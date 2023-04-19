Airris and Jasmine had a beautiful wedding and were initially very hopeful about their future together on Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, but then Airris realized during his honeymoon that he wasn't physically attracted to Jasmine and they lacked chemistry.
One month into marriage, Airris told Jasmine that he didn't want to have sex -- or even think about them having sex -- until after Decision Day so they could focus on finding similarities and building an emotional connection.
But with about 10 days to go until Decision Day, Airris and Jasmine have no flirtation, touch or intimacy in their relationship.
During Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Airris watched back a Season 16 clip of Jasmine complaining to her girlfriends about Airris' lack of effort in their marriage.
"Even when we've had conversations with the experts, he's like, 'Yeah, I'm going to be more intentional,' and, 'I'm going to do this, and I'm going to do that, and I want this to work.' But I feel like after it's acknowledged, there's no change," Jasmine claims.
When a friend asks if she's had that conversation with Airris, Jasmine replies, "No, because we don't have those conversations that need to be had."
Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Airris why Jasmine wasn't seeing change even though he said he was trying.
"I feel like there have been changes but they're not consistent enough," Airris admitted.
"Some days there might be a hug and a kiss on the cheek when we're both leaving through the door, but the next day, it's like, 'I'll see you later,' almost like a friend. I'll be like, 'I'll see you later.'"
When asked what's stopping him from being more consistent, Airris explained, "Me being in my head a lot."
Keshia joked about how Airris seemed to be "rationing kisses," but Airris clarified, "It's like these simple things have now become awkward, if that makes sense."
"[She needs to be] open and vulnerable, knowing it's a safe space between you all so you can have these conversations," Shaquille said.
Nicole added, "We're not mind readers. I think she's just so afraid of what [Airris]' response would be, but having these fantasies in her head or thinking the worst case scenario is always going to be worse."
Airris even pointed out that if Jasmine decided to speak her truth and put him in his place, he'd like it and maybe build attraction to her.
"That's sexy to me, like, when I get checked," Airris shared. "I need it! Lord knows I need it, so put me in my place because I don't mind."
Jasmine cried on last week's episode of Married at First Sight's sixteenth season that she had reached her breaking point.
During a counseling session with guest expert Dr. Pia Holec, Jasmine and Airris agreed they had developed a friendship, but Jasmine complained about how she wanted to be a wife -- not a friend -- and her husband had "friend-zoned" her during the honeymoon.
"This is a big issue and we've got to get around this," Airris said.
Airris said he didn't think Jasmine was being vulnerable and disclosing her true feelings during conversations, but Jasmine said Airris tended to be sarcastic, which made her feel like he didn't want to be around her.
Jasmine thought Airris was just asking questions to pass the time, like he didn't really care about what she was going to say.
Jasmine wished her husband was smitten with her and wanted to talk to her, kiss her, and hold her hand.
"He shouldn't do those things because they told him those are the things he should be doing," Jasmine vented in a confessional.
"I feel all those things should come natural, so I don't feel like Airris is all in. I feel he may be one big toe in and the rest of his body is out the door. So that doesn't put me in a good space."
On the show's latest episode, guest expert DeVon Franklin asked Jasmine to discuss what she was feeling with Airris, regardless of what his answer was going to be. DeVon pointed out how, even if Airris' response was tough to hear, it may add to her life and give her the strength to walk away.
But then Jasmine was shown storming out of a line-dancing class when Airris was dancing with the pretty instructor instead of her.
Airris apologized for his behavior and insisted he didn't mean anything by it; he thought the instructor was just teaching him how to dance.
But Jasmine vented about how she was "over it" and "done" with Airris and sick of his antics.
But during a subsequent counseling session with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Airris told Jasmine that he wanted to continue working on their relationship and he hadn't given up on her.
"I see a possibility [our marriage lasting]. I understand why we were matched. We have moments when we're 'dating,' those are some of our best moments, and I want those moments to last longer," Airris shared.
Jasmine said she previously felt "lost" in the marriage but Airris finally reassured her that he was still in it.
To further the relationship's possibilities in the next couple of weeks, Airris promised to create a more nurturing and safe environment for Jasmine. He also insisted he'd try to text and touch base with Jasmine more during his workdays.