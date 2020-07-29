'Married at First Sight' star Brett: If flirting at my bachelor party is the worst thing I've done, I'm a pretty good person
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/29/2020
Married at First Sight star Brett apparently believes his flirtatious actions at his bachelor party were insignificant and if that's the worst people can say he's done, then he must be a good person overall.
Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, got a little tipsy at his bachelor party and pushed MAFS groom Henry's beautiful best friend Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her.
During the July 22 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Brett watched the footage back in which he kept asking Kristin why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.
Brett expressed skepticism over Kristin and Henry's friendship, but Kristin pointed out, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight -- asked Brett's MAFS co-star Woody Randall for his thoughts on Brett's behavior at the bachelor party and whether he witnessed any of Brett's questionable moments.
"No, that's my first -- yeah, I didn't even know that happened," Woody said of Brett essentially hitting on Kristin. "So, um, yeah."
Woody stumbled over his words and had trouble voicing his opinion, so Jamie asked if he was trying to plead the fifth since Brett was sitting right next to him on a couch.
"You want me to leave so you can answer?" Brett joked with Woody.
"No, I'm just saying. It's just -- damn, bro, that wasn't," Woody began. "That was not the time [for that]!"
"I accept what I do," Brett noted.
"But I also don't think you can make blanket statements about people's character based off of a few clips of one incident when in reality I've never in my entire life, I've never cheated on anyone."
Brett elaborated, "I've never had a relationship end on any terms, anything like that before."
"You know, the fact that I drank a bit and flirted at my bachelor party -- if that's the worst thing I've done, I'm a pretty good person."
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson joined Brett and Woody on Unfiltered and opted to speak in Brett's benefit.
"We don't question his character at all," Pastor Cal noted.
"I still think Brett's a good guy and he had good intentions, and he's in this for the right reasons. I believe all you can do is just move forward, you know, and be better."
Brett also defended how he had flirted with a waitress at his bachelor party prior to marrying Olivia on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
Brett winked at the waitress and made a gesture asking her to call him.
"I wasn't serious at all," Brett told Jamie of the incident. "It's not like anything happened, and that's literally just me playing around."
"That's not even me flirting," he continued on Unfiltered. "That's like pantomiming flirting almost. That was an obvious 'me just messing around' kind of playing, that was not me flirting."
While Brett said he's "not proud" of how he flirts sometimes when he drinks, he insisted, "But I didn't do anything wrong... If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."
Brett argued it's "unfair" to assign a "normative standard to a very non-standard relationship."
"At our bachelor party, we didn't know our wives, this was just some idea of a person," Brett noted.
"There's not this relationship foundation that I'm somehow betraying because I'm doing these things. We've never met!"
But Brett's behavior at the bachelor party certainly rubbed his MAFS wife Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, the wrong way.
Olivia wrote in a blog post for Us Weekly after Married at First Sight's eleventh season premiered earlier this month, "It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy."
"It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn't ready to settle down."
Olivia also admitted she felt "so bad" for Kristin after watching Brett make her "feel so uncomfortable."
Brett doesn't appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party," Olivia added.
"If you've dated a lot of people, I get it. People are trying to find The One... What I want to know is, 'Do you have any strings that are attached?' It's okay that you've dated 45 people as long as there aren't 45 people out there waiting for you!" Pastor Cal explained.
Pastor Cal revealed he and his fellow MAFS experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles, really liked both Brett and Woody and figured they were "ready for the task" of leaving their single lives behind them.
During Married at First Sight's premiere episode, the other grooms who had signed up for the experiment commented on Brett's confidence and seemed to agree Brett enjoyed the party "a little too much" and needed a woman who "can put up with a lot."
Miles also said Brett came across like the "consummate the marriage on the night of [the wedding] kind of guy."
"I'm a consummator," Brett admitted to the cameras.
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.
"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."
Olivia was also pleased about her match and the fact he loves cats and enjoys watching a good movie at home. The pair learned they were pretty compatible during their first conversation after saying, "I do," and they both had hope they could have a long, fulfilling marriage.
In addition to Brett and Olivia, Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Woody and Amani, Henry and Christina, Karen and Miles, and Amelia and Bennett.