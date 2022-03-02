But Alyssa quickly determined that Chris wasn't her type and they weren't a good match, and so their marriage only lasted one week -- with Chris pointing out how it must have been the quickest divorce in Married at First Sight history.
"Some of my friends thought that she was polite and nice and kind and great," Chris revealed.
"But a couple of my other friends pointed out that when she walked down the aisle for the first time, she spent a lot of time right out of the gate -- despite me standing right across from her -- saying, 'It wasn't my fault that we were late.'"
Chris continued, "Then, [she was] spending a few minutes trying to sort of fix herself and get herself all ready."
Chris apparently talked to one of his close friends the day after the wedding, and that friend didn't hold back his opinion of Alyssa.
"He was like, 'Red flag right out of the gate! You were standing right there and she spent the first five minutes ignoring you and fixing herself and blaming somebody else and having to deal with her own sort of view,'" Chris recalled.
"So I have one friend who pointed that out, and I was like, 'Dude, she was getting married! Like, she was probably freaking out a little bit. I was too, give her some slack.'"
Alyssa then lost her composure after speaking with Chris' three groomsmen at the wedding reception.
Chris' friends essentially revealed how Chris can be condescending, argumentative and a bit arrogant when it comes to his opinions and the spirit of debate. They even made a comment about how Chris "loves to monologue," which immediately turned Alyssa off and left her worrying about Chris' personality and character traits.
Alyssa also told the cameras that Chris had referred to himself as "Alyssa's side piece" in an elevator and she found the remark disgusting.
"He may be a little immature," Alyssa complained in a confessional. "He wouldn't normally be my type. I don't want to get upset. I don't want this on-camera."
Once the cameras were off her face, viewers could hear Alyssa venting to a producer about Chris behind closed doors.
Alyssa complained, "Physically, I do not see one characteristic in him that I asked [the experts] for."
Although Alyssa slept away from Chris on their wedding night, she still decided to go on their honeymoon to Puerto Rico -- with the intention of hanging out with their cast members, not necessarily together, and just having fun.
Chris even claimed on a previous episode of Afterparty that Alyssa had called a lawyer trying to get out of her marriage before traveling to San Juan and she wouldn't give Chris her phone number so they could stay in touch.
Chris also alleged that Alyssa had refused to sit next to him on the flight to San Juan and didn't try to get to know him on a serious or deep level at any point.
While honeymooning, Alyssa came to believe she and Chris were totally different and incompatible, from their hobbies to their daily lifestyles, and so she only participated in activities with Chris, such as playing tennis, where they couldn't talk or get close to one another.
Chris attempted to keep his cool and persuade Alyssa to give him a chance, but the more Chris pushed for attention and/or straight answers, the more Alyssa pulled back. At one point, she even expressed "hate" and complete intolerance of Chris' presence to a producer.
Once the couple returned home to Boston, MA, Alyssa admitted to her mother that she had expected a tattooed cowboy to be standing at the top of the altar instead of a real estate agent on her wedding day.
Alyssa's mom said Chris seemed nice, but Alyssa countered, "You haven't seen how he treats me... He likes to debate until the cows go home."
However, during a therapy session with Pastor Cal one week into the process, Alyssa announced how she'd like to continue on with the show, seemingly so she could keep hanging out with her fellow Season 14 brides and enjoy the overall experience.
But when Alyssa suggested to Chris that she'd like to move forward on Married at First Sightwithout living together in the Boston apartment the show had provided for them, Chris determined it was his "Decision Day" and he wanted a divorce instead.
"I think there are a lot of reasons to still be here, but I don't think marriage is the one that you're here for," Chris told Alyssa during their breakup conversation.
Chris explained on Afterparty, "I want to be as crystal clear about this as I can be."
"I totally agree that she gave 100 percent," he said, "but it was to get through the experience -- as friends... not to be [married]. And that's where I think the disconnect is. She'll think that she tried very, very hard, but it will be at the wrong thing."
Chris said he hasn't spoken to Alyssa since revealing to the rest of the cast their marriage was over, and Pastor Cal recently accused Alyssa of being dishonest throughout the entire process.
Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson, Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, and Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis.