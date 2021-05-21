FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.
Last season's experts were sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles.
After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.
Married at First Sight changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.