'Married at First Sight' star Brett: I'm not proud that I flirt when drinking, but I didn't do anything wrong
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2020
Married at First Sight star Brett insists while he's not proud of flirting with women when he drinks, he doesn't think he did anything wrong at his bachelor party prior to marrying Olivia on Season 11 of the show.
Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, got a little tipsy at his bachelor party and pushed Henry's beautiful best friend Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her.
Brett kept asking Kristin questions about herself and why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.
Brett expressed skepticism over Kristin and Henry's friendship, but Kristin pointed out, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Season 1 MAFS alum Jamie Otis admitted after watching the footage of Brett back, "That was only a little awkward," before asking Brett for his thoughts.
"I mean, it's -- I'm not proud of the fact that I flirt sometimes when I've been drinking, but I didn't do anything wrong, it was our bachelor party!" Brett said.
"If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."
Brett's response seemed to rub Jamie the wrong way, and so she asked, "Did you have your future wife in mind at all while you were messing around at your bachelor party -- just curious?"
"I think that's kind of unfair because you're assigning a sort of normative standard to a very non-standard relationship," Brett explained.
"At our bachelor party, we didn't know our wives, this was just some idea of a person. There's not this relationship foundation that I'm somehow betraying because I'm doing these things. We've never met!"
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson joined Brett on the Unfiltered broadcast and decided to jump in.
"Yeah, let me speak to this real quick, because here's the thing man -- and Brett you know I like you, dude," Pastor Cal began.
"But here's the thing, be it abnormal as it may be, still the fact is these are legal marriages. The same rules apply as if you had dated someone for a few years."
And Brett's behavior at the bachelor party certainly rubbed Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, the wrong way.
After watching Married at First Sight's premiere earlier this month, Olivia wrote in a blog post for Us Weekly, "I feel so bad for Kristin as Brett clearly made her feel so uncomfortable. Brett doesn't appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party."
Olivia therefore questioned Brett's motive for marrying a stranger.
"It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," Olivia wrote in her blog post.
"It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn't ready to settle down."
But Pastor Cal said on Unfiltered he didn't really view that as a red flag and Woody also came to the show with a "player-vibe."
"If you've dated a lot of people, I get it. People are trying to find The One... What I want to know is, 'Do you have any strings that are attached?' It's okay that you've dated 45 people as long as there aren't 45 people out there waiting for you!" Pastor Cal explained.
Pastor Cal added that the experts really liked both Brett and Woody and figured they were "ready for the task" of leaving their single lives behind them.
During Married at First Sight's premiere episode, the other grooms who had signed up for the experiment seemed to agree Brett enjoyed the bachelor party "a little too much" and needs a woman who "can put up with a lot."