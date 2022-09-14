'Married at First Sight' star Alexis reveals what her breakdown at the group dinner was really about
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/14/2022
Married at First Sight star Alexis has revealed what her breakdown at the cast dinner one month into her marriage with Justin was really about.
Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist, and Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist, were in matrimony heaven onMarried at First Sight's fifteenth season until the couple moved in together in San Diego and then Justin's dog Maya attacked Alexis' dog Newton.
The incident spiraled into a lack of communication between the pair, and Alexis -- who said she had lost trust and a sense of security in her marriage -- accused Justin of withholding information from her in conversation, which she thought was "manipulative."
And Justin questioned if he could ever do anything right for Alexis, insisting he always had the best of intentions and she simply didn't understand him or see his side of things.
During the September 7 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Alexis watched back a Season 15 clip of the group dinner.
"You said you're emotional at times," Alexis tells Justin in the footage. "I feel like it's Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. I feel like it's just like you're two different people, and it scares me."
Alexis cries and continues, "And when you come back and apologize and you're like, 'You know what? You were right, babe,' it still hurts. And that's all I want you to know. It still hurts."
But Justin claimed on a previous episode of Afterparty that Alexis had checked out of their marriage following their first blowout fight.
"Right now, she's just waiting for the experiment to be over," Justin said on the August 31 broadcast, adding, "I don't think Alexis is ready to be married. I think she likes the idea of marriage."
Justin alleged that Alexis was very "guarded" in their relationship and chose to "pull back" from him.
Last week's episode ofMarried at First Sight featured Justin and Alexis putting a wedding-photo album together on their one-month anniversary, which resulted in good communication and sweet back-and-forth comments.
But when the couple argued later on in front of their castmates, Alexis explained how Justin tended to be sensitive and had trouble self-regulating in the face of conflict.
Alexis suggested that Justin's emotions and "pouting" burdened her, and she vented to her pal Stacia, "I'm so frustrated! It's like I have to appease him at every moment. I have to coddle this man like he's a f-cking baby, and I don't have kids!"
But Justin apparently thought he was doing everything he could to please his wife and make her happy.
Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Stacia's husband Nate and Mitch's wife Krysten as well as Lindy and Miguel, and Morgan and Binh.