'Married at First Sight' star Ashley Petta discloses pregnancy issues -- Anthony and I are "cautiously optimistic"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/31/2020
Married at First Sight alum Ashley Petta has revealed it was a difficult road to get pregnant again and she's unfortunately been experiencing some problems with her second pregnancy in the last week or so.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shortly before Ashley was shown telling husband Anthony D'Amico she's pregnant again on Thursday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Ashley took to Instagram and posted a photo with Anthony and their daughter Mila Rose, 18 months, in which Anthony was holding up multiple sonogram images.
"We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact," Ashley wrote.
While Ashley and Anthony seem excited about expecting another child, Ashley got candid in her Instagram post about trying to move forward "cautiously optimistic" with her pregnancy.
"I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here," Ashley shared, confirming she and Anthony had been trying to conceive for quite some time.
"I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case. I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days."
Ashley confirmed however, "Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good. There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told, some women just bleed and everything turns out fine."
"We are moving forward cautiously optimistic," she added.
Ashley admitted it felt "very weird" to be announcing such a joyful thing in their lives like a pregnancy "at a time of such uncertainty," given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Typically, I keep these kind of things to myself because that is just the type of person that I am but on [Thursday's] episode of #couplescam you will see me share with Anthony the news that I am pregnant."
Ashley continued, "We filmed this segment about 8 weeks ago and at that time I was nervous but everything was good. Im sharing all of this because it is to hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn't say anything at all."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Despite their fears and concerns, Ashley concluded she and Anthony "are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome."
Ashley and Anthony, who tied the knot on Season 5 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight, are about to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary in August.
The couple, both residents of the Chicago area, wed in August 2016 for Season 5 of the show, which aired on Lifetime in 2017.
All three of Married at First Sight's fifth-season couples opted to remain together on "Decision Day" at the end of the extreme experiment; however, Anthony and Ashley are the only one of the three still married today.
On Thursday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Ashley had a big surprise for Anthony and waited for days to share it with him, which left a curious Anthony scowering the house for something like a new golf club or evidence of an upcoming vacation.