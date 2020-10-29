'Married at First Sight' reunion: Henry drops a bombshell, Woody gives Amani engagement ring, Olivia and Brett slam each other, and Miles reveals his needs have been met!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/29/2020
Married at First Sight's eleventh-season reunion special featured Henry Rodriguez revealing Christina had dated a married man for five years prior to the experiment and he is still angry at her as well as updates from each couple on their marriages or breakups during Thursday night's episode on Lifetime.
ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples who starred on this season were Brett Lindsey, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; and Karen Landry, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles Williams, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody Randall, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, as well as Amelia Fatsi, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett Kirschner, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ.
Brett and Olivia decided to end their marriage prior to "Decision Day," and Henry and Christina both opted to get divorced at the end of the experiment.
The three other couples, however, decided to stay together on "Decision Day" and they opened up to host Kevin Frazier during the reunion special about the current status of their relationships.
AMANI AND WOODY
Amani and Woody were up first, and they chatted with Kevin through videochat due to COVID-19.
"I know it's a silly question, but are you still married?" Kevin asked.
"Yes," Woody replied.
"Yeah, we are," Amani confirmed.
Amani revealed she plans to take Woody's last name and had actually tried during quarantine but there was no way to because the social-security office was closed. Amani said she had already filled out the paperwork and was ready to go.
The pair had been married for over six months, and Amani said she and Woody had "honeymoon vibes still" and Woody was still bringing the same intensity he had shown her during the experiment. For example, Woody ran her a bath the other night with candles.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Amani and Woody had spent a lot of time with each other's family, and Woody noted he was glad to marry into having two fathers since his biological father wasn't in the picture.
Amani said she had been matched with someone who embraced her family and loved them and she really appreciated that.
In five to 10 years, Woody said he could envision having children with Amani and they may choose to live somewhere else. Woody predicted he and his wife will have "a happy life together."
Kevin asked Woody if he shared everything with Amani and then noted Woody appeared to be sweating through his shirt.
"There is something Woody gave us a heads-up about that he wanted to talk to you about, if you don't already know," Kevin announced. "Are you ready to tell her about this?"
"Yeah, I'm about to get ready," Woody said. "How do I say this?"
Woody then got down on one knee and said he had never imagined finding this type of love on Married at First Sight.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I signed on. I never thought I'd get a life partner, you know? I've been holding this in for so long. Yes, they matched us. But honestly, I really do love you, for real," Woody said in tears.
"I just can't see you outside of my life. So, I got this thing customized for you."
Woody presented Amani with a diamond engagement ring, and she broke down into tears.
"I'm sweating, I'm shaking, I'm nervous. Will you accept this from me? I know the show gave you a ring, but I think that you'll care more about it because it's actually from me for my reasoning, for our life," Woody said.
"Thank you! I do! Again," Amani replied, before hugging her husband. "I love you too."
Amani was so glad she was no longer by herself and Woody did everything he could to show how much he cared. She called her relationship "the definition of a fairy tale," and Woody advised other husbands out there to just say what they feel.
OLIVIA AND BRETT
Brett and Olivia spoke with Kevin next. Olivia was in-studio while Brett videochatted from his home due to COVID-19 mandates from his work.
Olivia revealed she and Brett had not rekindled things "at all" but she wished him well and not all of their time together was bad.
Olivia said she learned what she will and won't stand for in relationships and what she's really looking for in a partner, such as a husband who doesn't really want to have kids and wants to experience life with her and is "into" her for who she is.
"So you don't believe Brett was into you for you?" Kevin asked.
"Not at all, no," Olivia responded.
Brett said he didn't really have expectations for his wife going into the process other than he wanted someone who would be willing to compromise and work hard on the marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I know for a fact that time he moved out I was told verbatim from his mouth that I'm not what you asked for," Olivia shared.
"It makes me frustrated. I still sit here months later and have no idea who Brett is or what makes Brett tick. It was all very surface level."
Brett agreed with Olivia's assessment and admitted neither of them was incentivized to push their marriage forward and really learn about each other on a deep level.
"It kind of just died," Brett explained of his relationship, "[There was] a lack of chemistry and compatibility there. I just think we didn't click."
The couple's relationship deteriorated when they were forced to quarantine with each other in New Orleans amid the coronavirus pandemic and they never made it to the stage where they developed emotional or physical intimacy.
"I could tell it was never going to happen," Olivia recalled of being intimate with Brett.
"There were moments when I would look at Brett and be like, 'Oh, he's really nice and good looking,' and then I would see him checking himself out in the mirror five times or just doing something very sarcastic or kind of in his assh-le ways and it would just turn me off. It's just like, nothing is serious."
Brett said he was attracted to Olivia in the beginning but then got to know her.
Brett told Kevin that he was turned off by Olivia's inflexibility and her very judgmental nature.
"She had very strict criteria for what she wanted, and as soon as she realized I wasn't that criteria, it was just a shutdown," Brett claimed.
Olivia asked Brett to be specific about her alleged criteria, and Brett said it felt like she wanted a man who would slide into her routine and "be there like an accessory."
ADVERTISEMENT
"You were collecting a husband as a thing to have -- not because you wanted a connection with someone," Brett said.
Olivia replied with, "Sorry you feel that way."
Brett didn't think the portrayal of anybody on Married at First Sight's eleventh season was accurate, but Olivia countered, "I think the first rule we were given when we signed up for this is that if you're an assh-le in real life, you're going to show up like that on TV."
Kevin therefore asked Olivia if she was calling Brett "an assh-le" in that moment, and she clarified, "I think Brett is an assh-le sometimes, yeah."
Brett didn't think viewers saw the real him since episodes are "highly edited," and he added that "context" was "missing from most of the show." Brett's comment made Olivia shake her head in disapproval.
Brett then revealed he had been on a few dates since ending his relationship to Olivia but there was "nothing serious."
"He's been dating like wildfire!" Olivia argued, before going off on a tangent.
"All of my friends matched with him on Tinder and all of his dating apps. I get the screenshots every time he matches with one of them, and I've seen conversations he's had with people on Tinder."
She continued, "I've seen pictures of him on dates with women, and I just feel like seeing how Brett was in the beginning and seeing how he is now, what was the point of wasting my time?! I mean, the things he says to these women on the apps are ridiculous."
Olivia said in one conversation, Brett's opening line was, "Tell me something positive that's going on in the world because I'm just so down," along with back and forth banter.
"I see this behavior, and I'm just like, 'You are someone who is not ready to get married.' Also, dates are expensive!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Olivia said she got a lot of hate from fans about how she enjoys a nice bottle of wine or going on trips and vacations once a year yet Brett is "a serial dater" who goes on all these dates but supposedly doesn't have any money to spend.
"It just makes me feel like I was matched with someone who didn't have the true intentions of working on this, finding a wife and truly settling down," Olivia fired away.
Brett said no one can tell him how he felt during the process, but Kevin said he could tell Brett how he acted.
On the topic of having biological children together and/or adopting, Amelia said, "Because we were talking about it so much on, like, the third day of being with each other, it was sort of all out of order. Usually you get to know each other [first] and then you talk about that stuff."
"I think now that we're sort of free and on our own," she added, "we are sort of just talking about normal stuff."
The couple shared they had actually written a song for Kevin that morning and still enjoyed their unique hobbies together.
Bennett and Amelia then performed their song for Kevin, who was all smiles and got a good laugh. He complimented the "happy and unique" couple and wished them all the best.
HENRY AND CHRISTINA
Afterward, Henry and Christina met each other in-studio for their chat with Kevin.
Christina said it would've been nice if her relationship progressed naturally, and when Kevin asked if she was craving intimacy from her husband, Christina replied, "Honestly, no."
"I didn't want to force someone to do something they didn't want to do, and absolutely nothing against Henry, but it was just awkward," Christina said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Henry agreed it was "a struggle," although it made sense why he and Christina were matched on paper.
Henry said his marriage never really got going in the right direction and so he didn't want to kiss or be physically intimate with a woman he essentially couldn't see a future with.
Henry insisted he craves affection and intimacy in relationships but simply wasn't feeling it with Christina. Henry apparently didn't want to lead Christina on.
"I had some concerns early on," Henry admitted.
"I mean, if we're going to open up the can of worms, when I found out she got out of a five-year relationship only eight months prior to us getting married, I just questioned how mentally ready somebody is to marry a stranger."
Henry learned that news on the night of their wedding, and some of his friends warned him that Christina's former relationship wasn't a great or healthy one.
Henry and Christina shared how they hadn't really been in contact since the show ended and Christina had spent a lot of time in Mexico with her friends to stay away from all the negativity and "painful" comments.
"I kind of started seeing someone," Christina disclosed. "He likes to travel a lot, so it's casual right now, but we've been having a lot of fun."
Henry said he was indifferent about Christina's new romance, which was just fresh and fun.
"I don't know if it will last forever, but I am happy," Christina announced.
And Henry shut down rumors he's also in a relationship, telling Kevin, "If I do have a girlfriend, I haven't met her yet. If I do, I hope she's pretty and has good hair and would be available to come watch a movie and chill soon."
ADVERTISEMENT
Henry said women have reached out to him asking to date and it's been "entertaining."
MILES AND KAREN
Miles and Karen gave an update on their marriage next. Karen told Kevin that she didn't feel she was closed off during the experiment, although she is a little reserved.
Karen admitted she thought marrying a stranger would be ten times easier than it was, and Miles said he wasn't used to a woman not reciprocating his strong feelings.
"Miles has never had a girl deny him," Karen said with a laugh.
"That's not true!" Miles shouted with a laugh.
Recalling the night before her wedding when Karen found out Miles' name and was able to do some research on him, she said she was "freaking out" and thought he overshared on Instagram.
Karen wondered if she was about to make the biggest mistake of her life and she called it an overwhelming and emotional moment; however, Karen was optimistic Miles could turn out to be the love of her life.
Miles said he definitely considered saying "no" to Karen on "Decision Day."
"For sure. Literally up until I walked up and sat on the couch, I was saying, 'No.' We had been through a lot and I put everything I had out there. I didn't know how invested she was and that she really wanted it," Miles explained.
"So I was like, 'You know what? Some of the things you shared with me, that meant something to me. So I was like, 'Let's try to figure it out and see if it works out.'"
Karen decided to let Miles in when he started to tell the truth about how he really felt and how his desires and needs weren't being met. Karen craved honesty from her husband.
ADVERTISEMENT
And on that note, Kevin asked the couple if they were still together.
"We did," Karen said with a giggle.
"Very much so," Miles agreed.
When asked how life had become for the pair, Miles said things were easy and they were still living together. They had signed a lease and moved into a new place as a couple.
"My needs are being met and she takes good care of me," Miles revealed. "We take good care of each other."
Karen said Miles totally stepped up when he started being honest with her and it felt good and eventually provoked intimacy.
Karen added that her mother loves Miles now and can't get enough of him.
In terms of having children, Miles said, "Kids aren't coming any time soon, I'll tell you that. We're just taking some time to enjoy each other. A dog might be coming sooner rather than later."
Karen told Kevin that Miles was getting a lot of attention from ladies because he's "America's Sweetheart," and Miles shared that Karen is a strong woman who shows up each and every day for him and for each other.
Karen called Miles "resilient" and said she appreciates his competitive nature, which allows him to push forward in difficult times.
THE COUPLES REUNITE
When the couples gathered together for the last segment of the reunion special, Brett chose not to participate, which apparently didn't surprise any of his fellow cast members.
ADVERTISEMENT
In reference to the bachelor party when Brett hit on Henry's friend Kristin, Henry said Brett's personality can "deceive people" and he's "obnoxious."
Henry admitted he "questioned [Brett's] intentions" right off the bat and Brett's behavior at the bachelor party was "exactly the way he acted throughout his whole marriage." Olivia agreed Brett's actions at the bachelor party were "disgusting."
Olivia said Brett owes Kristin an apology because he had made her feel uncomfortable.
Christina once warned Olivia to be careful in her marriage, and Christina said that's because she had been hearing negative things about Brett and she was following "girl code."
Olivia said she appreciated Christina's concerns although they frustrated her at the time because Christina made her warning about only four days into Olivia's marriage.
Woody then revealed he's the only cast member who occasionally texts with Brett. Bennett gave Woody credit for checking up on Brett, but no one else seemed to care about him.
Karen and Miles apparently see Woody and Amani every other day. (As Married at First Sight fans probably recall, Woody and Miles were best friends before signing up for the show).
Kevin then asked Christina and Henry to talk more about the alleged text message from Henry's supposed gay lover.
Christina insisted she thought the text message was ridiculous because she didn't think Henry was gay.
"He's never given me any signs of him being gay, but if he were to be, it wouldn't be my place to have that voice just because we weren't vibing," Christina said.
Christina wondered if production had sent her the text because she wasn't getting along with them at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"But I don't think he's gay!" Christina said. "On top of that, I was trying to make my marriage right in my head."
Henry, however, cut Christina off and called her out for not handling the situation well.
"She got the text. Essentially I think she was upset that I called her dishonest and she told me that she wanted to have a conversation. She said she thinks it would be in my best interest if I had her back until the end of this thing," Henry recalled.
"I was like, 'What are you talking about? It's not my intention to not necessarily have your back, but from this point forward, I am going to start telling my side of the story' -- because for so long, I was trying to be nice and not hurt anybody's feelings."
Henry then accused Christina of holding her phone up.
"[She said,] 'Well, I think it's in your best interest because I have some really strong evidence on my phone. So I'm essentially being gaslighted and she finally said what it was."
Christina allegedly proceeded to tell Henry about the text she had received from an unknown number from a gay claiming to have had an affair with Henry.
"I tried really hard not to crack up laughing, and that was it. It wasn't cool and I was pretty pissed off about it," Henry said.
Kevin pointed out Christina had first said the text came from "a reliable source" but then changed the story to "an unknown number."
"Well they seemed to know a lot about Henry. It was a New Orleans number," Christina said. "I think in this situation I was wrong. If I didn't believe it, why even bring it up?... I see why he's pissed off."
Henry claimed Christina was lying again because she had told people that she thought he was gay. Henry also stood by the fact Christina had tried to blackmail him with the text.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I think you were struggling because I clearly wasn't attracted to you for a number of different reasons," Henry explained.
Henry told Kevin that Christina never showed him the text despite his multiple requests to see it.
"I did think to myself, 'I could be dealing with a disorganized blackmailer,' but the fact that you held it over my head for the sake of having your back..." Henry began.
"In that moment, I was [holding it over his head], and I'm going to own up to it," Christina chimed in.
Christina confessed she was furious but never truly believed Henry was gay.
"You don't threaten to blackmail somebody if you don't believe the information you receive," Henry argued.
Christina said people questioned whether Henry was gay because he wasn't attracted to her and never made a move.
Henry said he believed the text message was legitimate at first because Christina was trying to hold it over his head, but then about two weeks later, he asked for the text and never got to see it.
Henry clarified that seeing the text wasn't his biggest issue.
"If the text doesn't exist and that was completely made up and you're going to sit here and say you didn't believe it was true, it's already laughable but it's just beyond hysterical at that point," Henry said.
Henry said a bunch of things led to him being unattracted to Christina, including an event on his wedding day in which a bunch of his own guests warned him about something after having conversations with Christina's guests.
"They said she was eight months ago in a five-year relationship -- and I didn't want to say it -- but with a married guy, apparently," Henry disclosed, "where they did toxic things to one another."
"From that point forward, I'm like, 'Okay, that's a huge red flag. Is she going to do crazy things to me?' And then I let it play out. And at the end of it, I was essentially blackmailed by some text that accused me of having an affair with a guy."
Henry concluded that there was a reason why he took things slow and it was to make an educated decision.
As Henry spoke, Christina bawled her eyes out and said she was ready for all of this to be over. Christina said she could understand why Henry was upset but she had already apologized to him and it was sincere.
Henry admitted it would take him some time to accept Christina's apology because he was still angry and it was "a crappy thing to do to somebody."
Afterward, Woody revealed he and Henry had become good friends.
Henry struggled to say whether he regretted getting Married at First Sight, admitting that some days he'd rather "walk on glass for five miles" rather than do it again. However, Henry wishes he had been more open and communicative.