person."
"She has a Masters in Accounting, and I remember listening to her and thinking, 'This woman can work a room,' and then I remember Chris saying what he wanted was somebody who can work a room," Pepper recalled.
"What [Chris] wanted is somebody as ambitious as he was... He did say that he was previously engaged, so what it tells me is he's been wanting to get married. He wants somebody who can charge ahead with him, and I feel like she would be the person!"
Viviana added that Paige is "smart, driven" and, to put it simply, "She's got it."
"But she said her real purpose on this earth is to be a mother. Chris wants to have seven children," Viviana noted.
Dr. Pepper worried about whether Paige would want to be THAT much of a mother, but Pastor Cal joked "wanting is more fun than having."
"They can have fun trying," Viviana joked.
"And I also think they will find some compatibility there," Pastor Cal reasoned of how the couple's dynamic in the bedroom might be. "I think they are both open and they express affection."
Married at First Sight's twelfth season, which was filmed in Atlanta, GA, and will star a total of five couples, is set to premiere with a supersized three-hour episode on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8PM ET/PT.
Similar to prior seasons,Married at First Sight's twelfth season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next six to eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.
And at the end of the experiment, Married at First Sight's five Season 12 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.