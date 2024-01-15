'Married at First Sight' star Brennan claims Emily aggressively came onto him and smothered him
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/15/2024
Married at First Sight star Brennan has claimed Emily got drunk after a cast gathering and allegedly came on to him aggressively in the shower and "tried to smother" him in his sleep.
During the Wednesday, January 10 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Brennan watched back a Season 17 clip of Emily complaining to her Diary Cam in the couple's shared Denver apartment one morning.
"Brennan didn't text me. He usually says bye to me, even when I'm sleeping, and he didn't. So I texted him [and asked] when he's coming home tonight, and yeah, he was basically just upset with me acting crazy last night, whatever that means," Emily laments to the camera.
"He put up a wall and he's finding a way to find a reason for this to not work."
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Brennan what exactly happened after the cast's dinner that made him think Emily was acting crazy.
"We had friends over that night, after dinner, and I guess there were a couple of drinks that were had on Emily's side, because she does not remember the night," Brennan claimed.
"But she tried to rip my shower curtain down while I was there and then tried to smother me in my sleep."
Keshia pointed out how saying someone had attempted to smother him with a shower curtain was a serious accusation, but Brennan clarified that those were two separate incidents during the messy evening.
"She tried to rip the shower curtain down so that she could get in the shower with me," Brennan explained.
"Wine was spilling everywhere. I woke up the next morning and everything was everywhere. And then when I was trying to sleep, she would not let me sleep. She was just, like, completely on my side, passed out."
Brennan, who was joined by his MAFS co-stars Chloe and Austin on Afterparty, ultimately confirmed that Emily never tried to hurt him with the shower curtain.
"There was no attempted murder here," Austin chimed in, trying to lighten the mood.
Keshia joked, "Chloe, welcome to the party," referring to her pending marriage to Michael. "You are in a different place, excited about your big day."
Brennan and Emily enjoyed a beautiful wedding and romantic honeymoon in Mexico, during which they established a mutual respect and admiration for each other while trying new activities.
But when it became time for Brennan and Emily to move into a Denver apartment together, Brennan was standoffish and admitted he wanted a few days to himself.
Emily could sense something was off and that Brennan was shutting down, and then Brennan confessed he wasn't feeling physically attracted to his wife.
Brennan, however, refused to tell Emily why exactly he didn't feel a romantic spark with her.
During a counseling session with Married at First Sight expert Dr. Pia Holec on the show's seventeenth season, Dr. Pia asked Brennan what was holding him back from being attracted to Emily.
"Umm, I don't know. It's just not there," Brennan responds.
Keshia pointed out how Brennan never articulated these things to Emily or the experts while filming, and Brennan explained how he felt helpless at the time.
"These aren't things that I can fix, right?" Brennan noted. "I'm not trying to change anyone. You're 30-years-old and you want to party? Great. That's cool."
Keshia explained to Brennan that if he doesn't articulate what his problems are, he's not giving Emily -- or anyone else -- the opportunity to do something different.
Brennan also complained that it seemed Dr. Pia had been asking him to explain what it was he didn't like about Emily, which he thought wasn't "nice or fair for her."
Brennan continued, "If I'm just not feeling a spark with someone, I think that's okay."
"But you didn't say that," Keshia interjected. "That's not what you said."
Brennan admitted it was very hard to do the best he could and be told it wasn't enough "day in and day out" during the filming process, which he called "very taxing."
On Married at First Sight, Brennan insisted he still cared for Emily as a person and was protective of her, even though their chemistry was lacking.
But with only a few weeks to go until Decision Day, Brennan appeared checked out of his marriage. He struggled to open up to Emily and share things with her, and he asked for a "reset" in which they could just be friends and take marriage pressure off the table.
Emily agreed to the reset to appease Brennan, but she was afraid their decision would backfire and pull them further apart. She also feared they'd end up resenting each other at the end of the extreme marriage experiment.