Peacock has announced the 14 singles from Seattle, WA -- resulting in a whopping seven couples -- who will be starring on Married at First Sight's 20th season, which is set to premiere Sunday, July 12 on Peacock.
The participants range in age from 26 to 47, and they include a professional rugby player, an R&B artist, and a self-declared "reality TV personality."
The cast includes Adam Dehmlow, 31; Belle Jolie, 28; Caitlin Grimm, 27; Cameron Mitchell, 37; Courteney Landis, 28; and Devin Short, 26.
The rest of the cast members are Felipe Cruz, 29; Marissa Meyer, 30; Mecca Amen, 28; Michelle Le, 28; Nick Uhlenhuth, 31; Nikki Jefferson, 46; Shawn Best, 47; and Tori Dahl, 32.
Nick describes himself as a "Reality TV Personality at Netflix" on his Instagram account.
Nick previously appeared on Battle Camp, The Circle, and Perfect Match.
Nick once sparked dating rumors with The Bachelorette's Season 17 star Katie Thurston when they were photographed looking cozy and partying together at the start of 2023 on New Year's Eve.
Married at First Sight's upcoming season will feature the seven couples each exchanging vows, moving in together, and navigating the highs and lows of married life before deciding -- after seven weeks, according to Us -- if they want to stay married or get a divorce.