'Married at First Sight' star Bennett Kirschner: I totally respect my sister's "random" decision to tell Amelia that I don't want biological kids
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/16/2020
Married at First Sight star Bennett Kirschner has revealed his reaction to watching his sister Molly bluntly tell Amelia Fatsi he doesn't want to have biological children just one day after his wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Bennett watched back a Season 11 clip in which Molly opened up to Amelia about how Bennett only wanted to adopt children during Amelia's first brunch with her in-laws one day after saying, "I do."
"If he does have children, he would want to adopt," Molly told Amelia, who still considered Bennett to be a total stranger at this point in the experiment.
"He doesn't believe it's ethical to have children biologically."
Bennett was joined by fellow Married at First Sight grooms Woody Randall and Miles Williams on Unfiltered, and Woody and Bennett were shown cracking up with laughter after watching the clip.
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked Bennett, "Let's get straight to the point... What do you think about your sister bringing up this topic -- that you want adopt, or just the simple fact she's bringing up kids so soon?"
"Yeah, I mean, oh man, that was pretty good," Bennett said, wiping a tear away from his eye because he was laughing so hard.
"Yeah, I mean, that was my mindset going into it," Bennett admitted.
"Molly wasn't lying. I totally respect the fact that she felt compelled to tell Amelia that at that random moment."
When asked how he thought his family's conversation with Amelia made her feel at the brunch, Bennett replied, "Watching it now, it seemed like my mom only had good things to say about me, thank God."
"And, you know, I imagine that's going to be a topic of conversation going forward," he added.
Pastor Cal had his reservations about Bennett not seeming to have a steady job since he called himself a freelance writer, pedicab driver and "landscape-architect helper," but the expert eventually came around to the idea of matching him with Amelia.
The experts also matched Miles with Karen Landry and Woody with Amani.
Bennett and Amelia were attracted to each other right from the get-go and could laugh together on their wedding day.
The couple had actually met before their wedding on two separate occasions, so both Amelia and Bennett were shocked about having been matched.
Amelia thought Bennett was adorable and cool after getting to know him a little better, and she didn't judge him at all for wearing an orange dress to bed on their wedding night.
On the other side of the coin, Bennett appreciated the bird's nest on Amelia's head when she walked down the aisle and the fact she doesn't shave her armpits.
"I think they are both quirky and eccentric in ways that they will love in each other. He is a guy who drives a pedicab in New Orleans because he's an artist, he's a theater person. Yes, she's trained as a doctor, but she's somebody who will walk a tightrope in a park!" Pepper said on the Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special.
"She's somebody who will play a one-man band -- doing the harmonica while she's doing the drums. She's just Amelia and he's just Bennett."
"I think they will find each other attractive, whimsical, lovable, and stay together forever," Pepper added.