Married at First Sight couple Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus are headed for divorce.

The Season 12 stars announced their split in a joint statement Monday on Instagram Stories.

"After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways. It's not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly," the pair said.

"Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision," they added. "It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."

"Married at First Sight" Season 12 stars Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus announced their split on Instagram Stories. Photo by ryanoubre/Instagram Stories

E! News confirmed the split.

Oubre and Berghaus met in Season 12 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series that pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The pair were one of three couples to who chose to stay together on Decision Day.

During the reunion in May, Oubre and Berghaus said they were planning a second wedding but that Oubre had only recently said "I love you" for the first time.

"I think that I've known it based on his actions," Berghaus said. "It's not super big, romantic gestures ... It's the little things."

Season 12 couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs have also split, while Vincent Morales and Briana Miles remain together.