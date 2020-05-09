Amber, who wed Matt last year on Married at First Sight's ninth season which was based in Charlotte, NC, conducted a video Q&A session on Instagram on Wednesday night, a week after Lifetime'sMarried at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special aired and showed Matt refusing to sign papers that would legally get the ball rolling on their divorce.
Given the Where Are They Now? special had actually been filmed earlier this year, one follower used the Q&A session to ask if Matt had ever finally signed the papers -- and Amber revealed he had not, so she and her lawyer are now pursuing another legal option.
"So Matt actually never signed the divorce papers, but that's okay," Amber shared in her Instagram Stories.
"My lawyers [and I] are just going to pursue an absolute divorce and it's actually easier. I don't need a signature or anything."
Amber said on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which served as a big reunion for many former MAFS cast members, she had sent three sets of papers to the mailing address Matt had provided for her, all of which went unanswered.
Matt, who insisted he didn't want to stay married to Amber, then rejected the idea of providing his signature on the spot, claiming he wanted to handle the legal aspect of their separation in a "professional" manner and involve his lawyer.
"I don't want anything from you, I just want a divorce... Just let me move on with my life! That's all I want," Amber vented in frustration at the reunion.
"I'm not trying to be professional; I'm trying to get divorced... We have no cordiality. I'm not friends with you, so I want a f-cking divorce now... He's stupid! He's an ignorant liar!"
Amber revealed in her Instagram Q&A she had initially hoped to have her divorce done in time to have a divorce party in June 2020.
"But someone delayed my divorce because he wouldn't sign!" Amber said.
"So my absolute divorce, without his signature, will be processed around July. So if quarantine is over, I say we do [my divorce party] in July or August."
When Matt and Amber appeared on the reunion special together, they apparently hadn't spoken to each other in seven months.
Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? host Kevin Frazier asked Matt what he would've done differently looking back on his Married at First Sight experience, and Matt responded, "I would've been honest from the beginning and said that I just really wasn't into it. I would've walked away earlier."
When a fan asked Amber on Instagram if she still talks to Matt, the teacher replied, "No, never."
Another follower also asked Amber if she'd ever give Matt another chance if the professional basketball player managed to get his act together.
"I think that ship has sailed, like, a long time ago," Amber admitted.
"One, he cheated, and you can never forgive a cheater. Two, he was boring, like, he can't have a conversation and that's just a dealbreaker for me."
Amber apparently received a lot of support online after she stood up for herself against Matt on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, with one person called Amber an inspiration.
"I'm not one of those people who is confrontational, so standing up for myself is not something I was sure I would do, but Matt definitely pushed me to that place and I'm go glad I did, and I highly recommend it," Amber said with a smile.
Amber gushed about how it's been "amazing" to receive so much encouragement and love fromMarried at First Sight viewers.
"Honestly, the positive feedback has been amazing and has made my heart so happy," Amber said on her Instagram Stories.
"I was a little nervous after the Where Are They Now? special that people might think I wasn't that nice -- because I wasn't that nice."
Amber and Matt were matched to wed by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles for Season 9, but Matt emotionally checked out of his marriage early on because he said he lacked an attraction to his wife.
Matt therefore seemed to spend more time with his friends than he did with Amber during the experiment.
Not only did Matt stop sleeping with Amber and disappear some nights, sometimes for 24 hours at a time -- leaving Amber alone to cope with her pre-existing feelings of abandonment -- but he was also accused of cheating with multiple women.
As a result, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," although she would've done anything to make the relationship work and left the experiment crushed and heartbroken.
Amber and Matt's Married at First Sight season wrapped in September 2019 on Lifetime, and Amber has said on numerous occasions her journey on the show shaped her into a stronger and more secure woman.