'Married at First Sight' star Chris Collette: Alyssa was just upset that I didn't play along until "Decision Day"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/26/2022
Married at First Sight star Chris Collette has claimed Alyssa Ellman was mad about his decision to divorce her only because he wasn't willing to "play along" so she could continue to film until "Decision Day."
ADVERTISEMENT
After tying the knot, Alyssa refused to sleep in the same hotel room as Chris, both on their wedding night and during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, and after maintaining her distance from Chris for a full week, she decided not to move in with her husband once they returned home to Boston, MA.
Although Alyssa had expressed disdain for Chris and complete intolerance of his presence, she wanted to continue on with the marriage experiment seemingly so she could keep hanging out with her fellow Season 14 brides and enjoy the television experience.
But when Alyssa suggested to Chris that she'd like to break the pattern of negativity and find a way to move forward together, happily, Chris determined it was his "Decision Day" and he wanted a divorce instead.
"It's the option that I thought was going to happen, was that she's mad I didn't play along for the next two months, I think," Chris said. "And I think that's what upset her."
Chris therefore suggested Alyssa just wanted him to stay married to her for the next six weeks of the show so they could continue going on group outings and being filmed -- all the while knowing she'd just dump him on "Decision Day."
On Afterparty, Chris watched back a Season 14 clip of Alyssa sitting down with her friend Kaitlin to discuss what went wrong in her marriage after Chris had asked for a divorce.
"It was a very small resort, and if he wanted to talk to me, he could have very well found me," Alyssa tells her pal about her honeymoon in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
But on Married at First Sight, viewers watched Chris looking for Alyssa in San Juan and her asking a producer to tell Chris not to come over to her. Alyssa also yelled at a producer at another point, "No, I do not want to talk to him! I hate him!" She also claimed she had nothing else to say to Chris.
When Kaitlin asks Alyssa if she's feeling okay with her decision to breakup with Chris in the clip, Alyssa replies, "I mean, it wasn't my decision. He just, like, didn't want any part of it."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I wish I could've met him just to get my own impression, because there's sometimes I'm like, 'Well maybe you're being a little too hard on this guy,'" Kaitlin admits with a laugh.
Chris pointed out to Keshia on Afterparty, "I always thought from the beginning that the dealbreaker for her was attraction. And I think that's why when I look at her saying that I decided to end it, I go, "No, you did -- a long time ago!'"
Chris also confirmed he had never met Alyssa's friend and the girl knew "nothing" about him.
"She's only heard Alyssa's side and still went, 'I don't know! Maybe could it be you?'" Chris said with a laugh.
"That's exactly what I picked up on," Keshia noted.
"Her 'effort' was in an effort to look like she was trying, and not actually trying," Chris claimed.
Keshia added, "And to not look like a bad person."
Alyssa and Chris' co-star Katina Goode joined them on Afterparty and offered her two cents on the situation.
"I can't make an excuse and say, 'Yeah, Alyssa put every effort into hanging out with you, [Chris],' because I know that that's not the case," Katina admitted.
"I think that she genuinely believes that she did try, and I think that it will just take her seeing some of these moments [to realize she was wrong]."
Keshia therefore asked if Alyssa might see her actions from a different perspective when watching the Married at First Sight episodes back.
"Yes, I do," Katina said.
But Chris noticeably shook his head "no."
"No, and I want to be as crystal clear about this as I can be," Chris shared. "I totally agree that she gave 100 percent, but it was to get through the experience -- as friends."
"And not to get to know you," Keshia interjected.
"Yeah, not to be [married]," Chris confirmed. "And that's where I think the disconnect is. She'll think that she tried very, very hard, but it will be at the wrong thing."
Alyssa previously admitted to her mom on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season that she had expected a cowboy to be standing at the top of the altar instead of a real estate agent on her wedding day.
Alyssa's mom said Chris seemed nice, but Alyssa countered, "You haven't seen how he treats me... He likes to debate until the cows go home."
Alyssa said on more than one occasion that Chris wasn't her type, and she said she started learning things about him that made her realize they're different in every single way, including when it comes to their political views and hobbies.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alyssa told her mother that she needed trust, honesty, communication and respect in order for her marriage to continue.
But Chris felt Alyssa had no interest in being married to him given Alyssa had used terms such as "robbed" and "gypped" to describe their match. Alyssa even told MAFS expert Pastor Calvin Roberson that she hadn't found any positives about Chris during their first week of marriage.
Chris therefore decided to end their marriage, thinking they'd be happier apart in the longrun.
"I think there are a lot of reasons to still be here, but I don't think marriage is the one that you're here for," Chris told Alyssa during their breakup conversation.
Alyssa, however, continued to insist how she had joined the Married at First Sight cast for the right reasons.
Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Katina's husband Olajuwon Dickerson, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis, and Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy.