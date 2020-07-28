Married at First Sight star Brett insists while he's not proud of flirting with women when he drinks, he doesn't think he did anything wrong at his bachelor party prior to marrying Olivia on Season 11 of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, got a little tipsy at his bachelor party and pushed Henry's beautiful best friend Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Brett kept asking Kristin questions about herself and why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.

Brett expressed skepticism over Kristin and Henry's friendship, but Kristin pointed out, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."

Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.

On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Season 1 MAFS alum Jamie Otis admitted after watching the footage of Brett back, "That was only a little awkward," before asking Brett for his thoughts.

"I mean, it's -- I'm not proud of the fact that I flirt sometimes when I've been drinking, but I didn't do anything wrong, it was our bachelor party!" Brett said.

"If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."

Brett's response seemed to rub Jamie the wrong way, and so she asked, "Did you have your future wife in mind at all while you were messing around at your bachelor party -- just curious?"

"I think that's kind of unfair because you're assigning a sort of normative standard to a very non-standard relationship," Brett explained.

"At our bachelor party, we didn't know our wives, this was just some idea of a person. There's not this relationship foundation that I'm somehow betraying because I'm doing these things. We've never met!"

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR BRANDON CLAIMS TAYLOR COMMITTED ADULTERY DURING MARRIAGE, ONLY DID SHOW FOR PUBLICITY (EXCLUSIVE)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson joined Brett on the Unfiltered broadcast and decided to jump in.

"Yeah, let me speak to this real quick, because here's the thing man -- and Brett you know I like you, dude," Pastor Cal began.

"But here's the thing, be it abnormal as it may be, still the fact is these are legal marriages. The same rules apply as if you had dated someone for a few years."

And Brett's behavior at the bachelor party certainly rubbed Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, the wrong way.

After watching Married at First Sight's premiere earlier this month, Olivia wrote in a blog post for Us Weekly, "I feel so bad for Kristin as Brett clearly made her feel so uncomfortable. Brett doesn't appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party."

Olivia therefore questioned Brett's motive for marrying a stranger.

"It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," Olivia wrote in her blog post.

"It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn't ready to settle down."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR MICHAEL SEEKING ANNULMENT FROM MEKA CLAIMING SHOW DEFRAUDED HIM INTO MARRIAGE (EXCLUSIVE)

Brett also flirted with a waitress at his bachelor party and gestured for the woman to call him later.

"I wasn't serious at all," Brett told Jamie of the moment, defending his flirtatious actions. "It's not like anything happened, and that's literally just me playing around."

"That's not even me flirting," he added on Unfiltered. "That's like pantomiming flirting almost. That was an obvious 'me just messing around' kind of playing, that was not me flirting."

Brett came off as a bit of a player or flirt right away on Married at First Sight, when he admitted during the Matchmaking Special he had dated about 45 women in the few years since his engagement had ended.

But Pastor Cal said on Unfiltered he didn't really view that as a red flag and Woody also came to the show with a "player-vibe."

"If you've dated a lot of people, I get it. People are trying to find The One... What I want to know is, 'Do you have any strings that are attached?' It's okay that you've dated 45 people as long as there aren't 45 people out there waiting for you!" Pastor Cal explained.

Pastor Cal added that the experts really liked both Brett and Woody and figured they were "ready for the task" of leaving their single lives behind them.

During Married at First Sight's premiere episode, the other grooms who had signed up for the experiment seemed to agree Brett enjoyed the bachelor party "a little too much" and needs a woman who "can put up with a lot."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Miles also said Brett seemed like the "consummate the marriage on the night of [the wedding] kind of guy."

"I'm a consummator," Brett admitted to the cameras.

But in the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Brett seemed very happy to become Olivia's husband. The couple hit it off on their wedding day and Brett thought Olivia was sweet and kind.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.

"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."

Olivia was also pleased about her match and the fact he loves cats and enjoys watching a good movie at home.

The pair learned they were pretty compatible during their first conversation after saying, "I do," and they both had hope they could have a long, fulfilling marriage.

In addition to Brett and Olivia, Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Woody and Amani, Henry and Christina, Karen and Miles, and Amelia and Bennett.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS