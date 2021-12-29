By Steven Rogers, 12/29/2021



is returning to Beantown for Season 14.The fourteenth season of was filmed in Boston, MA, and will premiere with a megasized three-hour episode on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8PM ET/PT. (The show's sixth season was also filmed in Boston).Prior to the premiere, Lifetime will air a Season 14 Matchmaking Special as well as a Kickoff Special.The : Matchmaking Special will air Wednesday, December 29 at 8PM ET/PT and feature show experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson selecting cast members from the Boston area to marry complete strangers.Lifetime will then air its : Kick-Off Special hosted by Kevin Frazier on Thursday, December 30 at 8PM ET/PT that will unveil never-before-seen moments from the selection process and "unreleased secrets" from the experts, serving as a countdown to the premiere episode of Season 14.Similar to prior seasons, 's fourteenth season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.And at the end of the experiment, 's five Season 14 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.The five brides who were selected to wed on Season 14 of are Alyssa, 30, Jasmina, 29, Katina, 29, Lindsey, 34, and Noi, 33.The five grooms who will be starring on the new edition are Chris, 35, Michael, 28, Olajuwon, 29, Mark, 37, and Steve, 38.The pairs of strangers to be married on Season 14 are Alyssa and Chris, Jasmina and Michael, Katina and Olajuwon, Lindsey and Mark, and Noi and Steve.Click thelink below to see photos of each Season 14 participant and learn more about their background and upbringing -- as well as why they decided to give a shot!

