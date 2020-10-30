Married at First Sight's twelfth season is set to premiere in early 2021 and its filming location has been formally announced!

Lifetime announced the next season of Married at First Sight will premiere in January during a commercial that ran during the series' eleventh-season "Decision Day" episode on Wednesday night.

"Coming this January -- new year, new season. Expect the unexpected. New season of Married at First Sight this January only on Lifetime," the network revealed.

According to the promo, there will be major drama on the new season, as one of the Season 12 grooms appears to vent to the cameras, "I found out some disturbing news. She's pregnant."

And then at the end of Thursday night's reunion special for Married at First Sight's eleventh season, Lifetime confirmed Married at First Sight's twelfth season will be based in Atlanta, GA, and once again feature five couples.

"While we wrap up another amazing season of Married at First Sight, a new one is just beginning," the reunion special's host Kevin Frazier announced.

"That's right, filming is underway! Very soon, 10 more singles will take the plunge with a stranger -- just like these guys did -- and the city we're going to for Season 12 is Atlanta. Check it out."

A sneak peek of Season 12 then aired and showed Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz interviewing potential cast members and visiting their homes before matching five couples to wed and popping champagne in celebration of their engagements.

Prior to the series' tenth season, Married at First Sight only starred three or four couples each season.

Married at First Sight changes its filming location every season, with previous editions having been filmed in cities including Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; and New Orleans, LA.

Married at First Sight previously taped in Atlanta, GA, once before for Season 3.
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.

After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.

Married at First Sight's eleventh season just wrapped with two couples getting divorced and three couples choosing to stay together on "Decision Day."

Brett Lindsey and Olivia chose to end their marriage about a week before "Decision Day," while Henry Rodriguez and Christina opted for divorce during their final discussion with the MAFS experts on "Decision Day."

The following three couples were still together by the time the reunion special taped: Amani Rashid-Smith and Woody Randall, Karen Landry and Miles Williams, and Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner.

