'Married at First Sight' star Bao: Johnny is "just trying to sh-t on me," I'm not a different person on and off-camera
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/12/2021
Married at First Sight star Bao feels her new husband Johnny Lam likes to dump on her for little reason, and she insists she's not a different person in private with Johnny versus in public or on-camera.
On Married at First Sight's latest Season 13 episode, Johnny had a bit of a breakdown after arguing with Bao a couple of times about her alleged lack of effort in their relationship.
During the October 6 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Bao watched back a Season 13 clip featuring a portion of a counseling session she and Johnny had with MAFS expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson.
"I feel like I'm married to someone that is not right for me... I don't want my family to get attached to her and she to get attached to my family if I don't even like her," Johnny told Pastor Cal with Bao sitting right next to him.
"She's not genuine," Johnny proceeded to claim. "The thing that I'm seeing is that you are presenting a different version of yourself to whoever we're with, and sometimes that involves [you] saying things that I feel like are not true."
Pastor Cal pointed out how Johnny's attention seemed divided, as if there was another woman on his mind or in the picture.
"There are points in this process when I wish I had been matched with literally anyone else... There's no one else, but I just know that what I have in front of me right now is not what I want," Johnny admitted.
On Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis -- who starred on Season 1 ofMarried at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- could see Bao getting emotional from the shocking footage.
"I feel like my husband is just trying to sh-t on me," Bao admitted.
"That's how I feel right now, like he's just trying to sh-t on me -- and the only person that's giving me any appreciation and credit is Pastor Cal, and not my husband."
"Do you feel like you are a different person?" Jamie began asking Bao.
"No!" Bao interjected before Jamie could complete her question. "Not at all."
When asked if anyone has ever told her she's different when other people are around, Bao replied, "No."
"So I know if I'm with my co-workers, I have a professional Bao that comes out, because I'm with my co-workers. If I'm with my family, there are certain boundaries that we keep and certain jokes that we make and things that are different," Bao explained.
"And I am different with my friends. And different groups of friends, I share different interests with. We can talk about different things."
Bao therefore concluded that in a sense, she is "different with different groups."
Johnny's Married at First Sight co-stars Ryan and Rachel joined Bao on Unfiltered and agreed they had only seen a positive, glass-half-full type of Johnny while filming the show.
Ryan and Rachel appeared shocked, as a result, when watching Johnny's meltdown with Bao and Pastor Cal back on Unfiltered.
"What's interesting about what Johnny said -- and what seems to be clear -- is that he's actually the one who acts differently, because both [Ryan and Rachel] are surprised by these outbursts he's having at home," Jamie pointed out.
"Sometimes, that's what happens, is that you project onto someone else exactly what you know is a bit of your own issue."
Bao acknowledged she's not sure whether Johnny will be able to get past the issues he's having with her.
"I think, honestly, a lot of the issues that Johnny is having is not just because of me," Bao reasoned.
"He needs to be a bit more introspective and see why he is so angry right now. Why don't you look at whether that is something that you need to address within yourself and stop bringing this on me? Because I'm trying and you're not giving me any credit."
But Bao assured Jamie that "of course" she is going to continue working on her marriage to Johnny.
"I'm still committed. I'm still in this marriage," Bao noted. "I do want to understand what the root issue is, and it's more than just cooking a gourmet meal. It's got to be more than that!"
As viewers have seen on multiple occasions, it didn't take much for Johnny to get emotional or frustrated with Bao, and Bao confessed on Unfiltered that it felt like "a lot" -- a "heavy" burden she had to carry while filming Season 13.
Johnny told Bao that if she felt she was putting 100 percent effort into their marriage, he believed he was putting 150 percent into it. Johnny asked for "basic" things from Bao, but Bao argued that she had been meal-prepping, cooking dinners and being more touchy-feely.
Despite all the drama, Johnny promised Bao on last week's Married at First Sight episode that he wasn't going to give up on them and he would try to focus on the positives in their relationship.
Bao, although definitely hurt emotionally, decided to give Johnny another chance.
Married at First Sight's thirteenth season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Ryan's wife Brett, Rachel's husband Jose, Michaela and Zack, and Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero.