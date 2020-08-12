'Married at First Sight' recap: Woody tells Amani he's "falling for" her, Karen fears Miles is a "relationship hopper," and Olivia reveals reluctance to have a child
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/12/2020
Married at First Sight featured the five couples enjoying their honeymoons in Mexico and Woody Randall telling Amani he was "falling for" her, but there were some bumps in the road for other couples -- including Karen Landry questioning if Miles Williams is "a relationship hopper" and Olivia admitting to Brett she's not sure if she wants a child during Wednesday night's Season 11 episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry Rodriguez, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA; Amelia Fatsi, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett Kirschner, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; and Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The other couples are Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, as well as Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began on Day 3 of marriage, which marked the first full day of the couples' honeymoons in Cancun, Mexico.
Amelia said Bennett was "rocking it" as a husband because he's so "thoughtful, handsome and funny." Amelia was thinking, "I am so, so lucky" to be with this man, and she was just feeling great about her marriage.
Amelia asked Bennett why he had signed up for the show, and Bennett said he wanted to be able to say "YOLO" -- "you only love once" -- but Amelia pointed out that actually means "you only live once" and the pair shared a couple of laughs.
Meanwhile, Miles told Karen that he never lived with a girlfriend before but he once had a female roommate, and Karen admitted living with a man was one of her biggest concerns going into the experiment because she needs her alone time every now and then as well as some space.
Karen suggested she and Miles could come up with a code for when she wanted to be alone as to not come across rude or offensive.
Henry told Christina they got along well, but Henry was very quiet in the morning. Christina said she didn't really feel like a wife and had to guess whether Henry liked her because he's so shy. The couple had moments of awkward silences, just like on their wedding night.
Woody told Amani their bodies were gravitating towards each other on the first morning of their honeymoon, and Amani assured him, "I definitely want to have sex with you."
But Amani explained to Woody that she just wanted intimacy to come at the right time and she didn't have much experience in that area, but Woody joked he was experienced and well-trained in that area.
Woody said he had no issue at all that Amani wasn't experienced in the bedroom and he was glad she was upfront about that right away so he could manage his expectations.
Olivia then told the cameras she and Brett had chemistry and they laughed a lot together, which was a good foundation for their marriage. Olivia acknowledged she definitely had feelings there.
Olivia revealed to Brett while they were relaxed in bed she hadn't dated in three-and-a-half years and took that time to figure herself out. Brett, however, pointed out that was a long time and seemed to be a little "odd" or "strange."
Brett, on the other hand, was essentially a serial dater, and he told Olivia he had a second date with a woman just two days before the experts matched him to be on Married at First Sight.
Olivia asked Brett whether he felt like he should have pursued that romance instead of marrying a stranger, and Brett admitted, "I think there could have been potential there. We had a lot in common. We had a great time. She was a wonderful person."
Olivia seemed a little annoyed and concerned, because the only reason Brett had for not taking this woman out on a third date was that he got matched to marry.
Woody and Amani were shown hanging out at the pool with Bennett and Amelia, and Bennett wore his boxers in the pool, which Woody thought was funny since he could see Bennett is "a free spirit." And Amelia pointed out Woody and Amani had the same contagious, fun energy.
Karen admitted over a fruity drink with Miles it was weird being on a vacation with a stranger but Miles made the process easier because he was such a gentleman and so respectful. Karen found herself becoming more comfortable and more at ease.
Christina took Henry kayaking in Mexico and she was excited for him to experience a lot of firsts, including his first trip out of the United States. Henry took the lead on paddling and allowed Christina to relax.
"I'm doing all the work, but that's what marriage is all about," Henry joked, before telling the cameras their personalities complemented each other well because Christina is adventurous and he's easygoing.
"I think she has potential to maybe push me in ways I need to be pushed."
Christina, for example, suggested to Henry they should swim together, but Henry wasn't even sure he could swim. Christina therefore set out to teach Henry how to float and then swim -- but first, Henry had to get out of the kayak, and he clearly struggled with that.
Meanwhile, Olivia and Brett went swimming together, and Brett said Olivia was "a fascinating person" in that she's "kind, compassionate, beautiful and fun." He said he was enjoying getting to know her better.
Olivia and Brett talked about their childhoods and family vacations while lounging by the water, and Olivia revealed she played soccer when she was younger and then got into competitive cheerleading. Olivia also shared her family didn't have much money growing up.
But then Woody lost his wedding ring in the water, and Amani was not happy. Woody apologized to his wife, saying he loved his ring, and Amani joked, "No more husband. It's a wrap."
Woody was happy Amani supported him instead of being angry and pissed off, and she even told her husband it wasn't a big deal. This was a good sign for Woody, who figured they could avoid explosive arguments in the future.
Amani then asked Woody to take a shower with her, and the cameras left them alone.
The five couples then met for happy hour that night, and all the couples were doing well. Woody told the group he and Amani really meshed, and Olivia announced, "I like my husband!"
Olivia said she and Brett were on the same page when it comes to politics and how they value life, but she shared how their interests are very different and she was learning a lot from her husband, whom she called "a walking book of knowledge."
Henry was glad to hear things were going well for Brett and Olivia because he was initially concerned about Brett after how he had behaved at the bachelor party and flirted with other women.
"Olivia seems like a great girl and her heart is totally in this, but I'm not sure [Brett] is here for all the right reasons. It's kind of something to keep an eye on," Henry said in a confessional.
Karen said she loved Bennett and Amelia as a couple because they're adorable and unapologetically themselves. Christina then gave Bennett a little math quiz because Amelia had said she'd like a guy who's good at math.
Miles said he and Karen graduated from calling each other "a" stranger to "my" stranger. Karen said being with Miles was "familiar" but she still didn't feel like his wife just yet, and Christina acknowledged she felt the same way because she and Henry were also moving at a slower pace.
Christina, however, could tell Karen and Miles were on the same level of communication, and she loved it.
On the topic of intimacy, Amani told the group that she and Woody had showered together "to save water," and Bennett shared how he and Amelia had "smooched a couple times" and were "taking it as it goes."
Brett announced he and Olivia wanted to keep their sex life between them but he confirmed, "There is definitely no lack of chemistry. We are kind of boring, honestly... but we like being boring and it's fine."
Bennett thought the privacy was "admirable" because Brett and Olivia had determined they are in this process together. Brett joked to the cameras, however, he was dying to know whether Brett and Olivia and consummated their marriage.
Christina explained she and Henry were still figuring each other out but "so far so good." Christina was used to dating aggressive men, but she seemed okay with Henry's reserved personality.
Christina told the group she didn't understand why the experts matched her with Henry in the beginning because he's so different from other men she's dated in the past, but she said it's "cool" and they've been having a good time just talking.
Woody thought Christina and Henry's dynamic and vibe was "weird" because they didn't even seem to talk to each other, nevermind kiss of hold hands.
Christina could tell the other couples had good communication, and so she admitted she was "jealous of how everyone else [was] progressing." Christina wished she and Henry had immediate chemistry, and she was surprised it was coming on so slow since they were in paradise.
Henry confessed he tended to be nervous and overthink things.
That night, Amani and Woody went out for drinks, their first date together as a couple, and she liked him a lot. Amani said it was like hanging out with a friend whom she liked to kiss.
Amani felt "connected" to Woody, but she said she didn't want to rush having sex so they would be connected in more ways than just the physical level when that time came.
Amani physically wanted to have sex with her husband and mentally thought she'd enjoy it, but she wanted to focus on other aspects of marriage.
Amani shared with Woody how the last man she had dated turned out to be married to another woman when she had been committed to making it work.
Amani apparently questioned why she wasn't enough for men who had cheated on her in the past, but she told Woody that she didn't want him to pay for other men's mistakes and she would continue trying to be open and vulnerable.
Amani admitted to Woody she feared their relationship wasn't going to work out because she's felt connected and bonded with men in the past who eventually played her and flipped a switch.
During their dinner, Karen asked Miles why he felt he was ready for marriage, and Miles said he wanted to enjoy life with someone and never got to see his parents have a successful marriage because they had divorced when he was nine years old.
Miles told Karen he wanted to be a good man and a good husband like his grandfather had been, and Karen revealed her previous boyfriend had a child with someone else when they were together and she couldn't deal with it.
Karen said she needed more communication and honesty from a man, and Miles promised Karen that he was "all in" and would give her however much time she needed to feel comfortable and open up. Miles knew it would take time for Karen to trust him, but he was willing to put that effort in.
"I'm excited to prove to her that I'm the man she needs me to be," Miles told the cameras.
But Miles told Karen that he had been in 10 monogamous relationships in his life -- and Karen revealed she had only been in two serious relationships and is older than Miles.
"Being in 10 relationships at the age of 26 is a lot. I wonder if he's just a relationship hopper, like is it from one person to the next? Am I just No. 11?" Karen questioned.
That night, Bennett shared with Amelia how his mother had cancer through a lot of his childhood and he's very close with his sister. Bennett said he couldn't help but obsess over mortality when he was younger and had to work through "a deep pit of angst" inside of him.
Bennett feared losing the woman he loved the most and who inspired him the most at a young age, but Amelia admitted she had a happy childhood with her mother being "very present" in her life despite pursuing her residency in medicine while raising kids.
Before bed, Brett told the cameras he had "very affectionate feelings" for Olivia, but then he learned she has peed in the shower -- and Olivia discovered her husband refused to fart in front of women. The pair engaged in funny, quirky conversation, and Olivia thought it was cute.
And Woody told Amani that he was enjoying his days with her, and Amani said she felt "extremely comfortable" with her husband. The couple took another shower together before bed and Woody told the cameras, "We may consummate our marriage tonight."
On Day 4 of marriage, Woody said he had a nice night with Amani but was still knocking notches off Amani's chastity belt. He said there was no rush but he could tell they were getting closer to having sex.
Brett and Olivia told each other that they've never cheated on a person before, and Brett said he dated many women before marrying Olivia because he struggled to trust women.
Miles teased Karen that she's "a cougar" because she's "wise and seasoned," and Karen jokingly asked Miles if his mother signed his permission slip to go on the honeymoon. Karen said she was trying to get on Miles' health care and the pair had some playful banter.
During breakfast, Brett dropped a bomb on Olivia that he had been engaged once before. Olivia was surprised by Brett's dating history, but she wanted to learn everything about him and didn't plan on passing judgment over his past.
Brett revealed his former fiancee had cheated on him and they tried to work through it at first but then she was unfaithful a second time and he had lost all hope in the relationship.
Olivia said she thought she was going to marry the man whom she had dated over three years ago, but the relationship didn't work out and so she just focused on herself for a while.
Olivia and Brett agreed they no longer felt like strangers to each other.
Later that day, Amani and Woody went on a double date with Karen and Miles, and Amani told her pals that her marriage was "scarily good" right off the bat and she felt so comfortable with Woody.
"I don't even like people touching me, but I want him to touch me," Amani gushed. "Okay, that came out bad!"
Miles was so glad to see his best friend happy, but it was clear Woody and Amani were moving lot quicker than he and Karen were. Miles wished he had that type of connection with Karen, but he said having his best friend around made the process easier and brought out his best self.
Woody and Amani just advised Miles to stop calling Karen "a cougar" and "sugarmama."
The two couples went out on a wild jetboat ride together and had some fun, and Karen said it was nice to experience something with Miles neither of them had ever done before.
Karen feared Miles seemed like Prince Charming and was going to change into a different person, so she proceeded with caution.
After the double date, Karen asked Miles why he had been in so many relationships, and Miles said he always dated with the intention of marrying. Miles explained if a relationship didn't work, he wanted to move on from it, and he was trying to learn exactly what he wanted and didn't want in a relationship.
Miles said it took some time to figure himself out and what he wanted so that the next relationship he entered could potentially be his last and he'd be the man he wanted to be for his wife.
"I'm not a serial dater. I happened to meet some really great women and invested myself and they invested themselves in the relationships. I think that's what dating is about, it's about figuring out who you're compatible with," Miles told the cameras.
Karen warned Miles that she takes her time in relationships but wanted to communicate about how they were feeling. Karen told Miles it would be okay to call her out if she seemed closed off.
Karen admitted she wasn't ready for marriage at age 26, but Miles insisted he's mature and settled in his career of leading a school and carrying a lot of responsibility.
Later on, Christina and Henry jumped on a trampoline together, which Henry said was the craziest thing he had ever done, and floated in mud together. Christina realized Henry was a cautious guy, but he said, "For marriage, I'll do anything."
"I think I'm going to make it my life's mission to make Henry have more fun," Christina said.
Henry thought it was fun and said the experts definitely matched him with someone who could bring him out of his comfort zone, however, Henry didn't like dangerous activities.
Amelia and Bennett then played a giant game of chess. Amelia said she doesn't love the game because she always loses but she was willing to lose to her husband in order to make him happy.
Bennett told Amelia a problem he had in past relationships was constantly being selfless to the point where it had made his partner feel a sense of guilt, which was never his intention. Amelia gushed she was glad to be paired with a guy who is "too nice."
Amelia said her past relationships ended because she's independent and attracted to people who are independent -- which resulted in them moving away from each other or just living separate lives.
Amelia revealed she had moved every year or every other year and she might have to move to a different city for residency. Amelia also said she might have to move again for a job.
Bennett asked Amelia if she envisioned herself settling down in a specific place once she got a job, but she got distracted by the game and didn't appear to answer.
Olivia and Brett later had a friendly competition at some type of obstacle course and since Brett won, Olivia agreed to take a shot of tequila back at their hotel room. Olivia unfortunately missed out on Brett rubbing her feet.
Olivia and Brett then discussed having children and Brett predicted he would be "a killer dad."
Brett talked about looking forward to building pillow forts and spending time with his kids. Brett said his desire to be a father reignited when he became close to his nieces and nephews, but Olivia wasn't on the same page.
"I've never been someone who's like, 'Get married, have kids.' Getting married is great but I want to do stuff and enjoy life and do stuff together before you throw in more stressors of, like, a child," Olivia explained.
Brett said he did want kids but he wouldn't want to have a child if Olivia wasn't invested in being a mother.
"It's something we both would have to be 100 percent in before we did it," Brett shared.
Olivia replied, "So I'm definitely not in any rush to have children, but I think if things progress in the way that they should, I would definitely consider it."
She continued, "I love being an aunt and I love my sister's kids, but I just think there's a lot of stress and a lot of sacrifices you have to make, and I don't know that me, personally, I am ready to make those sacrifices. I've just never seen myself as a parent."
Brett seemed a little surprised or taken aback, but his reply wasn't shown.
Karen was concerned about Miles' age, but she could tell he was trying to step up for her and be the man that she wanted. The couple then cuddled in a hammock outside.
Woody said sex had always been an important aspect of his relationships but for the first time ever, he wasn't worried about "when" with Amani.
"It's just a matter of me knowing every aspect of my wife at this point," Woody said. "I want to know her mentally, physically and emotionally -- just everything about her."
Woody told Amani that he could tell they were bonding and he was already "falling for" her.