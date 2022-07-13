Married at First Sight's San Diego stars have revealed their first impressions of their stranger bride or groom at the altar, providing some insight on how the Season 15 relationships may play out.

Married at First Sight's fifteenth season just premiered last week on Lifetime, and the five couples starring on the series are Nate and Stacia, Morgan and Binh, Krysten and Mitch, Lindy and Miguel, and Alexis and Justin.

So far, only the beginning of one wedding has aired -- Justin and Alexis' ceremony -- and so fans are left wondering what the remaining couples will think of each other at first glance.

Nate, a 34-year-old day trader, told Entertainment Tonight that he was hoping Shrek wouldn't come walking down the aisle.

And so when Nate saw Stacia and Stacia first laid eyes on her future husband, they both agreed that it was a "relief."

"My first impression of Nate was, 'Thank God he is handsome,'" Stacia, a 37-year-old accountant, revealed.

And Nate said he "felt better already" upon seeing his bride.

Morgan, a 27-year-old registered nurse, and Binh, a 29-year-old engineer, played coy about what they thought of each other.

Morgan told ET that she "had so many feelings and thoughts running through" her mind, adding, "I was so nervous, I was anxious, I was a roller coaster of emotions."

Morgan didn't explain what her reaction to Binh was, but she teased, "Finally walking down the aisle, you kinda just forget about all of that [anxiety]."

And Binh agreed that he was "definitely anxious" and had "a hundred different thoughts in my mind" when meeting Morgan.

Krysten admitted she was "just so beyond nervous" before her wedding, while Mitch thought the whole show -- which he had never seen or even heard of -- "was kind of all fun and games until the wedding day," when things hit him "really hard."

But the 32-year-old sales representative's nerves calmed once she saw that she "was really attracted to Mitch immediately."

Mitch, on the other hand, apparently didn't have a thought in his head when Krysten was walking down the aisle, or at least the 41-year-old environmental policy advocate has no recollection of one.

"I don't really remember my first impressions at the altar because I was kind of freaking out internally," Mitch told ET.

"But when I saw Krysten walk down the aisle with her dad, I was definitely like, 'Oh my God, this is for real.'"

As for Lindy, a 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy, and Miguel, a 35-year-old associate medical director, they seem to have all positive memories from their big day.

Lindy revealed she was "actually shocked about how calm" she was prior to meeting her future spouse.

"The second I saw Miguel I was very excited," Lindy said. "I thought he looked so handsome. I loved his suit. I immediately had a crush on him."

"Immediately," Miguel recalled, "I was like, 'Okay, this could work.'"

And fans already saw Alexis meet Justin.

Justin called his wife "perfect" and seemed smitten with her looks and charm, but Alexis admitted to the cameras Justin wasn't her type.

"I was like, 'Daaaaamn,'" Justin, a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist told ET.

"I was blown away, but when she opened her mouth [is] when she really got me. [She has a good] personality and [is] good looking, best of both worlds right there."

Alexis called Justin "uncomfortably tall" on the show given he's 6'8", but she also noted how it was obvious right away why the show's experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz had matched them.

"Walking down the aisle to see my husband, I was like, 'He looks very familiar.' That's all I'll say," Alexis said, hinting an interesting storyline may be unraveling soon.

Married at First Sight's fifteenth season currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

