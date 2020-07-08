HOME > Married at First Sight 'Married at First Sight' Season 11 Couples: Meet the couples and learn all about the cast! (PHOTOS)

By Steven Rogers, 07/08/2020



is taking the party to The Big Easy for Season 11.



ADVERTISEMENT The eleventh season of was filmed in New Orleans, LA earlier this year and will premiere tonight at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime with back-to-back broadcasts of a hour-long Matchmaking Special and a two-hour Kickoff Special.



New Orleans has the smallest population of any city has ever filmed in, making the matchmaking job of returning MAFS experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles more difficult than usual.



Similar to prior seasons, 's eleventh season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.



And at the end of the eight-week experiment, 's five Season 11 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.



The five brides appearing on Season 11 of are Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA; Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL; Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA; and Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA.



The five grooms on the new edition are Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans; Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA; Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.



The couples that are exchanging vows after meeting at the wedding altar are Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles.



Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see photos of each Season 11 participant and learn more about their background and upbringing -- as well as why they decided to give a shot!

