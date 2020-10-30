"Coming this January -- new year, new season. Expect the unexpected. New season of Married at First Sight this January only on Lifetime," the network revealed.
According to the promo, there will be major drama on the new season, as one of the Season 12 grooms appears to vent to the cameras, "I found out some disturbing news. She's pregnant."
And then at the end of Thursday night's reunion special for Married at First Sight's eleventh season, Lifetime confirmed Married at First Sight's twelfth season will be based in Atlanta, GA, and once again feature five couples.
"That's right, filming is underway! Very soon, 10 more singles will take the plunge with a stranger -- just like these guys did -- and the city we're going to for Season 12 is Atlanta. Check it out."
A sneak peek of Season 12 then aired and showed Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz interviewing potential cast members and visiting their homes before matching five couples to wed and popping champagne in celebration of their engagements.
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.
After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.
Brett Lindsey and Olivia chose to end their marriage about a week before "Decision Day," while Henry Rodriguez and Christina opted for divorce during their final discussion with the MAFS experts on "Decision Day."