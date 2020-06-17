The eleventh season of Married at First Sight was filmed in New Orleans, LA earlier this year and will premiere Wednesday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime with a two-hour episode.
A week prior to the premiere, Lifetime will also air a Season 11 Matchmaking Special on Wednesday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT, featuring Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson selecting and matching the season's cast members.
Similar to prior seasons, Married at First Sight's eleventh season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.
And at the end of the eight-week experiment, Married at First Sight's five Season 11 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.
The five brides appearing on Season 11 of Married at First Sight are Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA; Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL; Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA; and Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA.
The five grooms on the new edition are Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans; Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA; Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The pairs of strangers to be married are Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles.
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see photos of each Season 11 participant and learn more about their background and upbringing -- as well as why they decided to give Married at First Sight a shot!