"I went on a date with Will, but we just decided there was no chemistry," Amber disclosed.
"There was much more friend-chemistry. I mean, we still actually talk. He's just such a nice guy, but I wasn't really trying to date at that point either. And I don't think he really was, but we went on a date just to see what would happen."
Will is apparently Amber's type because prior to her relationship with Matt, Sarah pointed out Amber had a history of dating "hot black guys."
"So when you did first see Matt, were you like, 'Oh God, this white guy?' But then you seemed into him!" Sarah exclaimed on her podcast.
"Well, his lips were so soft. So I will say this about Matt, he has very soft lips, because he puts Chapstick on constantly. He had a Chapstick addiction, and he'll say it to you," Amber recalled.
"That's the one good thing about him. So I was like, 'Ooh, I actually have chemistry with a white guy?!'"
Amber seemed to love the fact Matt was a former professional basketball player on the show, but she admitted she would have preferred a spouse in a different profession.
"I personally don't like to date athletes -- maybe college athletes but now they're retired and old," Amber said.
"I don't want to date someone who's currently participating in sports because they are boring, and they have this complex, like, they're untouchable or they can do whatever they want. I have never been attracted to current athletes."
While Amber did not reveal what her date with Will entailed or when it occurred, the pair sparked dating rumors when they went to a candle bar in Charlotte together back in October 2019.
Amber currently lives in Charlotte, where Season 9 of Married at First Sight filmed, while Will is from the Philadelphia area where Season 8 was filmed.
Amber posted a series of photos of Will and herself at the candle bar on Instagram, and her followers couldn't help but speculate whether the reality TV stars were on a date.
"Come enjoy wine and a very good time with Hellen at The Candle Bar!!! @paddywaxcandlebar," Amber captioned the Instagram slideshow.
But Amber clarified in the comments section of her post she was not dating anyone at the time and was single.
Many of Amber's followers who had assumed she was dating Will criticized her for making "bad decisions" and having "low expectations" when it comes to men given Will had broken Jasmine's heart on their MAFS season, which filmed in Philadelphia, PA.
"U hop from one bad decision to another. Poppin up with a new dude who was also clearly emotionally unavailable and too immature for marriage is not living your best life," one follower wrote to Amber.
"Your example is setting women waaaaay back... u choose to continue to pick the bottom of the barrel."
While Matt had checked out of his marriage to Amber quite early on in the Married at First Sight process and treated her poorly, Will didn't seem to invest in his marriage to Jasmine either.
Not only was Will reluctant to get physical with his wife Jasmine during their season, but he struggled to find depth and communicate his feelings well in their relationship.
Some might argue Will was emotionally unavailable, but his supporters say it was clear he just wasn't into Jasmine, especially after Jasmine made it known she was expecting traditional gender roles in which Will should pay the majority of their bills.