When asked how she felt hearing Justin say that he was going to fall in love with her -- only about an hour after meeting her -- during an appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty on July 13, Alexis admitted, "So, I used to be a mental health counselor, and for me, it's just, like, a red flag to me."
"I just think the concept of us just meeting, we are strangers still, so it just seems superficial a little," Alexis explained.
Alexis said while Justin's comment felt "nice" because it confirmed that he was into her, it gave her some pause.
"It's like, 'Yes, my husband thinks he's going to fall in love with me,' but when you really break it down, it's just like, 'You don't know enough about me to fall in love with me,'" the 29-year-old logistics specialist shared.
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam pointed out how Alexis seemed "giddy" around Justin after their wedding, and it seemed like Justin was able to make her smile a lot.
"I am so happy. This is the moment I had been waiting for," Alexis said. "He makes me feel comfortable, and I'm just really excited. I'm over the moon right now."
Alexis was confident that Justin felt the same way about her after their initial meeting.
"Is it wrong to say I kind of know that [he's into me]? I think he likes me just a little bit -- maybe possibly loves me," Alexis noted with a laugh. "Walking down the aisle, he was [excited]. I was like, 'Alright!'"
Married at First Sight brides Lindy and Stacia also joined Alexis on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, and Lindy was asked to share her thoughts on Alexis being matched with the 33-year-old digital marketing specialist.
"They are so cute! You guys are just so vibrant and your energy looks really good together," Lindy gushed. "Beautiful."
Alexis, dubbed the "Passionate Powerhouse," had been proposed to three times but never got engaged before being set up with a stranger on Married at First Sight. She said she's transparent, direct, and a badass dog mom who was afraid of failing at marriage following her parents' divorce.
Justin, titled the "The Towering Teddy Bear," is a 6'8" man who was previously engaged to a woman who wanted a much older man.
Justin said after that romance ended, he became very cautious and paid attention to red flags when dating different women. Justin, who had been celibate for a year-and-half and single for five years prior to his wedding, said he was tired of being looked at "as a snack" and wanted the real thing.
When Alexis walked down the aisle, Justin smiled big and said, "Oh my God!"
And when he saw her for the first time up close, he called her "stunning."
"God did good!" Justin yelled, which made the crowd laugh.
Alexis and Justin shared a nice kiss at the altar.
After the wedding, Alexis admitted 6'8" is uncomfortably tall for her partner, and she said, "Physically, he's not awful, but he's not my type by looking at him. But as far as his banter, he makes me feel comfortable."
Justin, on the other hand, called Alexis the "perfect wife" looks-wise with "a personality out of this world."
The pair agreed they want children, and Alexis said she knew right away why they were matched.
"Gosh, how did I get this lucky? Everything about her is perfect. We're only 15 minutes into this marriage and we have so much more to learn, but I am committed and in this forever. I am stuck and I want to be stuck!" Justin gushed in a confessional.
Alexis thought her husband was amazing after their first conversation, and the pair agreed marrying each other was "worth the wait." The pair had chemistry while taking wedding photos, and they didn't appear to feel like strangers for long.
However, Alexis was caught off guard when Justin revealed he hadn't kissed a woman or been sexually intimate for a year-and-a-half. Alexis said that a woman doesn't want to hear her man is celibate, mainly because she had been hoping to explore that area of her marriage pretty early on.