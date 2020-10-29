'Married at First Sight' star Amani reveals when she realized she was in love with Woody
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/29/2020
Married at First Sight star Amani Rashid-Smith has revealed when she realized she was in love with her husband Woody Randall, who had professed his love for her earlier in the experiment.
Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
After a whopping four months of marriage -- the longest process in Married at First Sight history due to New Orleans' stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic -- Woody and Amani chose to stay together on "Decision Day" and continue their marriage with hope of a bright future together.
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Amani watched back a Season 11 clip in which she admitted to a friend before "Decision Day" that she was in love with Woody.
"We do exchange love words," Amani told her pal with a giggle. "We're almost building a best-friend friendship vibe... It is sweet."
Unfiltered host Jamie Otis asked Amani what led up to the moment when Amani finally professed her love to her husband, especially given Woody had said "I love you" much earlier in the experiment and Amani needed time for her feelings to catch up.
"I wanted to think about, like, 'What do I want to feel when I know that I love somebody?' So it was more of a journey I took on myself to figure out, like, 'Do I really love him or not?'" Amani shared.
"So what was it that made you feel like, 'Yes, I definitely do love him?'" Jamie asked.
"I was actually in the shower and I do a lot of thinking in the shower. That's my space," Amani revealed.
"And I just kind of thought, like, if I could see myself not being with him anymore after this -- if I could part and be cool with it -- and I wasn't okay with that."
Jamie -- who starred on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner -- said she understood that a Married at First Sight participant never wants to feel rejected or alone in this stressful process.
Amani and Woody had a very heartfelt and emotional interaction on "Decision Day."
Woody said he used to look at love as a thing or a person but being with Amani made him view it as consistency, security and safety. Woody said Amani gave him everything that he ever wanted.
In turn, Amani said she learned "love really can be unconditional" and she never thought she'd be able to find that with a partner.
Woody was the first person to tell Amani that he'd definitely like to stay married and it would hurt his feelings if Amani chose to leave his life.
"Honestly, I'd be heartbroken if you wasn't in [my life]," Woody confessed. "My decision is 'yes,' I am staying married to you."
Amani called Woody sweet and replied, "Woody, I would like to get a divorce -- just kidding! I want to stay married!"
The pair sealed the deal with a kiss, and Woody did a little happy dance.
"I love being married!" Woody gushed, adding that he looked forward to a house, kids and a dog with his wife. "I would say this is the beginning of a love story, but it feels old. That's the beauty of it all. It's like old love coming back."
Amani felt she had "won" and said she couldn't wait to be a great wife every day with an equally great husband by her side.