By Reality TV World staff, 12/30/2020



But what else do we already know about 's Season 12 cast?

is returning to Atlanta for Season 12.Season 12 of was filmed in "The Big Peach" earlier this year, and while the new season won't officially premiere until January, Lifetime will be giving viewers their first look at the new season with a : Matchmaking Special broadcast that will air tonight at 8PM ET/PT on the network.During the special, experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson will be shown selecting the group of Atlanta-area residents who will marry complete strangers.( 's third season was also previously filmed in Atlanta).Next week, Lifetime will also air a : Kick-Off Special broadcast on January 6 at 8PM ET/PT that will unveil additional never-before-seen moments from the selection process and "unreleased secrets" from the experts.Then the following week, Season 12 of will officially premiere with a supersized three-hour broadcast that will air Wednesday, January 13 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.Similar to prior seasons, 's twelfth season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next six to eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.And at the end of the experiment, 's five Season 12 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.Like Season 11, 's twelfth edition will also feature five couples.The five brides appearing on Season 12 of are Briana, Clara, Haley, Paige, and Virginia.The five grooms on the new edition are Vincent, Ryan, Jacob, Chris, and Erik.The pairs of strangers to be married are Briana and Vincent, Clara and Ryan, Haley and Jacob, Paige and Chris, and Virginia and Erik.Click thelink below to see photos of each Season 12 participant and learn more about their background and upbringing -- as well as why they decided to give a shot!

