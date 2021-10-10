'Married at First Sight' star Bao reveals what's keeping her in marriage to Johnny after his angry meltdown
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/10/2021
Married at First Sight star Bao has revealed what's keeping her in her marriage to Johnny Lam after he said he wished he had been matched with any woman other than Bao and she's not what he wants in a wife.
"What's keeping you in your marriage to Johnny?" Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked during Wednesday night's episode.
"Honestly, I feel like there's a lot of pressure on both sides for this to work because our families are so invested. His mom told me to call her 'mom!' There's just so much pressure," Bao explained.
"And I know there's reasons for why we were matched. So in my head I'm thinking, 'We need to work through this; we'll just be stronger if we can work through this together.'"
On Married at First Sight's latest Season 13 episode, Johnny had a bit of a breakdown after arguing with Bao a couple of times about her alleged lack of effort in their relationship.
During a counseling session with MAFS expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, Johnny said with Bao sitting right next to him, "I feel like I'm married to someone that is not right for me... I don't want my family to get attached to her and she to get attached to my family if I don't even like her."
"She's not genuine," Johnny proceeded to claim. "The thing that I'm seeing is that you are presenting a different version of yourself to whoever we're with, and sometimes that involves [you] saying things that I feel like are not true."
Pastor Cal pointed out how Johnny's attention seemed divided, as if there was another woman on his mind or in the picture.
"There are points in this process when I wish I had been matched with literally anyone else... There's no one else, but I just know that what I have in front of me right now is not what I want," Johnny admitted.
As viewers have seen on multiple occasions, it didn't take much for Johnny to get emotional or frustrated with Bao.
"It feels like a lot -- to have to carry that. I can't break down if he's breaking down. I have to be the support and I have to help him and try to lift him up from this," Bao explained.
"And I mean, it weighs heavy on you," she added.
Johnny told Bao that if she felt she was putting 100 percent effort into their marriage, he was putting 150 percent into it. Johnny asked for "basic" things from Bao, but she didn't think he was giving her credit for things, such as meal-prepping and cooking dinners.
"I can't imagine having that level of composure in that scenario," Bao's Married at First Sight co-star Ryan acknowledged on Unfiltered.
Bao reasoned, "I feel I'm doing what I can! I know he says his love language is touch, and so I'm on him! I'm trying to assure him, 'I'm here for you. I'm here. What can I do? I'm here for you.' But he just walks away."
Jamie -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- observed that Johnny tends to point the finger at Bao for things not working out in their marriage.
"I just feel like oftentimes, he's finding things to complain about," Bao said.
"He assured me on our wedding day that he is always a glass-half-full type. But sometimes it doesn't feel like he's being just appreciative of the good things. He's just picking apart the bad things."
Ryan didn't want to speak on behalf of all the Married at First Sight grooms, but he mentioned how they were "always confused" about Johnny and Bao's problems since they always saw Johnny being "the half-full Johnny."
Married at First Sight star Rachel, who also appeared on Unfiltered, said Johnny's behavior on TV has surprised her watching the episodes back and it's clear Bao and Johnny "were not on the same page."
"We've seen Johnny shut down in scenarios, but we've never seen him get as animated as [that footage]," Ryan said.
"He's frustrated!" Rachel added of Johnny.
"That's probably the average," Bao revealed. "It's very strange because we have our ups [and downs]."
Bao said her ups with Johnny "are very high" and their lows are "so low."
"Sometimes it feels like what the actual topic is, it's not worth that low of a low!" Bao explained.
"All the highs are warranted for me and I feel those highs, but when we're disagreeing about something, do we have to take it down to that low of a low? Like, can we just balance it out a little bit?"
However, Johnny promised Bao on Wednesday night's Married at First Sight episode to continue working on their marriage and try to see the positives in their relationship. Bao, although pretty hurt emotionally, decided to give Johnny another chance.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Ryan's wife Brett, Rachel's husband Jose, Michaela and Zack, and Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero.