'Married at First Sight' star Chris: Lindsey's behavior doesn't surprise me anymore, it happened too many times
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/02/2022
Married at First Sight star Chris Collette has admitted Lindsey Georgoulis' toxic behavior on the show didn't surprise him two weeks into the process because she had made a bad habit of acting out.
Two weeks into marriage, Mark, 37, said he wasn't falling in love with Lindsey, 34, because he's reserved in public settings and his wife's "loud" and blunt personality sometimes embarrassed him and made him feel uncomfortable in front of others.
During a Season 14 cast outing to a bowling alley in Boston, MA, Lindsey announced to the group how she believes a couple can't have intimacy without conflict and resolution first, which immediately pissed off Katina Goode, who was happily married to Olajuwon Dickerson.
Mark, frustrated and disappointed in Lindsey's pattern of poking the bear, gave Lindsey the silent treatment after that conversation, which resulted in Lindsey -- who apparently had a couple drinks -- lashing out.
On the February 23 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Chris and Katina watched back a Season 14 clip of Lindsey venting to a producer in the bowling alley's bathroom, "Honestly, I think I'm done because my husband's a f-cking idiot."
"Like, I'm sorry you're not a strong man and you can't speak up right now because your life is in f-cking crisis," Lindsey complains of Mark in the clip.
"Have fun living in your roach-infested f-cking apartment with your [alleged $60k per year] income. I'm gonna go back into South Boston with my good life and have fun. I don't need you. Where [are] you going back? Your mama's?"
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam said "wow" after watching the footage back and asked Chris -- whose marriage to Alyssa Ellman ended one week into the extreme experiment -- if he was surprised by Lindsey's antics.
"Not at this point, no," admitted Chris, who remained friends with the rest of the cast.
"It's just, it has happened too many times. There's just too many times where something like this [happens]."
Keshia interjected, "So you've witnessed something like this before?"
"Yeah," Chris replied. "It's because I tend to be the one, I think, that gets the first phone call from both of them -- 'he's this' or 'she's this' -- and it's just so toxic."
Katina seemed shocked by Lindsey's harsh words about Mark and reasoned, "I think people should be cautious of the words that they say when they're angry, because you can't take them back."
"When you take low blows and say things, you're kind of putting more wounds in your relationship and it becomes harder, with each argument, to recover, if it's a repetitive thing," she elaborated.
Lindsey told Mark "I love you" during the couple's honeymoon, when the pair also consummated their marriage, but they went on to experience many bumps in the road on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season.
Mark admitted Lindsey could be "a lot" for him and "condescending" at times, especially in regards to the no-filter delivery of her opinions as well as her reckless behavior when she's excessively drinking alcohol.
And Lindsey struggled with Mark's seemingly-sudden desire to pump the brakes and slow down their relationship. She accused her husband of being hot and cold and holding back his feelings.
"We went from having sex to you not even wanting to hold my hand or be affectionate with me," Lindsey explained after moving in with Mark.
"My feelings are hurt because you went from all to nothing. I am so insulted and offended by you. I am so mad!... And you are f-cking clueless right now, and it makes me so mad! Work on us!"
Mark admitted that he wasn't feeling like himself, like he was out of his own skin, explaining, "I've seen you poke and it makes me uncomfortable. But I don't poke you; I just shut my mouth."
During a therapy session, Married at First Sight expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, acknowledged how Lindsey needed to pull back on occasion and give herself to Mark in "doses."
But Lindsey certainly gave it to Mark straight at the bowling alley, and the more Mark tried to end the fight and walk away from her, the louder and more confrontational she became.
"Call your mom and see if she'll let you in tonight!" Lindsey shouted.
"Have another drink!" Mark yelled in reply, before telling the cameras, "I just can't. I can't do this anymore."
Mark complained about how Lindsey just couldn't let things go sometimes or bury the hatchet, and that's a quality he didn't want in a wife.
"I can't fall in love with that," Mark determined.
Mark overheard Lindsey's confessional at the bowling alley since he and Chris were sitting in a stairwell together by the ladies' bathroom.
"But I am accepting you for all of your f-cking flaws," Lindsey griped.
"And not once are you congratulating or thanking me. I mean, real talk -- he makes 60 grand a year selling gym memberships. Okay, simmer down. Alright, little boy, let me teach you how to be a big badass b-tch!"
Lindsey refused to leave the bathroom and lamented, "I hate my husband. I'm sick of dealing with his bullsh-t. He is a pathetic loser. I'm all in until I'm out. And then when I'm out, you never get me back."
Lindsey said another wife would not deal with Mark's "bullsh-t" and support him through challenging times.
Lindsey also vented about how the least Mark could do was make her orgasm.
"All I need is an orgasm, and he was like, 'I want to pull it back. I'm not emotional right now,'" Lindsey complained to a producer. "And I'm like, 'Why? Because you've got small balls? I don't seem him right now as good."
Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency as well as Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.