Married at First Sight's nineteenth season -- the first to air on the streaming service following Peacock's deal in which it poached the reality series from Lifetime, MAFS' previous longtime broadcast home -- will premiere Thursday, October 23 with the release of the season's first four episodes.
Like the show's recent Lifetime seasons, Married at First Sight's 19th season will feature 10 hopeful singles marrying a stranger, with the new season taking place in Austin, TX.
Returning to guide and support the Married at First Sightcouples before and after their wedding day are experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec.
Season 19 of the extreme experiment has already set itself apart from its prior Lifetime seasons by casting several older singles who have previously been divorced multiple times.
Several of the season's MAFS singles have also already previously married and divorced at least once, with one male single already having three divorces in his relationship history and one female single having been divorced twice.
At least two of the older singles also have adult children from their prior marriages.
Pat, a 59-year-old space operations consultant, is matched with Rhonda, a 63-year-old performance marketing executive.
Chad, a 54-year-old real estate executive, is matched with Belynda, a 47-year-old esthetic sales consultant.
Derrek, a 38-year-old chief automator, is matched with Meghann, a 37-year-old realtor.
Josh, a 31-year-old contractor, is matched with Jalyn, a 27-year-old realtor.
And Will, a 30-year-old consultant, is matched with Brittany, a 29-year-old strategic HR business partner.
The new Married at First Sightseason will also feature another significant departure from its prior Lifetime seasons, according to Peacock.
"This season delivers shocking firsts for the franchise -- including a pregnancy that redefines what's at stake for one pair of newlyweds on Decision Day," the streaming service teased.
Like prior Married at First Sightseasons, 10 singles will be shown getting married, enjoying a romantic honeymoons, and then moving in together as husband and wife.
After an eight-week social experiment, each newlywed must decide whether to stay married or get a divorce.
In a preview of the new season, one bride says, "I can see the way that you love me and the way that you care about me, and I've never felt those things before."
Married at First Sight's 19th season will play out over the course of only 13 episodes, plus a reunion special -- a significantly shorter season than Lifetime's most recent editions.
After four episodes are dropped on October 23, new episodes will roll out on Thursdays in batches.
On October 30, viewers will have access to Episodes 5, 6, and 7.
Married at First Sight is being produced by Kinetic Content with Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montre Burton, Erica Kessler, Heather Crowe, Karrie Wolfe and Katie Griffin serving as executive producers.
