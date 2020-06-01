Amber and Matt were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.
Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be a disaster, and Amber opened up about Matt's surprising casting during a Monday appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.
When asked whether she feels producers matched her with Matt because the pair are opposites and would make great television, Amber replied, "So I asked my producer, I sat down with him and asked, 'Why would you even choose Matt for the show, much less for me?'"
"And they were like, 'Honestly, he fooled us all.' So, he kept saying, like, 'I am craving stability in my life. I want someone who's going to be stable and committed to this process.'"
Amber said there was an "intense" screening during theMarried at First Sight casting process that consisted of hours of interviews, questionnaires and in-person meetings.
"I mean, I'm a teacher and would say I'm pretty stable financially, so I feel like they felt I would offer him that and that's what he needed, because he lives a very homeless lifestyle -- I'm not even going to be nice about it," Amber explained.
Amber went on to say Matt still lives on his friend's couch and doesn't even have a place of his own.
"He's lived on his friend's couch since January 2019," Amber shared, before clarifying Matt has been in and out of Mexican basketball leagues.
"But he hasn't made enough income to file taxes, like, he's just financially very unstable. He claims he's going to start a business, and he has never started it. So I think that was also, like, [a factor in the experts selecting him as a groom]."
"He told the show, like, 'I'm about to start this awesome business opportunity that's going to be so successful,' just to get chosen, like, 'Hey, I'm not completely homeless and jobless.' As soon as the show was over, he scrapped that business idea."
Amber also claimed Matt was just "a really good talker" and very convincing at first.
"He would tell me on a daily basis, 'I think we're meant to be together.' I remember at one point, he looked at me when I was in the kitchen, and he was like, 'I see why they matched us.' And I'm like, 'I don't!'" Amber recalled with a laugh.
In addition, Amber slammed Matt for having the tendency to drink too much while they were together.
"He would a lot of times come over right when filming was going to start, so right before producers and everyone got there, he would come in and then he'd be drunk. So that's when he would say stuff," Amber said.
Amber said she owns that she had acted snarky and a tad cocky towards the end of the experiment, once she was certain Matt wasn't a good partner, but that didn't excuse his behavior.
"He'd be like, 'I see why we're together, I get it.' And I'd be like, 'Oh do you, Mr. Drunky?' If you ever saw him talking, it was definitely because he had a few drinks, like, he does not talk in real life," Amber alleged.
"I don't know if it's because he doesn't have anything to say or what."
She even joked Matt must have been drinking during the casting process in order to win over the experts and producers.
Considering Amber thinks Matt has no personality, she's clearly shocked he got on the show to begin with.
"He must have been drinking during that whole process," Amber suggested with a laugh.
And Amber's insults didn't stop there, as she also bashed Matt for being a "narcissist sociopath" and "Level 100" douchebag during her appearance on the podcast.
As shown on Married at First Sight's ninth season, Matt had emotionally checked out of his marriage to Amber early in the process and left her brokenhearted.
Matt claimed he had lost attraction to his wife shortly after their honeymoon, he disappeared some nights -- sometimes for 24 hours at a time -- and was also accused of cheating on Amber with multiple women.
"I would say we had more of like a fake love story. It started out really strong for, like, the first three days and then it crashed. We were driving this love car and it crashed real quick," Amber joked.
But Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage although her efforts were met with disappointment, and she had to work through feelings of abandonment and rejection that already existed prior to her tying the knot because her mother had left her at a young age.
Due to Matt's behavior on and off-camera, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.
"I highly recommend that [dating] site because it seems like the one most people aren't playing games on. So, yeah, and then we met up at a Hornets game at halftime, and the rest is history!" Amber gushed.