Married at First Sight has announced its Season 13 premiere date on Lifetime.

Lifetime has announced the thirteenth season of Married at First Sight will premiere Wednesday, July 21 on Lifetime.

Lifetime promoted the big news during a commercial break on Part 1 of Married at First Sight Season 12 reunion which aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.

"This July, everything is bigger in Texas, including the drama!" Lifetime says in the promo, confirming the show's next season was filmed in The Lone Star State.

The commercial also teases how one of the grooms appeared to recognize and "know" his bride.

Married at First Sight was looking for Houston singles to participate in the new season of the extreme social experiment back in August 2020.

According to the casting application, potential cast members had to be available for interviews from November 14 through November 23 last year as well as from January 15 through January 24 in 2021.

In August 2020, Lifetime gave Married at First Sight a huge six-season renewal for Seasons 12 through Season 17.

Married at First Sight will wrap its twelfth season, which was based in Atlanta, GA, next week with Part 2 of the reunion special on Wednesday, May 26.

Viewers have already learned from Part 1 of the reunion special Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs are still together. Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre are also still married, as well as Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder chose to divorce on Decision Day, and while Paige Banks and Chris Williams gave their relationship another shot after Decision Day, things didn't work out for them in the end.

Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.

Last season's experts were sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles.

After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.

Married at First Sight changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.

Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is also set to premiere Wednesday, June 2 at 8PM ET/PT. Erik, Virginia, Briana and Vincent will be participating in the new season of the spinoff.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

