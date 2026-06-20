Mecca Amen, 28, will exchange vows with BelleJolie, 28.
Adam Dehmlow, 31, will watch Marissa Meyer, 30, walk down the aisle.
Shawn Best, 47, will be matched with Nikki Jefferson, 46.
And Cameron Mitchell, 37, will tie the knot with Michelle Le, 28.
Married at First Sight's upcoming season will feature these seven couples each living together and navigating the highs and lows of married life before deciding -- after seven weeks, according to Us Weekly -- if they want to stay married or get a divorce.
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Paul and Dr. Lisa will be replacing longtime Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson as well as Dr. Pia Holec, who only served as a matchmaker and therapist on the show for five seasons.
Dr. Pepper was an original expert on Married at First Sight when the show debuted on Lifetime in 2014, and Pastor Cal had joined the series for Season 4 in 2016.
Peacock announced in January that Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia Holec will not be returning for Season 20.