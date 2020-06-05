Married at First Sight star Amber Bowles has revealed she'd prefer to elope with her new boyfriend if the pair decide to get married after her traumatic experience with estranged husband Matthew Gwynne.

Amber, a grade school English teacher, and Matt, a former professional basketball player, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.

Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be a disaster, so it didn't take long for Amber to move on.

Amber is now dating a new guy, whom she spilled details about during a recent appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.

"So he's actually divorced and has kids, so he's older. He's like 34. I mean, he's not old, but he's older than like 28 or 29," Amber revealed of her new man.

"He's been through it, so for him, we've already talked about [marriage]. And if we were to get married, we would just elope, because we've both had the whole big wedding."

Amber added, "We're both at that place in our lives where we're just trying to -- I mean, I feel like him and I are just on the same level as far as being chill but knowing this is a serious relationship."

Amber disclosed on May 6 she had met her new boyfriend on Hinge, and the couple went Instagram official on March 8.

Amber and her boyfriend have been dating for six months or less because in November 2019, Amber revealed on social media she was not dating at the time and did not have a man in her life yet.

"I'm dating someone awesome who's actually very emotionally available," Amber said.

"He's a tall drink of water. I told myself I was never going to date again, like, I told myself I would not date again. But then this guy came into my life eight months later, and he's amazing."

Amber was then asked if she'd be up for starring on another reality TV show or has anything in the works.

"Not at this point," Amber shared. "I would be down with certain idea. I probably wouldn't go back for love. I feel like I found my person, but [also], finding love on TV is not as fun as it looks."

Amber elaborated, "I would definitely be down with exploring other options [for reality TV], maybe exploring single life, but not love life. It's just going on again for love is scary."

Fans are glad to see that Amber is in a happy relationship considering her soon-to-be ex-husband, Matt, had emotionally checked out of their marriage early in the Married at First Sight process last year and left Amber brokenhearted.

Matt claimed he lost attraction to his wife pretty quickly, and so after their romantic and fun honeymoon, he disappeared some nights, sometimes for 24 hours at a time, and was accused of cheating on Amber with multiple women.

Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage although her efforts were met with disappointment, and she had to work through feelings of abandonment and rejection that already existed prior to her tying the knot because her mother had left her at a young age.

Due to Matt's behavior and apparent insincerity, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.

Unfortunately for Amber, she disclosed on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special that aired last month Matt had yet to sign their separation papers and so she wasn't able to proceed with their divorce.

However, Amber said in a subsequent Instagram Q&A she and her lawyer are now going through with the divorce without Matt's signature and cooperation.

Season 10 of Married at First Sight wrapped in April with only one couple remaining married by the end of the reunion special, Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd.

Lifetime recently teased Season 11 is "coming soon" and will star five new couples living in New Orleans, LA. In the meantime, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is airing on Wednesday nights.

