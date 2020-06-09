Married at First Sight star Amber Bowles claims she and Matthew Gwynne only slept together a couple of times during their marriage, mainly because she says Matt was never home!

Amber, a grade school English teacher, and Matt, a former professional basketball player, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.

Amber was incredibly attracted to Matt upon first seeing him at the altar on their wedding day, but their chemistry quickly fizzled as Matt lost interest and attraction to his wife.

During a recent appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez, Amber noted Matt is 6'9"-ish tall, which sparked a personal yet hilarious conversation amongst the women.

"Did he have a massive wang?" Sarah joked on her podcast.

"Nope, he didn't," Amber bluntly replied. "I mean, that was one of his issues -- there was some insecurity there."

Amber continued, "He's skinny. I would say [his penis] is very similar to his body, it's skinny but long, maybe. It wasn't working for me personally, we probably only had sex maybe two or three times. It wasn't much."

After the couple enjoyed a romantic and intimate honeymoon and returned to their shared apartment in Charlotte, Matt apparently checked out of his marriage to Amber and began staying out all night and disappearing, sometimes for 24 hours.

"I mean, he was never home, so I was home alone a lot. And when he was home, I wasn't trying to do it," Amber said on having sex with Matt. "No, [I wasn't into it]."

Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage, although her efforts were met with rejection and disappointment, until rumors swirled Matt had been cheating on her with multiple women.

Something that surprised Amber was when she heard Matt call her "clingy" during the Married at First Sight season. Although she struggling with abandonment issues due to her mother leaving at a young age, Amber appeared very understanding and patient when Matt would tell her that he needed time alone or with his friends.
"If he were around me enough and called me that, I would be offended," Amber said of his "clingy" comment. "But outside of filming, he spent, like, 22 minutes with me -- total."

"How does he know I'm clingy?! He hasn't been around me!" Amber laughed.

Amber also dumped on Matt's personality, saying he didn't have much substance.

"He would a lot of times come over right when filming was going to start. Right before producers and everyone got there, he would come in and he would be drunk. So that's when he would say stuff," Amber claimed.

Amber admitted she wasn't nice to Matt towards the end of the experiment.

"He would say, 'I can see why they paired us together. I get it.' And I was like, 'Oh do you?! Mr. Drunky?'" Amber said.

"If you ever saw him talking, it was definitely because he had a few drinks. Like, he does not talk in real life. I don't know if it's because he doesn't have anything to say or what."

Due to Matt's behavior and apparent insincerity, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.

Amber suggested her relationship with Matt ended the second the MAFS experiment was over.

"He blocked me [on social media] like the day we finished filming," Amber disclosed.

"Whenever I called him out for cheating, he blocked me. But I was so happy he did because then I didn't have to see any of his stuff pop up or whatever."

Unfortunately for Amber, she disclosed on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? that aired in April that Matt had yet to sign their separation papers and so she wasn't able to proceed with their divorce.

Amber insists Matt's reluctance to sign is "out of spite and laziness," and she called him a "narcissist sociopath" and "Level 100" douchebag.

However, Amber said in a subsequent Instagram Q&A session she and her lawyer are now going through with the divorce without Matt's signature and cooperation.

Also during her podcast appearance, Amber gushed about being happy with her new boyfriend, "a tall drink of water" whom she met on Hinge. Amber went Instagram official with the guy on March 8 and then opened up about their relationship and first date on May 6.

Season 10 of Married at First Sight wrapped in April with only one couple remaining married by the end of the reunion special, Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd.

Lifetime recently teased Season 11 is "coming soon" and will star five new couples living in New Orleans, LA. In the meantime, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is airing on Wednesday nights.

