One week prior to the premiere, Lifetime will air a Season 11 Matchmaking Special on Wednesday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT, featuring Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Calvin Roberson selecting cast members from the show's filming location, New Orleans, LA.
And at 9PM ET/PT on July 8, Kevin Frazier will host a Kickoff Special in which he'll sit down with a group of panelists and entertainment reporters to discuss the Married at First Sight franchise and interview fan-favorite couples, beginning the countdown to Season 11.
The five brides who will be starring on Season 11 of Married at First Sight are Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA; Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL; Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA; and Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA.
The five grooms to be featured on the new edition are Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans; Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA; Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The pairs of strangers to be married are Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles.
The show's tenth season, which aired earlier this year, was the first Married at First Sight season ever to feature five couples instead of just three or four.
Each season, the strangers are matched based on their compatibility, goals, hobbies, religion, views of marriage, and more.
After meeting for the first time at their wedding ceremony, each Season 11 couple will then have the next eight weeks of their new married lives documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as a married couple.
Lifetime has also announced the network has ordered more episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam and will continue to air Married at First Sight: Australia this summer. However, both shows will be moving to Thursday nights in July.
Bennett, 28, grew up in Montvale, NJ and is the artistic director of a theatre company. Bennett has sought a life partner for years but has been through a string of bad relationships but is deeply encouraged by Married At First Sight's history of success with past couples.
Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, VA. With a doctor for a mother, Amelia always thought she would follow in her footsteps and is currently completing her medical residency.
Amelia subscribes to the idea that "you can fall in love with anyone-ish," and much like her grandparent's arranged marriage, she really thinks it's possible to learn to love someone. She loves social experiments and Married At First Sight is the perfect one for her.
Woody, 30, was born and raised in New Orleans where he is currently a teacher and coach.
Woody is ready to find a partner with whom he can share the love and kindness he learned from his mother.
He knows who he is and what he has to offer to his future wife and is eager for the experts to help him find that special someone.
Amani, 29, was born in North Cal, and raised in Chicago, but moved to New Orleans to attend college.
Amani is passionate about her work in the non-profit sector and aspires to open a non-profit organization working with youth.
Amani is serious about finding a life partner to share career ambitions with, explore the world, and ultimately start a family.
Olivia and Brett
Brett, 35, was born and raised in Gretna,
LA. He recently became AWS Cloud Practitioner certified and excels in his career in IT.
Brett has always been ready for marriage and is definitely open to the MAFS experience since he believes, historically, arranged marriages have been the primary means of matchmaking for the vast majority of human history.
Olivia, 30, was born and raised in Bossier City, LA.
After receiving her Master of Science in Nursing and working in clinics in Iowa, she wanted to be closer to home and moved to New Orleans for a position with a comprehensive stroke center.
Having worked really hard in her career, Olivia is ready to dedicate the same time and effort in a relationship.
He currently works as a clinical recruiter and enjoys the career he's established. Henry is looking for a partner to settle down with and feels he's tried every approach possible but has been unsuccessful.
The dating apps have been disappointing and his friends and colleagues have no one else to introduce him to.
Henry is interested in Married At First Sight because believes the experiment will be beneficial in many ways and is a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity that heâ€™d be crazy to pass up.
Born in Houma, LA, Christina, 30, was raised by a single mother and never really knew her biological father.
The flight attendant recently got out of a five-year relationship and hasn't put much effort into dating or finding a partner.
She is eager for the Married At First Sight experiment because she knows the experts are willing to do the work for her so she can settle happily into a relationship with her perfect match.
Miles, 26, was born in Spartanburg, SC and has always been passionate about education and loves working with children and young adults. Miles is looking for a wife but feels like his options are limited.
Married At First Sight is the perfect opportunity to be connected with a partner he would not ordinarily come across. Miles not only has faith in the experts but trusts the process.
Karen, 30, grew up in Baton Rouge, LA. and has been working as a Consultant in New Orleans ever since she graduated. Karen has been single for five years and finds dating to be quite difficult.
Karen is ready to get Married At First Sight because she believes the experts will find the right man who has been eluding her all this time.