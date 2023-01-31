Married at First Sight star Airris Williams has revealed his new wife, Jasmine Secrest, wasn't his type and he was missing a physical attraction to her after their wedding.

Airris, a 39-year-old software engineer dubbed "Reformed and Ready for Love" by Lifetime, was matched to wed Jasmine, a 31-year-old cheerleading coach and beauty queen dubbed "Queen Without a King," on Married at First Sight's currently-airing Nashville season.

On the January 25 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Airris watched back a Season 16 clip of Jasmine and himself cuddling in bed the morning after their wedding.

"Good morning, husband!" Jasmine says in the clip.

"Good morning, wife. How does it feel to wake up as a whole wife?" Airris asks.

"It feels great," Jasmine replies. "I was glad I woke up and you were still here."

Airris then questions, "Cuddle approved?"

"Cuddle approved," Jasmine responds.

Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Airris what it was like waking up next to his wife for the first time.

"It felt natural, like, it didn't feel awkward at all," Airris said.

But Airris admitted he wasn't feeling any physical attraction to Jasmine at that point.

"I'm still trying to kind of figure it out," Airris noted. "You know, she might not typically be... someone I would, like, go for."
But when Keshia asked Airris to reveal his "type," Airris responded, "That's a tough question, honestly, because I can't really define it."

Keshia pushed for specifics, and so Airris attempted to describe the woman he's usually drawn to.

"It's still tough. I mean, I could say, like, I like thick, athletic women, but I've [also] dated super slim women that I've found absolutely gorgeous," Airris explained.

"So I can't really narrow it [down]; I just kind of know it when I see it."

Airris, whose celebrity crush is actress Lauren London, went on to point out how he was "still in shock" the day after his wedding because he "didn't know anything about" Jasmine.

"She seems cool and her family seems cool, so I'm just kind of in a trial period, just seeing what's going on!" Airris shared.

Keshia, however, argued, "It's not a trial! Y'all are married!"

When Airris signed up to marry a stranger on Married at First Sight, he admittedly lacked "traditional relationships," and his own family and friends couldn't believe he was going from "playing the field" to suddenly becoming a woman's husband.

Airris, in fact, learned he had been matched for matrimony only one day after he spent the night with another woman, whom he had been dating for about five weeks.

Airris also revealed during the January 4 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty that his most serious relationship was six years before he joined the Married at First Sight 16 cast.

When Keshia asked if he had remained faithful to his ex during their relationship, Airris replied, "For like 90 percent of it."

Keshia teased Airris about how that missing 10 percent means he wasn't loyal to his ex-girlfriend.

"Towards the end of a relationship, you kind of know it's over with," Airris explained at the time.

After that romance ended, Airris apparently enjoyed himself and lived up the single life in California, before eventually moving back to Nashville.

Airris said on Married at First Sight's Season 16 premiere how he had made himself emotionally available at the age of 28 but it backfired and a woman "ghosted" him.

Airris said the heartbreak led to him being guarded and having walls up for the next decade.

Meanwhile, Jasmine expressed to the cameras how she'd love to be a wife and mother. In fact, Jasmine ended up with four dogs because she said she bought one every time she was battling "baby fever."

Jasmine hoped to find a committed man, but she admitted she can be stubborn and must travel a lot for work. All of her previous relationships lasted four or five years but none of them would "man up" and propose marriage.

On the latest episode of Married at First Sight, four of the five Season 16 couples gathered in a shuttle bus and headed to the airport for their honeymoons in Jamaica.

Airris announced to the group how he was looking forward to turning up the heat and getting intimate with his wife on the trip. Clint Webb even joked about how Airris was "frothing at the mouth."

Married at First Sight currently airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

