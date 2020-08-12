'Married at First Sight' star Amani: I'm glad Woody's mom warned me about his temper, but I was taken aback
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/12/2020
Married at First Sight star Amani admits she was taken aback when she learned about her husband Woody Randall's temper but she's glad his mother warned her about it early on.
On Wednesday night's Season 11 episode of Married at First Sight, Amani enjoyed brunch with Woody's family and friends the day after her wedding, but she found out some news that made her worry about the future and longevity of her marriage.
"I'm his mom, and what I know, is I've seen the devil come out of him. He explodes like fire," Woody's mother told Amani, suggesting Woody has a serious temper.
Amani subsequently said in a confessional, "Hell no, I'm not interested in being men with that kind of anger. That's not something I'm going to deal with or allow to happen in our marriage. Not okay."
Amani added she remains calm in arguments and would demand her husband talk to her in a peaceful and respectful manner.
"Rewatching him meeting my new family at brunch, I'm sensing more of a dramatic side from Woody's mom... Initially, I was taken back from her devil comment," Amani wrote in her blog for Us Weekly after the latest episode of Married at First Sight aired on Lifetime.
"Why would you want to share with your new daughter-in-law that your son has the devil in him? But I think she meant more of his anger being questioned."
Amani added, "I think it's important that she alerted me of his temper. I'm hoping that his anger isn't an issue down the line."
Following the brunch, Amani reunited with Woody and addressed her concerns.
Woody insisted his rage was a thing of his past, saying he needed to grow up, mature and go through some counseling sessions in order to learn how to better respond to frustrating or stressful situations.
Woody promised Amani that he knew how to handle his anger after doing a lot of work on himself, and Amani said she's always help Woody talk through things in their marriage.
Amani and Woody hit it off right away on their wedding day, and Amani anticipated she would only become more comfortable with her husband as time progressed.
For example, Amani figured it would only be a matter of time until she'd feel safe enough with Woody to undress in front of him.
Once Woody and Amani started their honeymoon in Mexico, Amani joked she still had her "chastity belt" on -- but Woody seemed totally fine with taking things slowly because the pair kissed and snuggled.
Woody also joked to the cameras how he loved Amani's flirtatious nature and how she'd tease him by saying he was knocking "notches" off her chastity belt as they got to know one another better.
Amani told Woody, for instance, that his love for journaling and writing down his thoughts made her one step closer to being intimate with him.
"I also love the conversation about furthering our intimacy without sex," Amani wrote in her Us blog posting.
"I love that we started like that. It made me feel closer to him without making me feel like I had to have sex with him to get that closeness."
Both Woody and Amani seemed very optimistic their marriage could last a lifetime early in the Married at First Sight experiment.
"In eight weeks, my wife and I will still be married. Probably won't be any other way, just because right now we are really and truly compatible and sexually attracted to each other," Woody told the cameras.
"And I think our communication automatically upfront is what it needs to be, so I am happy with my decision to be married... Honestly, I think it was the smartest decision I've made yet."