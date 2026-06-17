Married at First Sight has announced its Season 20 cast for when the show returns to Peacock this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peacock has announced the 14 singles from Seattle, WA -- resulting in a whopping seven couples -- who will be starring on Married at First Sight's 20th season, which is set to premiere Sunday, July 12 on Peacock.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

The participants range in age from 26 to 47, and they include a professional rugby player, an R&B artist, and a self-declared "reality TV personality."

The cast includes Adam Dehmlow, 31; Belle Jolie, 28; Caitlin Grimm, 27; Cameron Mitchell, 37; Courteney Landis, 28; and Devin Short, 26.

The rest of the cast members are Felipe Cruz, 29; Marissa Meyer, 30; Mecca Amen, 28; Michelle Le, 28; Nick Uhlenhuth, 31; Nikki Jefferson, 46; Shawn Best, 47; and Tori Dahl, 32.

Nick describes himself as a "Reality TV Personality at Netflix" on his Instagram account.

Nick previously appeared on Battle Camp, The Circle, and Perfect Match.

Nick once sparked dating rumors with The Bachelorette's Season 17 star Katie Thurston when they were photographed looking cozy and partying together at the start of 2023 on New Year's Eve.

Married at First Sight's upcoming season will feature the seven couples each exchanging vows, moving in together, and navigating the highs and lows of married life before deciding -- after seven weeks, according to Us -- if they want to stay married or get a divorce.

Peacock announced in January that Married at First Sight's longtime experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec won't be returning for Season 20.

However, the show's new panel of experts and matchmakers has yet to be announced.

Dr. Pepper, a sociologist who specializes in sexuality and intimate relationships, has served as an expert on Married at First Sight since its very first season debuted in 2014 on Lifetime.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Pastor Cal, who is also a motivational speaker, joined the series for Season 4 in 2016, and Dr. Pia, a clinical psychologist and sex therapist, took on the expert role for Season 15 in 2022.

Married at First Sight, which has produced many spinoffs, moved from Lifetime to Peacock for Season 19, where it will remain for Season 20.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS