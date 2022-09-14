Married at First Sight star Alexis has revealed what her breakdown at the cast dinner one month into her marriage with Justin was really about.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist, and Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist, were in matrimony heaven on Married at First Sight's fifteenth season until the couple moved in together in San Diego and then Justin's dog Maya attacked Alexis' dog Newton.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

The incident spiraled into a lack of communication between the pair, and Alexis -- who said she had lost trust and a sense of security in her marriage -- accused Justin of withholding information from her in conversation, which she thought was "manipulative."

And Justin questioned if he could ever do anything right for Alexis, insisting he always had the best of intentions and she simply didn't understand him or see his side of things.

During the September 7 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Alexis watched back a Season 15 clip of the group dinner.

"You said you're emotional at times," Alexis tells Justin in the footage. "I feel like it's Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. I feel like it's just like you're two different people, and it scares me."

Alexis cries and continues, "And when you come back and apologize and you're like, 'You know what? You were right, babe,' it still hurts. And that's all I want you to know. It still hurts."

Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Alexis where her tears were really coming from.

"Based on past moments where this has happened, I got my feelings hurt," Alexis explained.

"[There were] a lot of instances where my husband has had these outbursts to where it's just, like, he says things off the hinge sometimes and my feelings are hurt."

Keshia guessed that Alexis' hard exterior is a cover for who sensitive she really is.

"Yeah," Alexis conceded, "and I try to be strong -- because one of us gotta be."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She joked, "We both can't be crying all the time!"

RELATED: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

So Alexis said she just tried "to hang in there," adding, "I'm just like, 'Okay, don't say [anything], Lex.'"

"But what truly was bothering me was him noticing Mitch's changes, and I'm like, 'How about you do some change? Why you noticing improvements in other people and not in yourself?'" Alexis explained.

"It wasn't a hill I was wanting to die on, so I didn't say anything. It wasn't that big of an issue."

Keshia pointed out that while Alexis didn't say anything, her feelings were written all over her face and she was making many facial expressions, showing that something was clearly wrong.

"When I am vulnerable and when I am speaking my truth, I've got my feelings hurt," Alexis noted. "So at this point, I am going back to my old ways, and that's not healthy."

Alexis had been proposed to three times prior to marrying a stranger on Married at First Sight, but she never felt ready to get married and so she ran away from those relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight star Mitch, who joined Alexis on Afterparty, said he could tell that Alexis just didn't want to start drama at dinner and wished to talk about her issues with Justin in private.

"I wish I would've said that," Alexis agreed, before revealing the cast took "a very awkward" party bus back to their apartment complex in San Diego.

Alexis revealed that Justin sat in the front of the bus while everyone else sat in the back.

Alexis, however, still had hope she and Justin could make it past "Decision Day."

"Yes, I know that at times it seems like I'm mentally drained and out of it, but I always come back. I always come back," Alexis teased.

Keshia concluded that she was rooting for Alexis and Justin as a married couple.

RELATED: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

But Justin claimed on a previous episode of Afterparty that Alexis had checked out of their marriage following their first blowout fight.

"Right now, she's just waiting for the experiment to be over," Justin said on the August 31 broadcast, adding, "I don't think Alexis is ready to be married. I think she likes the idea of marriage."

Justin alleged that Alexis was very "guarded" in their relationship and chose to "pull back" from him.

Last week's episode of Married at First Sight featured Justin and Alexis putting a wedding-photo album together on their one-month anniversary, which resulted in good communication and sweet back-and-forth comments.

But when the couple argued later on in front of their castmates, Alexis explained how Justin tended to be sensitive and had trouble self-regulating in the face of conflict.

Alexis suggested that Justin's emotions and "pouting" burdened her, and she vented to her pal Stacia, "I'm so frustrated! It's like I have to appease him at every moment. I have to coddle this man like he's a f-cking baby, and I don't have kids!"

ADVERTISEMENT
But Justin apparently thought he was doing everything he could to please his wife and make her happy.

Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Stacia's husband Nate and Mitch's wife Krysten as well as Lindy and Miguel, and Morgan and Binh.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS