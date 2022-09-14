Morgan, however, asked Binh not to talk about their personal problems and relationship details with other Married at First Sight cast members.
On last week's MAFS episode, Alexis -- who overheard Binh and Justin's frequent conversations due to Justin's use of Speakerphone in their apartment -- allegedly told Morgan that Binh had told Justin everything and made his wife out to be "the complete opposite" of a good person.
During the September 7 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Alexis was asked to reveal what Binh had told Justin about Morgan.
"I don't want to get into the particulars just to protect our friendship, but there's a lot of things -- I'm sure you can agree -- you tell your husband and you know that it's going to stay with your husband," Alexis told Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam.
"But there was an ethical and moral dilemma in me to where I was like, 'I've got to tell her.'"
When asked if she regrets telling Morgan about Binh's secret conversations considering Morgan and Binh's marriage imploded over the situation, Alexis sighed and confessed, "I wish I would've done it a different way."
"I would've just urged Morgan to talk to Binh directly," she added.
Keshia suggested it's pretty typical for a person to want to confide in someone during difficult times, but Alexis pointed out how Married at First Sight "is a different world" and the cast is a "close-knit family."
"So anyone outside of that, you can vent to, but it just doesn't come back... So for anyone internally, it's just like, 'At some point, it's going to show its ugly head one way or another," Alexis explained.
"I spoke to Morgan during this time, and that was her biggest thing, like, 'Talk to someone as long as it's not Justin or someone in this world!'"
When it became time to celebrate Morgan and Binh's one-month wedding anniversary, Morgan threw Binh's bouquet of red roses to the ground and lashed out at him for being a liar.
"I believed that you were a good person and that you respected me, but you don't," Morgan told Binh. "That's not a husband, that's not a partner, and that's not even a friend. You lied to my face, multiple times. Any ounce of respect that I had for you is gone."
Alexis confessed on Afterparty of Morgan and Binh's downfall, "Knowing that I contributed to it in any way, it's just breaking my heart right now."
"I feel like I let a lot of people down," Alexis said.
"It's like I want to say that I should've minded my own business, but at the same time, I saw the pain in [Morgan]'s eyes. I saw the frustration. It was more so just seeing my friend hurting. And what do you do to make her hurt less in this moment?"
But Alexis acknowledged, "I was wrong. I was wrong."
Keshia said she could understand how Alexis was just trying to be a good friend, but the host seemed to empathize more with Binh's side of the altercation.
Married at First Sight star Mitch joined Alexis on Afterparty and added, "To throw the flowers on the floor and just come at him that hard..."
"Mitch, you the drama king!" Alexis interjected.
"Yeah," he acknowledged with a laugh, "but there's no way [he could've recovered]. I think her decision is made already."
But Alexis said a person sometimes needs "those monologue moments" to express oneself.
"It's like, 'No, I'm standing up for myself in this moment,' and that might've been [Morgan]'s moment! We don't know!" Alexis shared.
Binh, who felt he was constantly climbing an uphill battle, eventually owned up to his mistakes and apologized.
"I'm sorry I hurt you again, multiple times. I definitely talked to Justin behind your back, multiple times," Binh said.
Morgan complained about how she was tired of Justin being in the middle of their marriage and Binh happened to do the one thing she had asked him not to do.
Binh denied ever "talking sh-t" about his wife, but Morgan was convinced of it. Morgan said it would be easy for her to walk away but she planned to continue the process so Binh would have to see her every single day and remember how much he had hurt her.
Binh asked if there was any hope their marriage could work out, and Morgan said she needed to talk to the experts about it. She hoped the experts could help them out and give them some tools to fix the marriage.
Binh appeared devastated as he looked through his wedding-photo album alone. Binh acknowledged he had messed up and was really sad, and he told the cameras that he just wanted Morgan to be happy.
Married at First Sight's fifteenth season also stars Mitch's wife Krysten, Stacia and Nate, and Lindy and Miguel. The show airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.