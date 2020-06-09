Amber, a grade school English teacher, and Matt, a former professional basketball player, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.
Amber was incredibly attracted to Matt upon first seeing him at the altar on their wedding day, but their chemistry quickly fizzled as Matt lost interest and attraction to his wife.
During a recent appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez, Amber noted Matt is 6'9"-ish tall, which sparked a personal yet hilarious conversation amongst the women.
"Did he have a massive wang?" Sarah joked on her podcast.
"Nope, he didn't," Amber bluntly replied. "I mean, that was one of his issues -- there was some insecurity there."
Amber continued, "He's skinny. I would say [his penis] is very similar to his body, it's skinny but long, maybe. It wasn't working for me personally, we probably only had sex maybe two or three times. It wasn't much."
After the couple enjoyed a romantic and intimate honeymoon and returned to their shared apartment in Charlotte, Matt apparently checked out of his marriage to Amber and began staying out all night and disappearing, sometimes for 24 hours.
"I mean, he was never home, so I was home alone a lot. And when he was home, I wasn't trying to do it," Amber said on having sex with Matt. "No, [I wasn't into it]."
Something that surprised Amber was when she heard Matt call her "clingy" during the Married at First Sight season. Although she struggling with abandonment issues due to her mother leaving at a young age, Amber appeared very understanding and patient when Matt would tell her that he needed time alone or with his friends.
"If he were around me enough and called me that, I would be offended," Amber said of his "clingy" comment. "But outside of filming, he spent, like, 22 minutes with me -- total."
"How does he know I'm clingy?! He hasn't been around me!" Amber laughed.
Amber also dumped on Matt's personality, saying he didn't have much substance.
"He would a lot of times come over right when filming was going to start. Right before producers and everyone got there, he would come in and he would be drunk. So that's when he would say stuff," Amber claimed.
Amber admitted she wasn't nice to Matt towards the end of the experiment.
"He would say, 'I can see why they paired us together. I get it.' And I was like, 'Oh do you?! Mr. Drunky?'" Amber said.
"If you ever saw him talking, it was definitely because he had a few drinks. Like, he does not talk in real life. I don't know if it's because he doesn't have anything to say or what."