Airris, a 39-year-old software engineer dubbed "Reformed and Ready for Love" by Lifetime, was matched to wed Jasmine, a 31-year-old cheerleading coach and beauty queen dubbed "Queen Without a King," on Married at First Sight's currently-airing Nashville season.
Airris, whose celebrity crush is actress Lauren London, went on to point out how he was "still in shock" the day after his wedding because he "didn't know anything about" Jasmine.
"She seems cool and her family seems cool, so I'm just kind of in a trial period, just seeing what's going on!" Airris shared.
Keshia, however, argued, "It's not a trial! Y'all are married!"
When Airris signed up to marry a stranger on Married at First Sight, he admittedly lacked "traditional relationships," and his own family and friends couldn't believe he was going from "playing the field" to suddenly becoming a woman's husband.
After that romance ended, Airris apparently enjoyed himself and lived up the single life in California, before eventually moving back to Nashville.
Airris said on Married at First Sight's Season 16 premiere how he had made himself emotionally available at the age of 28 but it backfired and a woman "ghosted" him.
Airris said the heartbreak led to him being guarded and having walls up for the next decade.
Meanwhile, Jasmine expressed to the cameras how she'd love to be a wife and mother. In fact, Jasmine ended up with four dogs because she said she bought one every time she was battling "baby fever."
Jasmine hoped to find a committed man, but she admitted she can be stubborn and must travel a lot for work. All of her previous relationships lasted four or five years but none of them would "man up" and propose marriage.