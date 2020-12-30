Season 12 of Married at First Sight was filmed in "The Big Peach" earlier this year, and while the new season won't officially premiere until January, Lifetime will be giving viewers their first look at the new season with a Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special broadcast that will air tonight at 8PM ET/PT on the network.
During the special, Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson will be shown selecting the group of Atlanta-area residents who will marry complete strangers.
Next week, Lifetime will also air a Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special broadcast on January 6 at 8PM ET/PT that will unveil additional never-before-seen moments from the selection process and "unreleased secrets" from the experts.
Then the following week, Season 12 of Married at First Sight will officially premiere with a supersized three-hour broadcast that will air Wednesday, January 13 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.
Similar to prior seasons, Married at First Sight's twelfth season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next six to eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.
And at the end of the experiment, Married at First Sight's five Season 12 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see photos of each Season 12 participant and learn more about their background and upbringing -- as well as why they decided to give Married at First Sight a shot!