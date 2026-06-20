Married at First Sight spoilers have leaked out revealing the Season 20 matches and who gets married to whom.

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[Married at First Sight Spoilers: This report contains spoilers which reveal what happens on Season 20 of Married at First Sight.]


The @MAFSfan Instagram account has released spoilers on the Season 20 pairings -- who are all based in Seattle, WA .

Married at First Sight's 20th season on Peacock will feature a record-breaking seven couples and two new experts when the show premieres Sunday, July 12.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

The two new experts are matchmaker and relationship coach Paul C. Brunson as well as clinical sex and marriage therapist Dr. Lisa Paz.

The Season 20 couples will include Felipe Cruz, 29, and Tori Dahl, 32.

Nick Uhlenhuth, 31, will be matched with Courteney Landis, 28.

Devin Short, 26, will wed Caitlin Grimm, 27, on Season 20 of Married at First Sight.

Mecca Amen, 28, will exchange vows with BelleJolie, 28.

Adam Dehmlow, 31, will watch Marissa Meyer, 30, walk down the aisle.

Shawn Best, 47, will be matched with Nikki Jefferson, 46.

And Cameron Mitchell, 37, will tie the knot with Michelle Le, 28.

Married at First Sight's upcoming season will feature these seven couples each living together and navigating the highs and lows of married life before deciding -- after seven weeks, according to Us Weekly -- if they want to stay married or get a divorce.
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Paul and Dr. Lisa will be replacing longtime Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson as well as Dr. Pia Holec, who only served as a matchmaker and therapist on the show for five seasons.

Dr. Pepper was an original expert on Married at First Sight when the show debuted on Lifetime in 2014, and Pastor Cal had joined the series for Season 4 in 2016.

Peacock announced in January that Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia Holec will not be returning for Season 20.

Married at First Sight's 20th season will air over the course of 20 episodes.

Following the season's July 12 premiere, which will be a single episode, two new episodes will be released on Thursday, July 16.

Batches of new episodes will subsequently drop weekly until the finale and reunion event will be available for streaming on Thursday, August 27.

After the seven couples decide whether to split or stay together on the August 27 finale, the reunion will likely feature updates on which couples remained together post-filming.

Married at First Sight, which has produced many spinoffs, moved from Lifetime to Peacock for Season 19, where it will remain for Season 20.

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As previously announced, Married at First Sight has been renewed for Season 21, which is currently casting.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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