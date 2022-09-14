'Married at First Sight' star Alexis reveals she and Justin are still celibate despite trying without success
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/14/2022
Married at First Sightstar Alexis has revealed that she and Justin have yet to consummate their marriage, although they've tried to have sex.
Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist, and Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist, were in matrimony heaven on Married at First Sight's fifteenth season until the couple moved in together in San Diego and then Justin's dog Maya attacked Alexis' dog Newton, who needed medical attention for an eye injury.
The incident spiraled into a lack of communication between the pair, and Alexis -- who said she had lost trust and a sense of security in her marriage -- accused Justin of withholding information from her in conversation, which she thought was "manipulative" and secretive.
"I'm trying the best that I can," she elaborated. "Love is very easy for me, but once I start to have those feelings of malice sometimes, it's hard to regain it."
Although Justin and Alexis argued frequently several weeks into their marriage, Alexis said she and her husband still managed to be loving and affectionate towards each other.
"We do sleep in the same bed. He still makes me my breakfast every morning," Alexis noted with a smile. "I take him on dates all the time."
But Alexis admitted Justin was still celibate one month into their marriage.
Prior to marrying a stranger, Justin hadn't kissed anyone or had sex with a woman in a year-and-a-half. While Alexis was initially shocked and thrown off by Justin's celibacy, she said she wouldn't mind waiting for him.
"We're still celibate," Alexis said on Afterparty. "We're still celibate, yeah."
But Alexis clarified, "We have tried [to have sex]. We've tried to no success. I'm going to leave it at that."
A surprised Keshia admitted she wasn't expecting that answer, to which Alexis responded, "We tried."
"Let's say it that way. We tried," Alexis reiterated. "But it didn't manifest itself."
Married at First Sight star Mitch joined Alexis on Afterparty and pointed out how Justin seemed to be "doing his best" in his marriage.
But Justin didn't seem to think his effort was being reciprocated. Justin claimed on a previous episode of Afterparty that Alexis had checked out of their marriage and essentially ran from him after their first blowout fight.
"Right now, she's just waiting for the experiment to be over," Justin said on the August 31 broadcast, adding, "I don't think Alexis is ready to be married. I think she likes the idea of marriage."
Justin alleged that Alexis, who had rejected three marriage proposals in the past, was very "guarded" in their relationship and chose to "pull back" from him.
Last week's episode of Married at First Sight featured Justin and Alexis putting a wedding-photo album together on their one-month anniversary, which resulted in good communication and sweet back-and-forth comments.
But the couple argued, once again, in front of their fellow castmates at a dinner. Alexis explained how Justin tended to be sensitive and had trouble self-regulating during challenging times.
Alexis suggested that Justin's emotional outbursts and "pouting" burdened her.
"You said you're emotional at times. I feel like it's Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," Alexis complained. "I feel like you're just two different people... and then you come back and apologize, but that doesn't take away the hurt."
Justin, on the other hand, felt he was doing everything Alexis had asked him to do. Justin also insisted he was trying his best to over-communicate with Alexis and win her trust back.
Once the pair finished bickering at the dinner table, Alexis walked away and vented to her concerned pal Stacia.
"I'm so frustrated!" Alexis griped. "It's like I have to appease him at every moment. I have to coddle this man like he's a f-cking baby, and I don't have kids!"
Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Mitch's wife Krysten and Stacia's husband Nate as well as Lindy and Miguel, and Morgan and Binh.