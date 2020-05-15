Amber conducted a Q&A session with fans in her Instagram Stories recently and dished about her tall, dark and handsome "boo."
"I do have a boyfriend. He's honestly the sweetest, most patient guy I've ever met," Amber gushed in a video.
"There's a picture of us on my Instagram actually. We went to Colorado for his birthday, and yeah!"
Amber debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram in early March with a slideshow of four photos of the couple spending time together.
"Happpppiest of birthdays to the kindest, most patient person I know. Our time has been an adventure, and I'm so thankful I get to be a part of it. #dreamteam," Amber captioned the March 8 gallery.
When comments and questions poured in from fans at the time, Amber gushed about how her boyfriend is "the best" and she'd love to double date with friends and their partners.
The photos Amber posted document four different occasions -- a date to an apparent concert or festival, Amber's new man playing the UNO card game, a cute joint selfie, and the couple at a sporting event that appeared to be a Charlotte Hornets basketball game based on the beanie Amber was wearing.
"I met my boyfriend on Hinge," Amber revealed her Q&A session on May 6.
"I highly recommend that [dating] site because it seems like the one most people aren't playing games on. So, yeah, and then we met up at a Hornets game at halftime, and the rest is history!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
It's unclear if the photo of Amber and her boyfriend at the Charlotte Hornets game is a memory of their first date.
Amber and her boyfriend have been dating for five months or less because in November 2019, Amber revealed on social media she was not dating at the time and did not have a man in her life yet.
Fans are glad to see that Amber is happy and has moved on considering her soon-to-be ex-husband, Matt, had emotionally checked out of their marriage early in the Married at First Sight process last year and left Amber brokenhearted.
Matt claimed he lost attraction to his wife early on, and so after their romantic and fun honeymoon, he disappeared some nights, sometimes for 24 hours at a time, and was accused of cheating on Amber with multiple women.
Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage although her efforts were met with disappointment, and she had to work through feelings of abandonment and rejection that already existed prior to her tying the knot.