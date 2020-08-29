'Married at First Sight' star Amani: I don't even know how to say nice things about Brett!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/29/2020
Married at First Sight star Amani admits she struggles to come up with even one positive or flattering thing to say about Brett, who married Olivia on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Amani, Olivia and Bennett Kirschner watched back a Season 11 clip in which Amani's husband Woody Randall revealed Brett had pulled an "Irish goodbye" at the men's bachelor party, meaning Brett suddenly left without a word.
Jamie then asked Olivia to share her thoughts on Amani's skepticism about Brett.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"At this point in time, I'm just trying to get to know Brett and navigate who she is," Olivia shared.
"And there's times when I feel a little skeptical about him and there's times when I'm remembering that I'm married to him and trying to work through this and just really figuring out and dive in and go in 100 percent."
At the bachelor party, Brett flirtatiously asked a waitress to call him and then squeezed himself onto a bench next to Henry Rodriguez's pretty friend Kristin before peppering her with inappropriate questions about why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.
"You don't know me," Kristin told Brett out of frustration at one point.
"Well, tell me more," Brett pleaded.
Jamie therefore asked Olivia, "Knowing what you know now, does it seem like Brett left some details out of his story?"
"Oh yeah, I think Brett 100 percent left out a lot of details," Olivia admitted.
"The only thing when I asked about how the bachelor party was, [he said], 'Oh, it was a good time. I did this big 'Irish goodbye.' He left out a lot of details -- a lot."
Given Bennett spent time with Brett at the bachelor party and subsequent group gatherings during the honeymoon stage of the experiment in Cancun, Mexico, Jamie asked if he had picked up on this skepticism about Brett.
"You know, at this point, I don't really know Brett. I don't really have enough information to really make a judgment on that yet," Bennett acknowledged.
During their honeymoon, when Olivia asked her husband to open up about his dating history, Brett wasn't exactly humble or gentle in his delivery.
Brett bragged about using multiple dating apps to efficiently have a "massive pool" of women to choose from, and he even revealed he had a date with a woman a few days before the MAFS experts informed him he's engaged.
Amani said on the August 19 episode of Unfiltered Brett came across as "arrogant" and "rude" during his conversation with Olivia.
But Brett insisted on Unfiltered last month his actions at the bachelor party were insignificant.
"You know, the fact that I drank a bit and flirted at my bachelor party -- if that's the worst thing I've done, I'm a pretty good person," Brett told Jamie.
"It's not like anything happened," he added. "I didn't do anything wrong... If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."
ADVERTISEMENT
Although Brett's behavior set off some red flags for his castmates, Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson had his back after the first couple of Season 11 episodes aired.
"I still think Brett's a good guy and he had good intentions, and he's in this for the right reasons," Pastor Cal said on a previous broadcast of Unfiltered. "I believe all you can do is just move forward, you know, and be better."
On Married at First Sight's latest eleventh-season episode, Olivia and Brett got into a disagreement over how to spend their money when Olivia makes significantly more money.
Olivia said she asked for a husband with whom to travel and enjoy dining experiences with as well as sporting events, but Brett is more focused on staying home to save for retirement and put money into his home.