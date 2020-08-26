'Married at First Sight' star Amani explains why she warmed up to Woody so much quicker than other guys she's dated
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/26/2020
Married at First Sightstar Amani has explained why she warmed up to Woody Randall so much faster than she had let her guard down with other men she had dated in the past.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the August 19 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Amani watched back a Season 11 clip in which she gushed about her marriage to Karen Landry and Miles Williams when the two couples went on a double date in Mexico.
Jamie then asked Amani what qualities Woody has that are different from guys she had dated beforehand.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"He has way different qualities than the other guys I've dated. Just, like, him being interested in getting to know me, showing interest in our conversations and showing interest in my family," Amani shared.
"He just wants to be there to understand who I am and why we were put together. I feel connected in that way."
"Aww, he sounds so sweet," Jamie responded.
Karen and Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles joined Amani on the August 19 episode of Unfiltered, and Karen was asked whether she was feeling a similar way about Miles during the honeymoon stage of the experiment.
"Honestly, at the wedding, we both said that things were easier than we thought they would be. We were very comfortable around each other initially with him, like, making sure I was okay and just kind of checking on me," Karen gushed.
"So we were actually able to be pretty comfortable with each other pretty soon."
Viviana was then asked for her thoughts on Karen and Amani's marriages.
"Well, I'm thrilled that they felt that it's gone better than they expected because that in and of itself is, like, a huge satisfying compliment," Viviana gushed, speaking on behalf of her fellow MAFS experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.
ADVERTISEMENT
"And I think that -- the truth is, I feel like these women are very ready to accept a challenge like this, and they proved that to us. And it sounds like their husbands are also showing them that they're ready for this."
While Karen and Miles are taking things a little slower in getting to know one another and develop a mutual comfort, they laugh together and really enjoy each other's company. Karen also appreciates how Miles has behaved like a gentleman and hasn't pushed intimacy on her.
However, Karen was a little thrown off when she discovered Miles had been in 10 serious relationships before her and also struggles with depression.
As for Amani and Woody, the couple were smitten and flirtatious with each other right away and Woody felt confident right from the start their marriage would last forever.
On the last night of their honeymoon in Mexico, Woody surprised his wife with a romantic bath surrounded with rose petals and candles, and he and Amani consummated their marriage.
Amani just hoped her relationship with Woody would stay as strong once they returned to New Orleans together and her husband would continue to woo and pursue her.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season, which currently airs on Wednesday nights on Lifetime, also stars Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry Rodriguez, and Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner.