Michael wed Jasmina Outar as total strangers, as did Lindsey and Mark Maher. Olajuwon and Katina Goode also tied the knot immediately after meeting on the altar.
Noi Phommasak was matched with Steve Moy, and the season's fifth couple, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, decided to get a divorce only one week into the extreme experiment, which began airing on Lifetime in January.
Now that eight weeks have passed and Decision Day is approaching on the show, Michael, Lindsey and Olajuwon revealed what their reasoning would be for choosing to stay married.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"When you care for somebody so much, you just don't want to see them fail," Olajuwon reasoned of why he once said on the show that Katina should be the one to say "no" to him on Decision Day.
Olajuwon was worried Katina wouldn't be able to travel and have kids since she's still in school and planned to become a nurse in another three to five years. He thought that maybe Katina should focus on herself for a while and then they could find their way back to each other.
Michael therefore said, "I don't think you realize how much you care for Katina. You obviously know that you have feelings for her... but that's powerful."
Lindsey agreed that Olajuwon "was just getting in his head a little bit" leading up to Decision Day.
Although all three couples had good enough reasons to say "yes" on Decision Day, each marriage had its fair share of struggles.
As shown on the latest Married at First Sight 14 episode, Michael and Jasmina were still working to develop a romantic connection considering Jasmina admitted that she never felt the urge to run up to Michael and kiss him.
Michael also said that while he wanted to marry his best friend, he also needed his wife to treat him like he's more than a friend.
"Feelings have still not come," Jasmina confessed on the latest episode, adding how she didn't feel 100 percent confident in her marriage going into Decision Day.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm still trying to get a deeper connection... If I don't feel anything come Decision Day, it would really be, like, a no."
When Michael and Jasmina had to say goodbye before Decision Day, Michael asked her to "make the right decision" and think about their future family, suggesting that he was going to ask to remain her husband.
"I'm scared... I have an idea of how I feel it's going to go, but I feel like whenever that happens, it never goes as you expected it," Jasmina shared at the end of the experiment.
"I'm going to do what my heart tells me. For the first time, my heart and my mind are on the same page, so that's good."
Mark explained how Lindsey showed up for him and really cared about him but their disagreements were pretty volatile. Mark said he saw good moments and fights every single week, which made his ultimate decision difficult for him.
"When you first meet someone, you don't want to have too many downs. You want to have more ups than downs, and we've had an equal amount. That's why I'm torn about which way to go," Mark told his friend.
He also lamented in a confessional, "There are so many things about Lindsey that are so great, and there are so many things that just haven't arrived for me yet. And that's the difficulty -- will they arrive? I don't know."
Lindsey and Mark were able to improve their communication after two months of marriage, but Lindsey complained Mark was in a time of crisis and he often depended on his friends rather than seeking her out for comfort or advice.
Lindsey also called Mark "white bread," inferring that he's a bit boring and regimented in his ways, and said he wasn't giving her "sparks and butterflies."
Lindsey said her marriage had more pros than cons, however, and she really trusted Mark and had grown to love his empathetic heart.
And Olajuwon appeared to care deeply for Katina, but his expectations for a wife were still high in terms of cooking, cleaning and satisfying his needs.
Olajuwon wondered if what Katina was bringing to the marriage would be enough for him in the long run, explaining, "I'm not here to be a teacher. It's up to me to say, 'Am I willing to do this?'"
ADVERTISEMENT
Olajuwon and Katina also had a different timeline in terms of when they'd like to start a family, with Katina wanted to have kids sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, Katina cried over the idea of potentially getting a divorce from Olajuwon and having to start over as a single woman again. She said she appreciated his "tough love" and ability to bring her out of her shell and try new things.