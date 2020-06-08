Amber and Matt were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC, and aired last year.
Unfortunately, Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be a disaster, and Amber opened up about how she knew her relationship was going to fail early in the extreme experiment during a recent appearance on the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.
"So in my head, Week 3 and on, I knew I was going to say, 'No' [on 'Decision Day'], but I was having emotional breakdowns about getting divorced. Because I told myself I would never get divorced, but I knew it was going to happen," Amber explained.
"So I think that's why I was so emotional throughout the process, was just because I knew I had to get a divorce, and that sucks because now I'm a 'divorcee.'"
Matt had emotionally checked out of his marriage to Amber shortly after they enjoyed their honeymoon on Married at First Sight.
Matt claimed he had lost attraction to his wife and then disappeared some nights, sometimes for 24 hours at a time, and he was also accused of cheating on Amber with multiple women.
But Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage although her efforts were met with disappointment, and she had to work through feelings of abandonment and rejection that already existed prior to her tying the knot because her mother had left her at a young age.
Due to Matt's behavior on and off-camera, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.
On the Hey Frase podcast, Amber was asked what kind of online response she received after the show from women and whether they related to or criticized her.
"I would say 85 percent of women were like, 'Yeah, I've dated a Matt.' Like 85 percent of women have dated a Matt or someone similar -- someone who is narcissistic and doesn't value other people," Amber shared.
"And then I would say five percent were critical. They were like, 'Ugh, why couldn't you just get over him quick?'"
Amber often broke down into tears on Married at First Sight and had moments when she cried about wishing Matt would care for her or pay more attention to her.
Amber appeared to keep giving Matt a chance after chance until she essentially lost respect for herself.
But Amber insisted of her behavior, "I was really struggling with the idea of divorce, not necessarily struggling with, like, breaking up with him."
Amber said on the Hey Frase podcast Matt had fooled all of the producers into thinking he's a great guy who truly wants to settle down with one woman.
She said it didn't take long for her discover Matt is a "narcissist sociopath" and "Level 100" douchebag.
"He has yet to sign, but at this point, I don't need his signature because I'm getting an absolute divorce. So in the state of North Carolina, if your spouse is not present -- which he isn't -- then I can get a divorce without his signature," Amber explained.
Amber was asked whether Matt might be dragging his feet because he's holding out hope they could reconcile and get back together, but Amber said, "No," mainly because she has a new boyfriend whom she met on Hinge.
Amber is apparently very happy in her new relationship. She went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on May 8 by posting several photos of them together.
"Happpppiest of birthdays to the kindest, most patient person I know. Our time has been an adventure, and I'm so thankful I get to be a part of it. #dreamteam," Amber captioned the gallery.