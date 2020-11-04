Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, has apparently quickly moved on from his marriage to Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, after the pair decided to split before Season 11's "Decision Day," which just aired on Lifetime last week.
Brett agreed with Olivia's assessment of their relationship and admitted neither of them was incentivized to push their marriage forward and really learn about each other on a deeper level.
"It kind of just died," Brett explained of the romance. "[There was] a lack of chemistry and compatibility there. I just think we didn't click."
The couple's relationship deteriorated when they were forced to quarantine with each other in New Orleans amid the coronavirus pandemic and they never developed emotional or physical intimacy.
"I could tell it was never going to happen," Olivia recalled of being intimate with Brett.
"There were moments when I would look at Brett and be like, 'Oh, he's really nice and good looking,' and then I would see him checking himself out in the mirror five times or just doing something very sarcastic or kind of in his assh-le ways and it would just turn me off. It's just like, nothing is serious."
Brett said he was attracted to Olivia in the beginning but then got to know her and realized she's allegedly inflexibile and her very judgmental.
"She had very strict criteria for what she wanted, and as soon as she realized I wasn't that criteria, it was just a shutdown," Brett claimed, adding that Olivia wanted a man who would slide into her routine and "be there like an accessory."
"You were collecting a husband as a thing to have -- not because you wanted a connection with someone," Brett claimed.
Olivia replied with, "Sorry you feel that way," later adding that Brett often acted "like an assh-le."
Brett then revealed he had been on a few dates since ending his relationship to Olivia but "nothing serious."
"He's been dating like wildfire!" Olivia argued, before going off on a tangent.
"All of my friends matched with him on Tinder and all of his dating apps. I get the screenshots every time he matches with one of them, and I've seen conversations he's had with people on Tinder."
She continued, "I've seen pictures of him on dates with women, and I just feel like seeing how Brett was in the beginning and seeing how he is now, what was the point of wasting my time?! I mean, the things he says to these women on the apps are ridiculous."
Olivia said in one conversation, Brett's opening line was, "Tell me something positive that's going on in the world because I'm just so down."
"I see this behavior, and I'm just like, 'You are someone who is not ready to get married.' Also, dates are expensive!"
Olivia said she got a lot of hate from fans because she enjoys a nice bottle of wine or going on trips and vacations once a year but Brett is "a serial dater" who goes on all these dates but supposedly doesn't have any money to spend.
"It just makes me feel like I was matched with someone who didn't have the true intentions of working on this, finding a wife and truly settling down," Olivia fired away.
Olivia told Brett that he didn't seem to go on the show with the idea of finding love. She believes he signed up for the experiment to be on a reality TV show.
Olivia said she's heartbroken because she feels she wasn't matched with a man who really wanted to do Married at First Sight and really wanted to find true love.