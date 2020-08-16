Married at First Sight star Bennett Kirschner has revealed his reaction to watching his sister Molly bluntly tell Amelia Fatsi he doesn't want to have biological children just one day after his wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Bennett watched back a Season 11 clip in which Molly opened up to Amelia about how Bennett only wanted to adopt children during Amelia's first brunch with her in-laws one day after saying, "I do."

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

"If he does have children, he would want to adopt," Molly told Amelia, who still considered Bennett to be a total stranger at this point in the experiment.

"He doesn't believe it's ethical to have children biologically."

Bennett was joined by fellow Married at First Sight grooms Woody Randall and Miles Williams on Unfiltered, and Woody and Bennett were shown cracking up with laughter after watching the clip.

Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, asked Bennett, "Let's get straight to the point... What do you think about your sister bringing up this topic -- that you want adopt, or just the simple fact she's bringing up kids so soon?"

"Yeah, I mean, oh man, that was pretty good," Bennett said, wiping a tear away from his eye because he was laughing so hard.

"Yeah, I mean, that was my mindset going into it," Bennett admitted.

"Molly wasn't lying. I totally respect the fact that she felt compelled to tell Amelia that at that random moment."

When asked how he thought his family's conversation with Amelia made her feel at the brunch, Bennett replied, "Watching it now, it seemed like my mom only had good things to say about me, thank God."

"And, you know, I imagine that's going to be a topic of conversation going forward," he added.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR BRANDON CLAIMS TAYLOR COMMITTED ADULTERY DURING MARRIAGE, ONLY DID SHOW FOR PUBLICITY (EXCLUSIVE)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Miles and Woody then offered their views on having children and starting families of their own.

"Do you guys want to be dads?" asked Jamie, who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner.

"Yeah," Woody replied.

"Yes," Miles said.

"I definitely want to be a dad," Woody noted.

Miles elaborated, "I think one of the greatest things you can be is a parent, and so I would love to be a father someday -- no time soon, but I think that it would be a wonderful thing."

And Woody explained, "I think yeah, definitely. I've honestly always thought about being a dad."

"I have two godkids," Woody shared, "so I'm just ready for that one to say, like, 'Yeah, this is my DNA, my seed, my wife, my kid. My family.' I'm ready for that to happen actually."

ADVERTISEMENT
Jamie, a mother of two, then pointed out to the guys, "It's the most amazing thing in the world, let me just tell you."

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR MICHAEL SEEKING ANNULMENT FROM MEKA CLAIMING SHOW DEFRAUDED HIM INTO MARRIAGE (EXCLUSIVE)

Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles matched Bennett and Amelia to wed on Season 11 of the series because Pepper was convinced they would complement each other well and learn to embrace each other's quirky personalities.

Pastor Cal had his reservations about Bennett not seeming to have a steady job since he called himself a freelance writer, pedicab driver and "landscape-architect helper," but the expert eventually came around to the idea of matching him with Amelia.

The experts also matched Miles with Karen Landry and Woody with Amani.

Bennett and Amelia were attracted to each other right from the get-go and could laugh together on their wedding day.

The couple had actually met before their wedding on two separate occasions, so both Amelia and Bennett were shocked about having been matched.

Amelia thought Bennett was adorable and cool after getting to know him a little better, and she didn't judge him at all for wearing an orange dress to bed on their wedding night.

On the other side of the coin, Bennett appreciated the bird's nest on Amelia's head when she walked down the aisle and the fact she doesn't shave her armpits.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

"I think they are both quirky and eccentric in ways that they will love in each other. He is a guy who drives a pedicab in New Orleans because he's an artist, he's a theater person. Yes, she's trained as a doctor, but she's somebody who will walk a tightrope in a park!" Pepper said on the Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special.

"She's somebody who will play a one-man band -- doing the harmonica while she's doing the drums. She's just Amelia and he's just Bennett."

"I think they will find each other attractive, whimsical, lovable, and stay together forever," Pepper added.

ADVERTISEMENT
In the latest Married at First Sight episode, Amelia said Bennett was "rocking it" as a husband because he's so "thoughtful, handsome and funny."

Amelia was thinking, "I am so, so lucky" to be with this man, and she was just feeling great about her marriage.

And Bennett bonded with his wife over stories about their childhood and how they were raised.

Bennett seemed optimistic his marriage could last forever, except he had to wrap his head around the idea of potentially moving twice for Amelia's residency and eventual job in medicine.

Married at First Sight's eleventh season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights, also stars Brett and Olivia and Henry Rodriguez and Christina.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS