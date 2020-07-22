'Married at First Sight' recap: Three couples get married as Bennett and Amelia recognize each other at altar and Karen gives Miles a chance
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2020
Married at First Sight featured three couples getting married -- including Karen, who decided to take a shot at love with Miles -- before Amelia and Bennett were shocked to realize at the altar they had met each other before during Wednesday night's Season 11 episode on Lifetime.
In addition to Karen and Miles, the broadcast also featured Brett and Olivia tying the knot as well as Amani and Woody.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Karen, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC; Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA; and Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans.
The other couples, who have yet to tie the knot on the show, are Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, as well as Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with Karen having reservations about walking down the aisle after finding out her groom's identity, researching him, and taking a peek at his Instagram.
Karen determined Miles was not really her "type" and he seemed "really emotional," so she wasn't sure if this was the guy she wanted to marry.
"Am I making the biggest mistake of my life here or am I pushing through it and doing something I'm meant to? I don't know, but it's a lot," Karen cried to a producer in her hotel bathroom.
Karen wasn't certain she was going to like Miles and that her family was going to like him, and she acknowledged that she's "not a risk taker." She was just trying to breathe and take it hour by hour, and step by step.
Meanwhile, Miles had been single for two years and couldn't wait to meet the woman with whom he might spend the rest of his life. Miles was confident the experts had found his perfect match.
Once Karen put on her wedding dress, she admitted to her mother she was nervous and didn't feel like I bride.
"I don't know if I can do this. I don't know what I was thinking. I'm definitely having doubts right now," Karen told her mother and bridesmaids.
Karen's mother said Karen is pretty shy, quiet and modest, so she never imagined her daughter would go through with such an experiment. Karen's mother therefore hoped the experts had found a wonderful, deserving groom for her daughter.
It then became time for Karen and Miles' wedding, and Miles sought Karen's mother out in the crowd to give her a hug and assure her that Karen was going to be well taken care of.
Karen was feeling extremely nervous and decided at the last minute she would follow her heart "in the moment" and she'd probably know what to do upon actually meeting Miles and seeing him in person.
Once Miles and Karen met at the altar, they hugged, and one of Miles' groomsmen yelled out, "Yeah boy!"
Miles asked if Karen was okay, and she nodded her head, and then he said, "I've got you." The wedding officiant told Miles that Karen's family wanted him to know Karen is fun, loving, honest, sincere and independent. She's also a spontaneous traveler who goes with the flow.
Miles' family and friends wanted Karen to know that Miles is a man who leads with love and is caring, compassionate, intelligent and spiritually grounded. They added he is a loyal man and true to his word.
When the officiant told Karen that Miles would passionately love her and comfort her with tenderness through his touch for the rest of their lives, she broke down crying.
"I'm sorry," Karen said.
Miles' parents Monica and Jonathan appeared worried, but then Miles handed his bride a tissue and she regained her composure.
In his vows, Miles promised to keep God at the forefront of their marriage; respect, honor, protect and listen to her; and uplift, encourage and support Karen in all that she does.
Karen in return promised Miles they were "in this together" and she'd always strive to be the best version of herself in this experiment.
The pair were then pronounced "husband and wife," and Karen only allowed Miles to kiss her on the cheek.
Following the ceremony, Miles said Karen was "awesome," "beautiful" and "sweet." He said he loved Karen's smile, but she admitted to being "overwhelmed" while the couple chatted over some champagne.
Karen shared with Miles how one of her bridesmaids had received a text message "on accident" before the wedding that revealed Miles' full name. Someone apparently sent a message to a bridesmaid when assuming it would be going to one of Miles' groomsmen.
Karen therefore confessed to "researching" him and having discovered that he works with kids and likes to have fun. Karen joked Miles should be more private on social media and that seeing his information didn't make her any less nervous to get married.
"Your face actually looked really familiar when I saw you, but at the end of the day, I was like, 'I still don't know you,'" Karen shared.
Miles admitted in a confessional he was "jealous" because Karen got to have a little headstart in getting to know him and who he is. Miles wished he could have learned things about Karen beforehand, but he was excited to talk to her.
Karen revealed she works in project management in the health care industry and she's a little bit of a homebody who enjoys cooking, listening to music, going to concerts and being outdoors.
Miles, in turn, said he has similar interests and played football in college. Miles said he and his friends started a football program out of high school, and Karen said she's a sports fan "socially," which Miles joked was all he needed.
Miles said he had "50 million questions" for Karen but clearly didn't want to overwhelm his wife.
"I feel better. I do feel a lot better actually meeting him. I had a lot of nerves and a lot of anxiety, but he's really nice and easy to talk to -- and he's a gentleman, so that's a good start," Karen said in a confessional.
Miles told Karen that he wanted a woman to spend the rest of his life with and she seemed really cool and really fun.
The couple then came together with family and friends to take their wedding photos. Karen said the experience was "really awkward, to be honest" because they had to get close and she typically moves slow in a relationship when it comes to intimacy.
But Miles sweetly told his partner, "I could get used to looking at you," and he kissed her on the head. Miles hoped their children could look back on these wedding photos one day and joke that their parents were "crazy."
The second couple to get married at first sight was Olivia and Brett.
Olivia was very excited to add a husband to her life who could hopefully learn to love her as well as her cats, and she cried a little when reunited with her father, whom she only sees a couple of times a year due to the distance between them.
Olivia said, however, she talks to her dad four or five times a week, and so she was so happy to have him be a part of her wedding.
Meanwhile, Brett received his wedding gift from Olivia and she apparently named a star after them called "Leap of Faith," which Brett noted is "super cool" but also "really nerdy," which he could appreciate in a woman.
"I hope she is beautiful, attractive, warm, and I hope she is as excited to meet me as I am to meet her," Brett said.
Olivia admittedly had some nerves before the big reveal of her groom, but she hoped this was going to be the start of the rest of her life. Olivia's mother just hoped the experts had found Olivia a good match because she'd be giving the process 110 percent.
Brett hoped his wife was going to be a cat person, and he said as long as his wife took care of herself, he didn't really care if she's a super active or athletic person. Brett's friends and family just hoped Olivia could handle sarcasm well since that was big with them.
Brett said his wife was going to have to enjoy his sense of humor or tune it out in order to tolerate him and his family on a daily basis.
When Brett entered the ceremony, he hugged Olivia's mother and waved to everyone. He came across very friendly and told Olivia's mother that he was both ready and excited to wed.
Olivia acknowledged every bride wants a perfect wedding but there's always a glitch somewhere along the way -- and she just hoped the bride and groom wouldn't be the glitch.
When they first met, Brett told Olivia that she looked "beautiful," and he quickly learned Olivia loved her two cats like her children and enjoyed sitting on a sunny beach and was considered the "jewel" of her family.
The officiant told Brett that Olivia was kind and supportive, and then Olivia was warned Brett can get a little hangry, with steak once a week.
"He doesn't smoke but he should come with a filter," his family and friends told Olivia. "He has no inside voice so maybe take him out for walks."
Brett and Olivia exchanged personal vows, and Brett promised to give Olivia his world and stand next to her at all times, listen and keep an open mind. He also vowed to be loyal and true and build a home with laughter, learning and love.
Olivia in turn told Brett that she'd be his friend and confidant and cherish all future moments together. She intended to be open, honest, faithful, respectful and trusting.
After the ceremony, Olivia asked Brett about his cat and they bonded over a mutual love of animals. Olivia thought Brett was "cute and tall," but Brett was a bit quiet after saying, "I do."
Brett shared his parents were uncomfortable about appearing on camera but his groomsmen were his three brothers.
Brett then asked Olivia to reveal her hobbies, and she said she likes to exercise several days a week and stick to a routine. Olivia also said she's a "movie-at-home" type of girl rather than going to the movies, which Brett was 100 percent onboard with.
Olivia also said she enjoys the outdoors -- like hiking and kayaking -- and Brett appeared impressed.
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.
"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."
The couple then took their wedding photos, and posing together seemed to come naturally. Olivia felt happy to capture special moments because she noted the day was flying by and she probably missed a lot of details.
Brett thought he and Olivia had chemistry right off the bat, and he noticed she was very sweet and had "a grace" about her.
The third couple to marry a complete stranger was Amani and Woody.
Woody said he only wanted to get married once and he was convinced now was the right time to have a wife with whom to travel and experience life with. Although he recognized challenges were ahead, he was hopeful there would be many rewards as well.
Amani told her bridesmaids that she's "a chill" girl and she just hoped Woody would "get that." Amani wanted to find her perfect person and a man who wouldn't cheat on her and be unfaithful. She had faith this man could be her "forever."
"I just hope he's not one of those people who are too much," Amani told the cameras.
Woody had an emotional moment with his mother prior to the wedding. His father apparently went to jail and so his parents had split, and Woody cried about not wanting to become like his father.
The nerves hit Amani right strong right before she was set to walk down the aisle, and she vented, "Why did y'all let me do this?!... I'm not ready! Oh my God, y'all. I'm actually getting married. This is crazy!"
Amani and Woody were noticeably the same height at the altar, but they exchanged a few words and immediately comforted each other.
Amani's family and friends told Woody that he was marrying a woman who would light up his world with kindness, quick wit and sense of humor. They also said she can be "the life of the party as well as cool as the other side of the pillow."
"Amani is rare and you are blessed to have her as your wife. She is definitely a keeper," the officiant said.
Amani learned Woody is passionate about his friends and family and would always stand up for her.
Woody's loved ones also shared he's "the life of the party" -- which made Woody dance a little bit at the altar, making Amani laugh -- and he's very outgoing but planned to focus all of his attention on his wife.
Woody told Amani that he was willing to give her his all and he'd be there for her in "rich and richer" because he wasn't about to be poor, and Amani shared her hopes -- to become best friends, miss each other, support each other, and not hog all the covers.
Amani requested they communicate well in order to remain connected, and she said she looked forward to telling others about how they first met in the future.
After both individuals said, "I do," and Woody added an "I will" in there, the couple jumped over a broom and then kissed for the first time as husband and wife.
The couple had a moment alone after the ceremony to enjoy a couple glasses of champagne, and Woody asked if he could call her "sweets." Amani said Woody looked really cute, and Woody told Amani that she was "looking good, real good."
Woody thought Amani was beautiful and he gushed to the cameras about being excited and how he thought things were working out already. Woody revealed he teaches math to high school students, and Amani revealed she's an internship coach for juniors and seniors in high school.
Amani said she wanted kids but "not immediately," and Woody noted he wasn't opposed to having children soon. They got along well, and she thought he seemed nice, kind and flirtatious.
Woody joked he was "some bad chocolate," a "real cavity," and Amani was trying to take in all of his flirtatious behavior. They were both outgoing and chatty, and Woody said they "meshed" and had "organic" conversation.
While taking photos, Amani felt Woody was taking care of her and put all of his attention on to her.
Amani said she felt relaxed, and Woody told the cameras they definitely had chemistry and he would've liked to kiss her. However, Woody didn't want to rush things or make Amani feel uncomfortable.
"Woody is definitely my husband forever. We are doing this! We're going to make it work," Amani said in a confessional.
Olivia and Brett, Amani and Woody, and Karen and Miles were then shown enjoying their first dance as newlyweds.
Amani could tell Woody loved to dance, just like she does, and she said their connection was easy and not forced. Amani appreciated how Woody wasn't trying to fake anything and appeared comfortable just being himself.
After the dances, all of the brides and grooms listened to heartfelt maid-of-honor and best-man speeches.
Brett's older brother Stephen made a lot of ridiculous jokes in his speech but advised Olivia to pull his feelings out of his sarcasm. Stephen also told Olivia that if they picked on her at family gatherings, it would just mean they like her.
Amani's best friend gave a speech and told Woody that Amani loves yellow roses and is sensitive and hates listening to people chew, and Woody's cousin -- who is apparently like a brother to Woody -- cried during his speech and brought Woody to tears.
It then became time for the season's fourth couple, Amelia and Bennett, to get married.
Prior to the ceremony, Bennett gave Amelia a little pebble necklace. He had found the pebble during a hike in Mississippi and said it represented all the little moments in an extraordinary world they were going to share together.
Amelia was blown away, commenting how it was so appropriate to receive "a rock" when she put "a bird's nest" on her head.
Bennett said his heart was pounding out of his chest before the wedding and he was having an out-of-body experience. Bennett admitted it was "sensory overload" but he was also feeling ready and pretty calm for the most part.
Bennett looked forward to potentially being intimate with a woman, saying it had been about six months since his last encounter. And Amelia said she was in "a dream state" and so excited to get to know her future husband.
"I put deodorant on, believe it or not," Bennett told his mother Deb, who was hoping her son would marry someone who could make him feel loved, secure and at ease in spirit.
Deb acknowledged Bennett can tend to be anxious, so she just hoped for the best and didn't know what to make of her son marrying a stranger.
During the ceremony, Amelia's three bridesmaids went down the aisle together in crazy colored lace dresses with strings hanging over their faces -- and one of them was on a unicycle!
Bennett flashed a big smile, seemingly appreciating the creativity since he's a big theater guy.