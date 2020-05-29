Amber and Matt were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.
Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be a disaster, and Amber opened up the relief she now feels without the former pro basketball player in her life during a recent appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.
"I went through this process because I've always been one of those people who dated like sh-tty guys. I feel like there's a lot of women like me out there," Amber said with a laugh.
"I've just always been a bad picker, like, 'Oh, he's emotionally unavailable? Hot!' So, I was like, 'Okay, so this show can't get it wrong. Whatever guy is going to do this whole freaking process, he's in it to win it, so I don't have any worries.'"
Amber confessed, "And then I learned my lesson. I levelled up -- I went from typical douchebags to, like, a narcissist sociopath."
"I levelled up to the next level," the English teacher added. "I think I made it to Level 100 on the douchebag scale."
Amber admitted she's shocked Matt chose to appear on the show given he seemed insincere and the screening process for potential cast members was "so intense."
"You do multiple psych evaluations, you do a seven-hour long questionnaire where you really get into what you want -- sex, family, love, money, future, children -- you talk about everything," Amber said on the podcast.
"It's like paragraph questions, like, you're writing essays. I don't know why anyone would do this process just to get on that show, because it is the hardest process ever."
Amber continued, "And then they meet you multiple times in person. They come to your house multiple times, check out everything. Like, Dr. Pepper goes in your underwear drawer. She's famous for looking at the underwear... Maybe underwear has personality, like she can see, 'Oh you're a boy-shorts girl."
As shown on Married at First Sight's ninth season, Matt had emotionally checked out of his marriage to Amber early in the process and left her brokenhearted.
Matt claimed he had lost attraction to his wife shortly after their honeymoon, he disappeared some nights -- sometimes for 24 hours at a time -- and was also accused of cheating on Amber with multiple women.
"I would say we had more of like a fake love story. It started out really strong for, like, the first three days and then it crashed. We were driving this love car and it crashed real quick," Amber joked.
But Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage although her efforts were met with disappointment, and she had to work through feelings of abandonment and rejection that already existed prior to her tying the knot because her mother had left her at a young age.
Due to Matt's behavior on and off-camera, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.
"I highly recommend that [dating] site because it seems like the one most people aren't playing games on. So, yeah, and then we met up at a Hornets game at halftime, and the rest is history!" Amber gushed.