Married at First Sight star Brett Lindsey has debuted his new girlfriend, Brittany Sleeter, on Instagram after his marriage to Olivia failed on Married at First Sight's eleventh season.

Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, has apparently quickly moved on from his marriage to Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, after the pair decided to split before  Season 11's "Decision Day," which just aired on Lifetime last week.

Brett is now dating Brittany, a blonde medical student at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, where Brett owns a home and Married at First Sight filmed its eleventh season.

This past weekend, Brittany posted photos from her date night with Brett at a bar or restaurant in which she dressed as an angel and Brett wore the pink bunny costume from A Christmas Story.

"Halloween out with bae @bee.lind," Brittany captioned a picture of herself wearing white.

Brittany then posted another photo in which she and Brett were sitting next to each other at a table with another couple.

"Reunited at last!!!" Brittany wrote alongside the image.

One follower asked in the comments, "Are you Brett's girlfriend?"

Without providing a response of her own, Brittany asked Brett to "confirm or deny" that they're officially a couple.

Brett then responded, "That's a Texas sized 10-4 there good buddy."

Brett also cropped the group photo to feature just Brittany and himself in a post on his own Instagram account, which he captioned, "More Halloween shenanigans."

One fan asked Brett in the comments how dating was working out for him after Married at First Sight ended, and Brett replied, "Met at least one angel."

Brett later added, "It was ok but recently started going great."

Brett also posted one blurry photo of himself in costume and captioned it "Happy Halloween." He tagged Brittany as the photographer.

While it's unclear why exactly Brett is taken with Brittany, they do appear to have a love of cats in common! Brittany has posted several photos with her white cat, Leo.

As for Meanwhile, Olivia spent Halloween with her Married at First Sight co-stars Henry Rodriguez, Woody Randall, Amani Rashid-Smith, Karen Landry, and Miles Williams.

Many Married at First Sight fans have been shipping Henry and Olivia as a couple since neither of their marriages worked out on the show and they appear to get along great.

On Married at First Sight's eleventh-season reunion special, Brett insisted Olivia wasn't willing to compromise or work hard on their relationship.

"I know for a fact that time he moved out I was told verbatim from his mouth that I'm not what you asked for," Olivia shared.

"It makes me frustrated. I still sit here months later and have no idea who Brett is or what makes Brett tick. It was all very surface level."

Brett agreed with Olivia's assessment of their relationship and admitted neither of them was incentivized to push their marriage forward and really learn about each other on a deeper level.

"It kind of just died," Brett explained of the romance. "[There was] a lack of chemistry and compatibility there. I just think we didn't click."

The couple's relationship deteriorated when they were forced to quarantine with each other in New Orleans amid the coronavirus pandemic and they never developed emotional or physical intimacy.

"I could tell it was never going to happen," Olivia recalled of being intimate with Brett.

"There were moments when I would look at Brett and be like, 'Oh, he's really nice and good looking,' and then I would see him checking himself out in the mirror five times or just doing something very sarcastic or kind of in his assh-le ways and it would just turn me off. It's just like, nothing is serious."

Brett said he was attracted to Olivia in the beginning but then got to know her and realized she's allegedly inflexibile and her very judgmental.

"She had very strict criteria for what she wanted, and as soon as she realized I wasn't that criteria, it was just a shutdown," Brett claimed, adding that Olivia wanted a man who would slide into her routine and "be there like an accessory."

"You were collecting a husband as a thing to have -- not because you wanted a connection with someone," Brett claimed.

Olivia replied with, "Sorry you feel that way," later adding that Brett often acted "like an assh-le."

Brett then revealed he had been on a few dates since ending his relationship to Olivia but "nothing serious."

"He's been dating like wildfire!" Olivia argued, before going off on a tangent.

"All of my friends matched with him on Tinder and all of his dating apps. I get the screenshots every time he matches with one of them, and I've seen conversations he's had with people on Tinder."

She continued, "I've seen pictures of him on dates with women, and I just feel like seeing how Brett was in the beginning and seeing how he is now, what was the point of wasting my time?! I mean, the things he says to these women on the apps are ridiculous."

Olivia said in one conversation, Brett's opening line was, "Tell me something positive that's going on in the world because I'm just so down."

"I see this behavior, and I'm just like, 'You are someone who is not ready to get married.' Also, dates are expensive!"

Olivia said she got a lot of hate from fans because she enjoys a nice bottle of wine or going on trips and vacations once a year but Brett is "a serial dater" who goes on all these dates but supposedly doesn't have any money to spend.

"It just makes me feel like I was matched with someone who didn't have the true intentions of working on this, finding a wife and truly settling down," Olivia fired away.

Olivia told Brett that he didn't seem to go on the show with the idea of finding love. She believes he signed up for the experiment to be on a reality TV show.

Olivia said she's heartbroken because she feels she wasn't matched with a man who really wanted to do Married at First Sight and really wanted to find true love.

